1. GENERAL PROVISIONS

The Electronic Service Newsletter is provided by the Mudita sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw (02-607), ul. Jana Czeczota 6, entered into the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register kept by the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, 13th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, entry no. 0000467620, Tax Identification Number: 5252558282 and Statistical Identification Number: 14676767613, share capital of PLN 1 818 100,00 PLN , phone number: +48223433783, e-mail adress: [email protected], (hereinafter referred to as Mudita or Service Provider).

The Administrator of personal data processed in connection with the implementation of the provisions of this Regulations is the Service Provider. Personal data is processed for purposes, scope, and based on the grounds and principles indicated in the privacy policy at the address: . The privacy policy primarily contains principles regarding the processing of personal data by the Administrator on the Mudita online store, including the basis, purposes, and scope of personal data processing, as well as the rights of individuals whose data is processed, and also information regarding the use of cookies and analytical tools. Providing personal data by the Service Recipient is voluntary, with exceptions specified in the privacy policy (contract conclusion and legal obligations of the Service Provider).

Definitions: Business day - one day from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays. Civil Code - the Civil Code Act of April 23, 1964 (Journal of Laws No. 16, item 93, as amended). Lead magnet - "Sleep Journal" (an e-book in .pdf format that allows self-analysis of bedtime-related habits, produced and delivered in digital form in exchange for providing personal data or payment of a fee). Newsletter - an electronic distribution service provided by the Service Provider via electronic mail, consisting of sending periodic messages to Service Recipients, to the email addresses provided by them, containing information about the Service Provider's activities. Regulations - these regulations for using the Newsletter. Website - the Internet service available at the address: , owned and administered by Mudita. Electronic service - a service provided electronically by the Service Provider to the Service Recipient through the website available at the address: , in accordance with the Regulations. Service Recipient - a natural person with full legal capacity, and in cases provided for by generally applicable regulations, also a natural person with limited legal capacity; a legal person or an organizational unit without legal personality, to which the law grants legal capacity, using the Electronic Service. Service Provider - Mudita sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw (02-607), ul. Jana Czeczota 6, entered into the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register kept by the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, 13th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, entry no. 0000467620, Tax Identification Number: 525252558282 and Statistical Identification Number: 14676767613, share capital of PLN 1.040.000,00, phone number: +48223433783, e-mail adress: [email protected].