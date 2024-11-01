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    • Innovative Economy National Cohesion Strategy logo
    • European Union European Regional Development Fund logo

    Subsidies for innovations. We invest in your future.

    In 2014 and 2015 Mudita Sp. z o. o. realized a project entitled ‘The development of an innovative model of a wireless phone with a limited coefficient of radiation absorption by the user’, which was co-financed by the European Union from the European Regional Development Fund.

    Detailed information about the Program is available on the following websites:

    1. Innovative Economy Operational Program

    2. National Center for Research and Development: www.ncbir.pl

    3. Ministry of Infrastructure and Development

    More information about this project can be obtained by writing to [email protected]