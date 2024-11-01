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    • Group 5 1 Harmony 2

      Mudita Harmony 2

      Designed to elevate your sleep experience, the Mudita Harmony 2 combines aesthetic grace with intelligent features. Its intuitive interface, sleep tracking capabilities, and customizable alarms empower you to create a personalized sleep routine that suits your unique needs. Awaken to a sense of tranquility with the Mudita Harmony 2. Explore its features here.

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    • Group 1 1 Mudita Harmony

      Mudita Bell 2

      Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Mudita Bell 2 takes the art of awakening to new heights. With refined aesthetics and advanced functionality, this alarm clock offers a delightful blend of elegance and practicality. Experience Mudita Bell 2's gentle melodies and thoughtful features that prioritize your well-being. Learn more about the Mudita Bell 2 here.

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    • mudita-harmony-pebble-gray-pioneer-club

      Mudita Harmony

      Embrace harmony and balance with the Mudita Harmony alarm clock. Crafted with precision, this alarm clock seamlessly integrates into your bedroom decor while providing a reliable and peaceful wake-up experience. The Mudita Harmony features a user-friendly interface, customizable alarms, and innovative features to help you optimize your sleep and wake up routine. Discover the Mudita Harmony here.

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    • mudita-bell-pebble-gray-pioneer-club

      Mudita Bell

      Immerse yourself in tranquility with the original Mudita Bell. Its minimalist design and gentle alarm tones offer a soothing waking experience, ensuring you start your day on a calm note. With a focus on simplicity and functionality, the classic Mudita Bell combines elegant aesthetics with the essential features you need for a peaceful morning routine. Explore the Mudita Bell here.

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    Why choose a Mudita alarm clock for better sleep?

    In today's digital age, where smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, it's crucial to recognize the impact of excessive screen time, especially before bedtime. Sleep experts recommend using alarm clocks instead of relying on smartphone alarms, and here's why:

    Enhance Your Sleep Quality With Mudita Alarm Clocks

    Mudita offers a range of meticulously crafted alarm clocks, designed to improve your sleep quality and help you wake up feeling refreshed and energized. 
    At Mudita, we understand the importance of a good night's sleep and have curated a selection of alarm clocks that prioritize your well-being and promote healthy sleeping habits.

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    Reduced Blue Light Exposure:

    Using electronic devices with LCD screens, such as smartphones, before sleep can disrupt your circadian rhythm and hinder the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep cycles. By switching to a mindful alarm clock like the Mudita Bell or Mudita Harmony, you can eliminate the blue light emitted by screens and promote healthier sleep patterns [1].

    Mudita Harmony showing 7:01 beside a reed diffuser

    Enhanced Sleep Quality:

    Alarm clocks provide a dedicated device solely for sleep-related functions, eliminating the temptation to engage with other apps and notifications that may interfere with your rest. By creating a technology-free sleep environment, you can improve your sleep quality and experience deeper, more restorative sleep cycles [2].

    White Mudita Bell 2 and a glass of coffee on a round bedside table

    Introducing the Mudita Alarm Clock Collection

    Invest in Your Well-Being with Mudita Alarm Clocks

    At Mudita, we believe that quality sleep is a fundamental pillar of a healthy lifestyle. By incorporating our alarm clocks into your daily routine, you can transform your sleep habits and experience the benefits of a well-rested mind and body.
    Don't settle for disruptive smartphone alarms that hinder your sleep quality. Choose Mudita Alarm Clocks for peaceful awakening and embark on a journey to enhance your well-being.

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