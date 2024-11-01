A calmer return from summer. Now up to 26% off. Shop now

    Transition Into Routine, Calmly

    This autumn, return to your routine without returning to overload. Build healthier sleep habits and protect your focus for what really matters with minimalist calm technology.

    SHOP NOW | 15% OFF
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    Return to Routine, Not Overload

    The end of summer often means more early meetings, deadlines, and screen time. Constant notifications and late-night scrolling quickly become part of everyday life again. To move through the months ahead with better focus, start building healthy habits. Set boundaries now and use our minimalist technology to maintain them.

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    Digital distractions

    Notifications and endless scrolling steal your attention, whether you are working, studying, or spending time with family.

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    Buzzing wrist

    A smartwatch is just an extension of your phone. When you're always available, you are never fully present for the moments that matter.

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    Newsfeed mornings

    Reaching for your phone as soon as you wake up lets stress and other people's priorities shape the beginning of your day.

    Man checking his phone at home

    Built for Your Routine

    Embracing healthier habits can be as easy as saying farewell to whatever holds you back. See how members of our Community reshaped their routines with minimalist technology.

    One Change at a Time

    These simple changes will help you protect your calm as you transition back from summer.

    Mudita Kompakt

    For focused work, study, and fun.

    Cut out the scrolling without giving up the essential tools that you need. Kompakt is a minimalist phone with a distraction-free system, eye-friendly E Ink® display, and a physical Offline+ mode switch. All so you can focus on work, study, and the people around you.

    MEET KOMPAKTSHOP NOW | 15% OFF
    Mudita Kompakt on a desk

    Alarm Clocks

    For the hours that shape your days.

    A healthy morning routine begins the night before. Replacing a smartphone alarm with a Calm Tech™-certified alarm clock gives you a gentler way to end your day, and lets you begin the next one without terrorizing your nervous system.

    HOW IT WORKSSHOP NOW | 15% OFF
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    Mudita Watches

    Check the time without losing it.

    Remember when checking the time only took a second? We liked it better that way, and that's why Mudita created Mudita Watches: award-winning Swiss and Japanese automatic timepieces available in a selection of calm colors and styles. Beautifully simple.

    EXPLORE WATCHESSHOP NOW | 15% OFF
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    Better Tools, Better Prices, Better Habits

    Enjoy 15% off non-discounted items across Mudita Store, or save even more with the ultimate bundle.

    Mudita Kompakt & Mudita Harmony 2

    COMPLETE ROUTINE RESET

    Create clear boundaries from the moment you open your eyes in the morning to the moment you wind down for the night. Limit distractions and protect your nervous system from the post-summer overload.

    SHOP BUNDLE | 20% OFF
    Mudita Kompakt and Harmony 2 on a desk

    A More Intentional Autumn Starts Today

    Keep the beauty of summer's rhythm as work, school, and everyday responsibilities return. Protect your attention by choosing tools that prioritize your calm.

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