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    Mudita Phones: The Essence of Mindful Living

    Designed for mindful living, our phones are tools to help you gently reclaim your time, refocus on what truly matters, and nurture a healthier, more balanced relationship with technology.

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    Mudita Kompakt

    Our latest E Ink phone is built for those who crave simplicity without sacrificing modern connectivity. We've stripped away the noise and focused on the essentials: clear communication, privacy, and a distraction-free experience.


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    Mudita Kompakt showing 10:23 on its lock screen

    Mudita Pure

    This was our first step towards a more mindful mobile experience, born from a desire for ultimate simplicity with a focus on ultra low-sar. While we're not making new ones, you might still find a refurbished model in our Outlet.


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    Mudita Pure, a white keypad phone with an E Ink screen showing 12:08

    Embrace a balanced lifestyle with Mudita's thoughtfully designed phones, and experience the freedom of mindful connectivity.

    More Offline, More Life

    Recent studies have highlighted a growing global concern: excessive screen time and its impact on our well-being. It's not just about the hours spent; it's about the consequences. Overuse of digital devices is increasingly linked to sleep disorders, heightened anxiety, and a noticeable reduction in attention spans. This is a real challenge in our hyper-connected world, and it's impacting us all.

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    The Mindfulness Solution

    Minimalist phones like Mudita Kompakt and Mudita Pure offer a tangible solution. They serve as deliberate tools to help you manage your screen time and actively improve your mental well-being. By reducing digital clutter and the constant pull of notifications, you create space to invest in what truly matters to you: deeper reading, richer connections with loved ones, or simply savoring a moment of peace.  Mudita phones are about choosing intention over impulse.


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    Privacy Matters: Your Data, Your Control

    In today's digital age, where privacy is more crucial than ever, our phones are built on an open-source foundation that values simplicity. We focus on essential functionalities and never track, store, or sell your data. This commitment to protecting your privacy gives you back control, ensuring you enjoy the connected world with the peace of mind you deserve.


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