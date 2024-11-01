A calmer return from summer. Now up to 26% off. Shop now

    Mudita Kompakt with MuditaOS K 2.0 held in a hand in a cafe (desktop)

    MuditaOS K 2.0 Is Coming This Autumn

    You decide how simple your phone should be. Stick to the essentials or add the tools you need with a level of choice no minimalist phone has offered before.

    LEARN MORE

    Mindful technology for intentional living

    HP26 icon Focus Protected
    Focus Protected

    Tools crafted to guard your attention from digital noise and overload

    HP26 icon Rhythm Honored
    Rhythm Honored

    Technology designed to respect and protect your natural sleep cycles

    HP26 icon Presence Reclaimed
    Presence Reclaimed

    Intentional design that keeps you rooted in the real, physical world

    Celebrated for a Calm Approach to Technology

    We create tools that support well-being without competing for your attention.

    From the Calm Tech Institute to Red Dot, these recognitions reflect our work designing products that enhance daily focus.

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    Must have
    SWISS-MADE
    Red Dot 25
    Adesign 2022

    Minimalist Phones

    Designed for mindful living, our E Ink phones help you reclaim your time. Experience clear communication without the distraction of modern screens or data tracking.

    E Ink phones built for privacy, focus, and true connections

    SHOP NOW LEARN MORE

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    Alarm Clocks

    Improve your sleep quality and wake up refreshed with our minimalist alarm clocks. Create a screen-free space, reducing blue light for a healthier rest.

    Mindful sleep companions for peaceful nights and gentle mornings

    SHOP NOW LEARN MORE

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    Watches

    Our award-winning watches combine timeless aesthetics with precise Swiss and Japanese movements. Enjoy pure form and function as a quiet reminder to slow down.

    Automatic watches designed to support presence and intentional living

    SHOP NOW LEARN MORE

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    Meditation Sets

    Find stillness with Mudita Oasis, our modular meditation set that adapts to your body for comfort and stability. Create a dedicated practice space you can set up anywhere, at home, in a studio, or on retreat.

    Handcrafted meditation sets designed for comfort and calm

    SHOP NOW LEARN MORE

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    As Featured In

    HP26 Press logo: ZDNet
    HP26 Press logo: The New York Times
    HP26 Press logo: Notebookcheck
    HP26 Press logo: SlashGear
    HP26 Press logo: RTVE
    HP26 Press logo: Forbes
    HP26 Press logo: Telepolis
    HP26 Press logo: TechSpot
    HP26 Press logo: The Verge

    How Mudita fits real life

    See how our products support focus, sleep, and everyday routines.

    maltinho

    Mudita Kompakt

    This alarm clock is great. I love the e ink display, the high quality speakers, and design. And I really appreciate how they are always improving the clock with updates.

    More reviews✓ Verified Buyer

    Lisa

    Mudita Kompakt

    I love this phone, I have been using it for the past two weeks as my only phone and I am so happy. It looks and feels great. I love the e-ink screen. I am a teacher and my students are fascinated by it.

    More reviews✓ Verified Buyer

    Andrew

    Mudita Harmony 2

    Bought the Harmony 2 'cause I needed a break from phone alarms. It does exactly that, just a simple clock with helpful sleep features. Zero regrets on ditching the smartphone glare.

    More reviews✓ Verified Buyer

    Too excited

    Mudita Harmony 2

    I really enjoy having a calm sounding alarm clock. I was glad to find Mudita and excited to get my normal morning routine back. So far I have really enjoyed the simplicity and sound quality.

    More reviews✓ Verified Buyer

    You are not alone in the offline revolution.

    Join a growing community for mindful discussions, genuine connection, and shared experiences.

    Visit the Forum
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    Build for E Ink®. Build with Mudita.

    Mudita Mindful Design is our open framework for building on E Ink®, with design principles, reusable components, and ready-made patterns. And on the Forum, developers share the apps they've built, and Kompakt owners rate and review how third-party apps run on their device.

    Explore developer hubDiscover Kompakt apps
    Alarm
    Calendar
    Camera
    Calculator
    Chess
    E-reader
    Files
    Maps
    Meditation
    Music
    Notes
    Recorder

    Latest news

    Fresh updates, product stories, and practical ideas for calmer daily living.

    MuditaOS K 2.0 at IFA 2026: A First Look at What’s Coming
    E Ink Technology
    MuditaOS K 2.0 at IFA 2026: A First Look at What’s Coming

    First previewed at IFA Berlin 2026, MuditaOS K 2.0 brings InkApps, new launcher options, Google Calendar sync, customizable Offline+ Mode, and more. Discover how the update makes Mudita Kompakt more personal while keeping digital minimalism on your terms.

    Read more7 min read
    IFA 2026 Wrap-Up: Mindful Tech on the Global Stage
    E Ink Technology
    IFA 2026 Wrap-Up: Mindful Tech on the Global Stage

    Amid AI-powered everything and technology designed to demand attention, Mudita brought a quieter vision to IFA Berlin 2026. Discover why visitors saw mindful tech as a refreshing and much-needed alternative.

    Read more5 min read
    It’s Time for Back to School & Back to Better Habits
    E Ink Technology
    It’s Time for Back to School & Back to Better Habits

    Summer may be winding down, but its calmer rhythm doesn't have to. Discover how intentional technology and better sleep habits can ease the return to school, work, and everyday routines.

    Read more6 min read
    Tips for Slowing Down and Enjoying OFFLINE Life More
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Tips for Slowing Down and Enjoying OFFLINE Life More

    Feeling like life moves too fast, with every free moment interrupted by one more notification? Practical tips for slowing down and reclaiming a calmer, more intentional offline life.

    Read more9 min read
    Mudita Mindful Design Challenge Winners Announced
    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Mindful Design Challenge Winners Announced

    Following an anonymized evaluation by our interdisciplinary panel, the Mudita Mindful Design Challenge winners are in. Meet the open-source developers building technology that respects human presence over attention-grabbing metrics.

    Read more4 min read
    Why a Minimalist Phone Helps You Truly Unplug on Vacation
    E Ink Technology
    Why a Minimalist Phone Helps You Truly Unplug on Vacation

    Bags packed and auto-reply on — but are you truly ready to disconnect? How a minimalist phone helps you unplug on vacation and actually rest.

    Read more7 min read
    Submissions Closed: A Heartfelt Thank You to Our MMD Community!
    E Ink Technology
    Submissions Closed: A Heartfelt Thank You to Our MMD Community!

    The Mudita Mindful App Design Challenge submission window has closed. A heartfelt thank you to every developer who built mindful applications for E Ink and embraced our design framework.

    Read more1 min read
    MuditaOS K 2.0 at IFA 2026: A First Look at What’s Coming
    E Ink Technology
    MuditaOS K 2.0 at IFA 2026: A First Look at What’s Coming

    First previewed at IFA Berlin 2026, MuditaOS K 2.0 brings InkApps, new launcher options, Google Calendar sync, customizable Offline+ Mode, and more. Discover how the update makes Mudita Kompakt more personal while keeping digital minimalism on your terms.

    Read more7 min read
    IFA 2026 Wrap-Up: Mindful Tech on the Global Stage
    E Ink Technology
    IFA 2026 Wrap-Up: Mindful Tech on the Global Stage

    Amid AI-powered everything and technology designed to demand attention, Mudita brought a quieter vision to IFA Berlin 2026. Discover why visitors saw mindful tech as a refreshing and much-needed alternative.

    Read more5 min read
    It’s Time for Back to School & Back to Better Habits
    E Ink Technology
    It’s Time for Back to School & Back to Better Habits

    Summer may be winding down, but its calmer rhythm doesn't have to. Discover how intentional technology and better sleep habits can ease the return to school, work, and everyday routines.

    Read more6 min read
    Tips for Slowing Down and Enjoying OFFLINE Life More
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Tips for Slowing Down and Enjoying OFFLINE Life More

    Feeling like life moves too fast, with every free moment interrupted by one more notification? Practical tips for slowing down and reclaiming a calmer, more intentional offline life.

    Read more9 min read
    Mudita Mindful Design Challenge Winners Announced
    E Ink Technology
    Mudita Mindful Design Challenge Winners Announced

    Following an anonymized evaluation by our interdisciplinary panel, the Mudita Mindful Design Challenge winners are in. Meet the open-source developers building technology that respects human presence over attention-grabbing metrics.

    Read more4 min read
    Why a Minimalist Phone Helps You Truly Unplug on Vacation
    E Ink Technology
    Why a Minimalist Phone Helps You Truly Unplug on Vacation

    Bags packed and auto-reply on — but are you truly ready to disconnect? How a minimalist phone helps you unplug on vacation and actually rest.

    Read more7 min read
    Submissions Closed: A Heartfelt Thank You to Our MMD Community!
    E Ink Technology
    Submissions Closed: A Heartfelt Thank You to Our MMD Community!

    The Mudita Mindful App Design Challenge submission window has closed. A heartfelt thank you to every developer who built mindful applications for E Ink and embraced our design framework.

    Read more1 min read
    View all
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