We live in a world of technology that, on one hand, supports us and offers amazing possibilities, but on the other hand, often consumes us - our attention, our time, our senses. It can even have a negative impact on our physical and mental health. Technological advancements, when used in excess or improperly, can contribute to sleep disturbances, vision problems, and increase the risk of depression and anxiety disorders.





For many people, the pace of today’s world is simply too fast. We are overwhelmed with stimuli. We live in a constant rush - so intensely that we have neither the energy nor the time to truly enjoy life. Today’s world is, all too often, too intense, too fast, too noisy, too much.



