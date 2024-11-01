In 2014 and 2015 Mudita Sp. z o. o. realized a project entitled ‘The development of an innovative model of a wireless phone with a limited coefficient of radiation absorption by the user’, which was co-financed by the European Union from the European Regional Development Fund.
Detailed information about the Program is available on the following websites:
Innovative Economy Operational Program
National Center for Research and Development: www.ncbir.pl
Ministry of Infrastructure and Development
More information about this project can be obtained by writing to [email protected]