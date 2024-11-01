How to use Mudita Oasis for mindful breathing

Longer exhale

A longer exhale can be useful when you want a softer, more settling practice.

Sit or lie down comfortably. Inhale for 4 counts. Exhale for 6 counts. Continue for a few minutes. If it feels easy, try inhaling for 4 counts and exhaling for 8 counts.

Do not force the exhale. If the breath becomes tense, return to equal breath or natural breathing.