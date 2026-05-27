Meet Mudita Oasis: Your Daily Island of Calm

Warsaw, Poland — May 27th 2026 —Mudita is preparing to introduce something new.

Designed to support moments of stillness in an increasingly distracted world, Mudita Oasis is a thoughtfully crafted meditation set created to make daily practice feel more natural, comfortable, and inviting.

Created for both beginners and experienced practitioners alike, Mudita Oasis transforms meditation into something easier to return to, whether at home, during retreats, or while traveling. The complete setup is designed to create a dedicated personal space for mindfulness and calm, helping users establish meaningful rituals away from constant digital noise.

Crafted with attention to detail, Mudita Oasis combines soft, grounded textures with intuitive functionality. The set features adjustable meditation cushions, supportive bolsters, and a foldable floor mat designed to provide comfort and stability during practice. Natural hemp-cotton fabric adds breathability and durability while developing character over time through everyday use.

Rather than focusing on complexity, Mudita Oasis embraces simplicity. Every detail is designed to support presence, comfort, and intentional living.

“Meditation often begins with creating the right environment,” said the Mudita team. “jMudita Oasis was designed to make that first step feel easier by offering a dedicated space people genuinely want to return to every day.”

Designed and handmade in Poland, Mudita Oasis reflects Mudita’s ongoing commitment to creating products that encourage balance, mindfulness, and a healthier relationship with modern life.

Mudita is opening access to the VIP Waitlist and giving early supporters an opportunity to be among the first to experience Mudita Oasis before its official release. By signing up, early subscribers can unlock the exclusive access, be notified when Mudita Oasis is available for pre-order, as well as save up to 40% on their purchase of the product.

To learn more about Mudita Oasis and join the VIP Waitlist, visit: https://mudita.com/oasis/

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. From minimalist phones and mindful alarm clocks to thoughtfully designed everyday objects, Mudita develops technology and tools that respect users’ attention, privacy, and well-being.

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