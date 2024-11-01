Products
Our steps towards a conscious and positive relationship with technology
Mudita KompaktAVAILABLE
A minimalist phone with a touchscreen E-Ink display that simplifies your relationship with technology. Its unique design ensures clarity and doesn't distract you when you don't need it. Sign up for the waitlist to discover the phone's new features.
Mudita Radiant AutomaticAvailable
Mudita Radiant Automatic is a Swiss Made self-winding watch powered by the Sellita SW200 Elaboré movement. Designed for everyday use, it combines outstanding dial legibility and durability.
Mudita Harmony 2Available
Mudita Harmony 2 is a stunning, contemporary device, which combines the best of both worlds - a sleek and minimalist design with a comforting analog feel in a gorgeous Charcoal Black color. Its presence in your bedroom is like a gentle whisper of peace, allowing you to unwind and settle into restful sleep. Designed with mindfulness in mind, we've made sure that using Mudita Harmony is as effortless and approachable as possible.
Mudita Bell 2Available
Mudita Bell 2 is a minimalist offline alarm clock which embraces the beauty of a quartz mechanism, inviting you to savor the blissful moments of being unplugged.
Mudita HarmonySold Out
Mudita Harmony is your sleep companion which helps you establish healthy bedtime habits, improve the quality of your sleep, as well as bring you a sense of calm. Remove your phone from the bedroom and wake-up to carefully crafted sounds without all the unnecessary distractions and information overload.
Mudita BellSold Out
A minimalist alarm clock, built to embody simplicity and offline tranquility. Pleasant analog feel, beautiful design and high-quality alarm sounds for a gentle and stress-free wake-up.
Unplug and embrace each day with Mudita Bell.
Mudita Element AutomaticAVAILABLE
Mudita Element Automatic is a Swiss self-winding watch powered by the Sellita SW300-1 movement. It features a 7.85mm thick titanium case, ensuring durability with scratch-resistant sapphire glass and 5 ATM water resistance. The watch includes a sustainable vegan cactus strap and a minimalist, logo-free design for maximum readability.
Mudita Moment NR AutomaticAvailable
An accentuated version of the award-winning, minimalist, self-winding Mudita Moment Automatic, featuring a clearer dial with 12 numeral indexes. Mudita Moment NR Automatic is available in two colors: white and beige, a harmonious blend of sun and sand hues. The latter comes equipped with a beige vegan leather strap.
Mudita Moment AutomaticAvailable
A minimalist, automatic watch to enjoy your mindful time. Modern, unisex design. Self-winding, battery-free mechanism. Carefully selected components. Interchangeable one-click straps made of vegan, plant-based materials. The additional analog breathing feature - amazingly simple yet powerful tool to help you restore your tranquility.
Mudita OasisPre-order
A modular meditation set designed for comfortable everyday practice. The Mudita Oasis set combines an ergonomic cushion, bolsters, and a foldable meditation mat that create a dedicated space for meditation wherever your practice takes you.
Mudita PureNow in Outlet
A modern take on a classic feature phone.
Pure was created to support your conscious use of technology. We removed all of the unnecessary distractions and kept the essential functionalities. Enjoy no distractions, an eye-friendly E Ink display, long battery life, ultralow radiation and a few extra well thought out features.
Mudita PauseAvailable
The Mudita Pause is a mindfulness card deck, designed to create a moment of pause and deep focus in a world full of distraction and overstimulation. Immerse into stories about nature. Note the words of wisdom which come to your mind. Feel the structure of a premium, natural paper in your hand. Reconnect to the present moment.Shop now
ApparelAvailable
Our sustainable clothing collection is a tribute to simplicity. It celebrates the power of clean lines, minimalism, quality and transparency. Speaks through tranquility, uncomplicated words, honesty. Made to last, of 100% pure organic cotton. Discover our unique line of cosy sweatshirts and minimalist T-shirts.Shop now
Nick Lewis - Halfway To The BeginningAvailable
We love great music and chose to manifest our values in the bestShop Now
possible form - a music album. We were lucky to meet an incredibly
talented and wise Canadian musician, Nick Lewis. We helped him to
record and release his debut album which perfectly describes our
principles.