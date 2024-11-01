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    Get to know Mudita

    Who we are - get to know us

    We are Mudita, a Polish company devoted to crafting mindful consumer electronics. Our purpose transcends mere gadgets; we embody freedom, joy, and living in the present moment. We find solace in the beauty of shared experiences and deeply value the connections we make.

    Our current product lineup consists of a variety of mindful tech devices. Their detailed descriptions can be found in the Products section. To delve deeper into our purpose, we invite you to explore the Mudita Manifesto and discover our mission.

    Mudita employees CEX team

    CEX Team

    If you like what we do and want to participate in creating ambitious products, join us.

    Apply!

    At Mudita, we deliver ambitious projects that challenge us and provide unique learning opportunities. Join our supportive team, achieve your goals while meeting company objectives, receive constructive feedback, and grow professionally. Experience a transformative career at Mudita, where personal and professional fulfillment thrive.

    At Mudita, we welcome those who crave improvement, initiate exciting solutions, take ownership, share knowledge, and make a real impact. If you're proactive, cooperative, and seek to create modern, high-quality products, then Mudita is your ideal workplace. Unleash your potential with us and join a journey of innovation and excellence.

    Join us and discover the incredible potential within you.

    Mudita employees at work2

    About Mudita

    Welcome to Mudita, where our focus extends beyond products to the incredible individuals who bring our vision to life. We value diversity, knowing it sparks innovation and fuels our growth. At Mudita, you'll be part of a welcoming team where everyone is respected. English is our official language. Join us to shape a future where technology harmonizes with humanity and makes a positive impact.

    Meet the Team

    Mudita employees teamwork

    We are agile

    Welcome to the agile world of Mudita, where our unwavering commitment is to provide customers with exceptional products that meet their needs.

    At Mudita, we embrace the agile methodology, empowering our dedicated Mudita team to take charge of their work. This means that each team actively participates in planning, forecasting, and resource allocation. By working in iterations, we meticulously craft each functionality, ensuring attention to every intricate detail.

    This agile approach allows us to stay nimble and responsive, incorporating valuable feedback from our customers along the way. We are relentless in our pursuit of excellence, constantly fine-tuning our products to deliver the best possible experience.

    Join us at Mudita and be part of a team that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement. Together, we'll shape the future of technology by creating products that truly resonate with our customers.

    Check out our open repository on GitHub

    The Benefits of Working at Mudita 

    At Mudita, we prioritize your holistic well-being, encompassing both your physical and mental health, while also nurturing the care of others. When you choose to be part of our team, you'll enjoy an array of enticing benefits, including:

    • We're just a 7-minute stroll from the Metro Raclawicka stop and a mere 3-minute walk from the Odyńca 03 stop. Plus, we offer free parking spaces and secure bicycle parking.

    • Work from the office, hybrid or 100% remotely

    • Tailored Contracts: We believe in catering to your expectations and preferences. That's why we offer contract types designed to suit your needs.

    • Work-Life Balance: We understand the importance of flexibility. Enjoy the freedom of flexible working hours that empower you to manage your time effectively.

    • Transparency and Agility: Experience a workplace culture rooted in transparency, where decisions are made swiftly. We value open communication and encourage everyone's input.

    • Employee Referral Program: Your talents and insights are invaluable to us. Refer skilled professionals to join our team and be rewarded through our employee referral program.

    • Well-being Support: Take advantage of our MultiSport card, providing access to a wide range of fitness and wellness activities. 

    • Private Medical Care: Medicover medical care, ensuring your health needs are taken care of.

    • Continuous Learning: Sharpen your language skills with our English language classes, fostering personal and professional growth.

    • Product Discounts: As a Mudita team member, enjoy exclusive discounts on our innovative products, embracing a more mindful and balanced lifestyle.

    • Community Engagement: We believe in giving back. You'll have two volunteer days each year to support causes close to your heart.

    • Team Bonding: Join us for engaging integration meetings, where we foster a strong sense of unity and camaraderie. As a Polish company, we take pride in celebrating all Polish events and holidays together.

    • As a Polish company we celebrate all Polish events and holidays.

    Mudita benefits

    Celebrating Mudita's Design Triumphs

    At Mudita, we acknowledge that our journey is far from over. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence, constantly striving to deliver products that embody the pinnacle of quality and enable users to find solace amidst the clamor of modern life.

    We are thrilled to proudly showcase our recent accolade: the esteemed Red Dot Award in Product Design 2025, Red Dot Award in the Product Design 2023, iF Design Award, German Design Award 2021. This prestigious recognition validates our commitment to crafting exceptional experiences which harmonize form and function, delighting users around the globe. We are also very proud receiving Good Design Award in the Electronics category 2020.

    As we forge ahead, we are fueled by this achievement, knowing that it is merely a stepping stone towards even greater triumphs. 

    Join us at Mudita, and together, let's create a future where technology and serenity coexist in perfect harmony.

    The recruitment process at Mudita: 

    Are you ready to embark on an exciting career path with Mudita? Our recruitment process is designed to make your experience as smooth and rewarding as possible. 

    Here's how it works:

    1. Explore Our Opportunities: Browse through our job vacancies and find the position that ignites your passion. Once you've identified the perfect fit, send us your CV.

    2. CV Selection: We carefully review all the CVs we receive, looking for exceptional talents who align with our values and goals.

    3. Engaging Screening Call: If your CV stands out, we'll reach out to schedule a 10-minute screening call. During this conversation, we'll delve into your motivations for changing jobs and discuss your expectations.

    4. Meeting Your Match: In our quest to find the perfect match, we'll arrange a meeting to assess your fit with our organization. We value diversity and believe in creating an inclusive work environment.

    5. Connecting with Your Future Team: You'll have the opportunity to meet with your direct supervisor, where we'll explore technical questions and dive deeper into your skills and expertise.

    6. The Offer: Congratulations! If everything aligns and both parties are excited to move forward, we'll extend an offer to you. We believe in fair compensation and creating a mutually beneficial agreement.

    At Mudita, we understand that everyone's journey is unique. While most of our recruitment process takes place online, we may occasionally invite you to visit our office for an in-person interview. Rest assured, our dedicated recruiter will provide you with all the necessary details and guidance to ensure a smooth experience.

    Transparency and open communication are essential to us. We strive to provide you with comprehensive information about our company, the position you're applying for, and the fantastic team you'll be joining. If needed, we may arrange additional meetings to ensure both sides are confident in their final decision.

    Are you excited to meet us in person? Let us know if you'd like to visit our office for a recruiting session. We'd be thrilled to welcome you! And remember, even after the recruitment meeting, we encourage you to reach out with any questions or concerns. We're here to support you every step of the way.

    Join the Mudita team

    Mudita employees at work1

    Want to Ace the Recruitment Process:

    1. Get to Know Mudita: Discover our mission, values, and products in our Manifesto.

    2. Code Enthusiasts: If you work with code, explore our open GitHub repository.

    3. Read the Job Description: Understand the role requirements.

    4. Showcase Your Value: Consider how your unique skills benefit our team.

    5. Ask Away: Prepare questions to ask us during the meeting.

    We're here to support you every step of the way. 

    Join Mudita for an exceptional career!

    Mudita career learn more