Focus Protected
Tools crafted to guard your attention from digital noise and overload
A calmer return from summer. Now up to 26% off. Shop now
You decide how simple your phone should be. Stick to the essentials or add the tools you need with a level of choice no minimalist phone has offered before.
Tools crafted to guard your attention from digital noise and overload
Technology designed to respect and protect your natural sleep cycles
Intentional design that keeps you rooted in the real, physical world
Celebrated for a Calm Approach to Technology
We create tools that support well-being without competing for your attention.
From the Calm Tech Institute to Red Dot, these recognitions reflect our work designing products that enhance daily focus.
Designed for mindful living, our E Ink phones help you reclaim your time. Experience clear communication without the distraction of modern screens or data tracking.
E Ink phones built for privacy, focus, and true connections
Improve your sleep quality and wake up refreshed with our minimalist alarm clocks. Create a screen-free space, reducing blue light for a healthier rest.
Mindful sleep companions for peaceful nights and gentle mornings
Our award-winning watches combine timeless aesthetics with precise Swiss and Japanese movements. Enjoy pure form and function as a quiet reminder to slow down.
Automatic watches designed to support presence and intentional living
Find stillness with Mudita Oasis, our modular meditation set that adapts to your body for comfort and stability. Create a dedicated practice space you can set up anywhere, at home, in a studio, or on retreat.
Handcrafted meditation sets designed for comfort and calm
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See how our products support focus, sleep, and everyday routines.
maltinho
Mudita Kompakt
This alarm clock is great. I love the e ink display, the high quality speakers, and design. And I really appreciate how they are always improving the clock with updates.
Lisa
Mudita Kompakt
I love this phone, I have been using it for the past two weeks as my only phone and I am so happy. It looks and feels great. I love the e-ink screen. I am a teacher and my students are fascinated by it.
Andrew
Mudita Harmony 2
Bought the Harmony 2 'cause I needed a break from phone alarms. It does exactly that, just a simple clock with helpful sleep features. Zero regrets on ditching the smartphone glare.
Too excited
Mudita Harmony 2
I really enjoy having a calm sounding alarm clock. I was glad to find Mudita and excited to get my normal morning routine back. So far I have really enjoyed the simplicity and sound quality.
Join a growing community for mindful discussions, genuine connection, and shared experiences.
Mudita Mindful Design is our open framework for building on E Ink®, with design principles, reusable components, and ready-made patterns. And on the Forum, developers share the apps they've built, and Kompakt owners rate and review how third-party apps run on their device.
Fresh updates, product stories, and practical ideas for calmer daily living.
First previewed at IFA Berlin 2026, MuditaOS K 2.0 brings InkApps, new launcher options, Google Calendar sync, customizable Offline+ Mode, and more. Discover how the update makes Mudita Kompakt more personal while keeping digital minimalism on your terms.
Amid AI-powered everything and technology designed to demand attention, Mudita brought a quieter vision to IFA Berlin 2026. Discover why visitors saw mindful tech as a refreshing and much-needed alternative.
Summer may be winding down, but its calmer rhythm doesn't have to. Discover how intentional technology and better sleep habits can ease the return to school, work, and everyday routines.
Feeling like life moves too fast, with every free moment interrupted by one more notification? Practical tips for slowing down and reclaiming a calmer, more intentional offline life.
Following an anonymized evaluation by our interdisciplinary panel, the Mudita Mindful Design Challenge winners are in. Meet the open-source developers building technology that respects human presence over attention-grabbing metrics.
Bags packed and auto-reply on — but are you truly ready to disconnect? How a minimalist phone helps you unplug on vacation and actually rest.
The Mudita Mindful App Design Challenge submission window has closed. A heartfelt thank you to every developer who built mindful applications for E Ink and embraced our design framework.
First previewed at IFA Berlin 2026, MuditaOS K 2.0 brings InkApps, new launcher options, Google Calendar sync, customizable Offline+ Mode, and more. Discover how the update makes Mudita Kompakt more personal while keeping digital minimalism on your terms.
Amid AI-powered everything and technology designed to demand attention, Mudita brought a quieter vision to IFA Berlin 2026. Discover why visitors saw mindful tech as a refreshing and much-needed alternative.
Summer may be winding down, but its calmer rhythm doesn't have to. Discover how intentional technology and better sleep habits can ease the return to school, work, and everyday routines.
Feeling like life moves too fast, with every free moment interrupted by one more notification? Practical tips for slowing down and reclaiming a calmer, more intentional offline life.
Following an anonymized evaluation by our interdisciplinary panel, the Mudita Mindful Design Challenge winners are in. Meet the open-source developers building technology that respects human presence over attention-grabbing metrics.
Bags packed and auto-reply on — but are you truly ready to disconnect? How a minimalist phone helps you unplug on vacation and actually rest.
Sign up for mindful insights, product updates, and stories from the heart of our community.
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