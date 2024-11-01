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    Be a Pioneer.

    Join Mudita Pioneer Club

    Are you a trailblazer, a rebel with a cause? Do you believe in living a balanced, mindful life and using technology which supports this mission? Do you enjoy connecting with fellow Mindful Technology users and creators?

    If the answer is YES, then join the Mudita Pioneer Club, where we celebrate your individuality and commitment to our mission.

    Mudita Pioneer hero

    Pioneers' Courage and Resilience

    Being a Mudita Pioneer is all about being bold and fearless, standing up against the noise and chaos of our tech-saturated world. It takes true courage and resilience to choose a mindful, minimalist lifestyle in the face of immersive technology, data overload, and constant notifications. The same goes for trusting a young brand and its products, ready to tackle their shortcomings should there initially be any.

    However, we know you're up for the challenge. You're the kind of person who doesn't settle for the status quo, who is always seeking new and better ways to live.

    That's why we’d love to have you on board.

    Pioneer Club membership perks

    Mudita Harmony Pioneer Club

    Mudita-Pioneer-Club-Przywileje-2

    • Discussions with Mudita’s product developers available for Pioneer only

    • Elite newsletter packed with insider news and tips only available to the Pioneers

    • Webinars with Mudita’s product developers

    • Early access to the beta-testing program

    Mudita-Harmony-Pioneer-Club

    • Access to pre-sales offers for new releases

    • Time-limited discounts on select Mudita products

    • Pioneer-only deals every once in a while

    Mudita Harmony Pioneer Club

    Mudita-Pioneer-Club-Przywileje-2

    • Discussions with Mudita’s product developers available for Pioneer only

    • Elite newsletter packed with insider news and tips only available to the Pioneers

    • Webinars with Mudita’s product developers

    • Early access to the beta-testing program

    Mudita-Harmony-Pioneer-Club

    • Access to pre-sales offers for new releases

    • Time-limited discounts on select Mudita products

    • Pioneer-only deals every once in a while

    Be a Pioneer. Join Mudita Pioneer Club

    1. Purchase any product marked with Mudita Pioneer Club badge at store.mudita.com

      1. Mudita Moment Automatic watch

      2. Mudita Bell or Mudita Harmony alarm clock

      3. Mudita Pure mobile phone

    2. Check your email and follow the steps listed in a welcome message: subscribe to the newsletter and join forum.mudita.com.

    Mudita-Pioneer-Club-join

    Mudita Pioneer Club perks are free of charge. Detailed membership criteria can be found in the Club Statute.

    Expect your Pioneer badge on your profile picture at Mudita Forum within 24 hours form completing the steps mentioned above. Don't hesitate to contact us in case of any question or issue. We are there for your.

    Should you have any questions or ideas, do not hesitate and let us know at Forum or via the Support page.

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