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    Mudita Manifesto

    We live in a world of technology that, on one hand, supports us and offers amazing possibilities, but on the other hand, often consumes us - our attention, our time, our senses. It can even have a negative impact on our physical and mental health. Technological advancements, when used in excess or improperly, can contribute to sleep disturbances, vision problems, and increase the risk of depression and anxiety disorders.


    For many people, the pace of today’s world is simply too fast. We are overwhelmed with stimuli. We live in a constant rush - so intensely that we have neither the energy nor the time to truly enjoy life. Today’s world is, all too often, too intense, too fast, too noisy, too much.


    Couple sitting and talking on a sofa by a window

    Mudita’s products and services offer an answer to this challenge

    Mudita’s products and services offer an answer to this challenge, combining the benefits of the latest technological innovations with the advantages of traditional, time-tested solutions. They support you in living a more peaceful and harmonious life.

    We are here to say “yes” to the freedom and time to live a real, offline life with all its beauty of colors, smells, textures, relations and emotions.

    Noel Jones, a renowned professor of economics whom Michal, the founder of Mudita, met on a flight from Myanmar to Thailand, shares this perspective. During the unexpected meeting, he said:

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    Who We Are

    We are Mudita, a technology company that offers a mindful alternative to mainstream trends. We create products and services that make it easier for people to live in the here-and-now, experience freedom, and find joy in every moment.

    At Mudita, we co-create a world in which people find joy and fulfillment in consciously experiencing every moment. It is a world where honesty and privacy are top priorities.

    Our products are simple and reliable, with functions designed for clearly defined purposes. Using them doesn’t drain your time, energy, or attention - instead, they bring you joy and satisfaction. They merge modernity with traditional, proven, and reliable solutions. They are designed to last for years.

    We Also Care About:

    The Balance Between Offline and Online

    Our minimalist Kompakt phone allows for a radical disconnect from the information overload that surrounds us. It grants you complete control over your data security and privacy. What's more, it frees you from the constant need to charge. Yes, you can use it for days without the anxiety of running out of power.

    It’s awesome to keep long-distance friendships alive with technology.

    All our other devices, such as alarm clocks and lamps, are designed to be fully functional for everyday use without an internet connection. They're ready to go right out of the box (with the minor exception that certain advanced operations, like system updates, require a connection to our Mudita Center).

    When creating a new product, our focus is on making it as independent from being "online" as possible. This isn't just about the ideal of being offline, but often about simplifying the user experience and increasing reliability. It also helps us design devices with low electromagnetic field emissions, which may be important to some.

    We are losing the ability to enjoy our offline life. We choose to go through a feed of irrelevant updates over a moment of full presence or self-reflection.

    We're not fans of the trendy IoT approach of connecting everything possible to the network, even when it doesn't make a whole lot of sense (think of Internet-connected toaster). We only do it when it's truly necessary and provides real value.

    In summary, our priority is a conscious and mindful use of the internet.

    Does it look familiar?
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    Healthy Sleep

    At Mudita, we know that an overload of information, blue light from screens, and LED displays disrupt your circadian rhythm and sleep. That’s why our products, equipped with E Ink® displays, minimize blue light emission. Our alarm clocks support healthy sleep habits, and our portable lamps are perfect for comfortable use in the bedroom. This is our way of caring for your well-being. Our traditional wristwatches with a modern design won’t blind you at night with a bright screen or disrupt your peace with notifications. 

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    Privacy

    At Mudita, we value your privacy. Unlike other companies, we do not profit from your attention or your data. Our devices do not display advertisements, and we do not share any of your information with third parties. We design our products and services with respect for your privacy. 

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    Tools and Knowledge

    Real change requires both the right tools and education. We create our products and services based on proven, up-to-date knowledge. We collect and develop valuable content and share it with you. Furthermore, we join forces with like-minded researchers, organizations, and people from around the world to discuss how best to thrive in today’s world. Join our discussion at forum.mudita.com and become part of the conversation.

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    Healthy Sleep

    At Mudita, we know that an overload of information, blue light from screens, and LED displays disrupt your circadian rhythm and sleep. That’s why our products, equipped with E Ink® displays, minimize blue light emission. Our alarm clocks support healthy sleep habits, and our portable lamps are perfect for comfortable use in the bedroom. This is our way of caring for your well-being. Our traditional wristwatches with a modern design won’t blind you at night with a bright screen or disrupt your peace with notifications. 

    slider-2

    Privacy

    At Mudita, we value your privacy. Unlike other companies, we do not profit from your attention or your data. Our devices do not display advertisements, and we do not share any of your information with third parties. We design our products and services with respect for your privacy. 

    slider-5

    Tools and Knowledge

    Real change requires both the right tools and education. We create our products and services based on proven, up-to-date knowledge. We collect and develop valuable content and share it with you. Furthermore, we join forces with like-minded researchers, organizations, and people from around the world to discuss how best to thrive in today’s world. Join our discussion at forum.mudita.com and become part of the conversation.

    Do You Know the Meaning of:

    The Name “Mudita”

    The word “mudita” comes from Pali, an ancient language from the Indian subcontinent. It means selfless joy in the happiness of others. At Mudita, your well-being is our joy. This Buddhist concept inspires us to build a company based on these values.

    Mudita Logo

    We created our logo inspired by the lotus flower, a symbol of beauty and rebirth. Its ability to rise from murky water serves as a metaphor for overcoming difficulties and growing spiritually. The sphere above it symbolizes protection.

    We believe that in today’s world, which offers so many opportunities, it’s easy to forget who we truly are and how to care for ourselves and our loved ones. In the Mudita logo, you can see any flower or plant that symbolizes vitality, purity, and the true nature of our hearts.

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    Join Us

  • Get Involved

    You can join the Mudita community at forum.mudita.com to chat with our team and other enthusiasts of mindful technology.

    Mudita Forum

  • Check Out Our Products

    Order our products at store.mudita.com and see how they can help you regain or maintain balance in your life. Discover if using them brings you as much joy as it does for us.

    Mudita Store

  • Partner With Us

    You can offer our products to your clients and partners. We’re happy to help - just drop us a message at mudita.com/contact.

    Contact

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