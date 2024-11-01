How to use Mudita Oasis for mindful breathing
Choose a position that gives your abdomen and ribs space. Sit on the cushion, kneel with support, or lie down with the bolsters. Make sure your lower back, knees, shoulders, and neck feel comfortable. If the front of the body feels compressed, sit a little higher or change the angle of the pelvis.
Equal breath
Equal breath is a simple way to steady attention.
- Sit comfortably.
- Inhale for 4 counts.
- Exhale for 4 counts.
- Keep the breath smooth and quiet.
- Continue for 2 to 5 minutes.
If 4 counts feels too long, use 3. If it feels too short, use 5 or 6. The inhale and exhale should stay equal.
Longer exhale
A longer exhale can be useful when you want a softer, more settling practice.
- Sit or lie down comfortably.
- Inhale for 4 counts.
- Exhale for 6 counts.
- Continue for a few minutes.
- If it feels easy, try inhaling for 4 counts and exhaling for 8 counts.
Do not force the exhale. If the breath becomes tense, return to equal breath or natural breathing.
Box breathing
Box breathing gives the breath a clear structure, and is used across professions and cultures to calm down in stressful situations.
- Inhale for 4 counts.
- Hold for 4 counts.
- Exhale for 4 counts.
- Hold for 4 counts.
- Repeat for 2 to 5 minutes.
Keep the holds light. If holding the breath feels uncomfortable, shorten the count or skip this practice.
If breathing feels forced
- Make the position easier.
- Sit higher.
- Rest your arms.
- Support the knees.
- Soften the abdomen.
- Shorten the practice.
Mindful breathing is not a performance. Stay with what is comfortable and notice the comfort space expand.