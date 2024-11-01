A calmer return from summer. Now up to 26% off. Shop now

    Shop now

    Mudita Bell 2

    A Minimalist Alarm Clock.

    Reimagine your wake-up routine with 1 of 9 gentle melodies and a light-enhanced, gradual alarm. When it is time for bed, wind down smartphone-free with a meditation timer. Available in Pebble Grey and Charcoal Black.

    Shop now



    Mudita-Bell-2-Hero

    See how Bell 2 can transform your mornings

    Gentle wake-ups

    Wake up gently with 9 nature-inspired sounds. The alarm starts softly and gradually gets louder, ensuring a calm and harmonious start to your day.

    Woman switching off a Mudita Bell 2 without leaving bed

    Harmonious wake up light

    Wake up naturally as a warm glow gradually brightens your room, mimicking a sunrise. This supports your body’s transition from sleep, helping you feel refreshed.

    Woman lying on a pillow in the morning

    Long lasting battery

    Enjoy the freedom of a single charge that lasts you up to 6 months. You get extended, worry-free use without being tied down by frequent recharging.

    White Mudita Bell 2 and a glass on a breakfast tray in bed

    No smartphone in bedroom

    Put your phone and its distractions aside. With relaxing sounds and a meditation timer, you'll have everything you need to build healthy habits and get deep, restorative sleep.

    Close-up of a sleeping man with a Mudita Bell 2 on the bedside table

    Selected features

    9 gentle wake-up sounds

    A selection of acoustic and nature-inspired tones for a peaceful start.

    Wake-up light

    A warm glow gradually brightens with your alarm to support natural waking.

    Gradual alarm volume

    Sound that starts quietly and increases slowly to reduce morning stress.

    Meditation timer

    Silent, screen-free intervals for calm moments during day or night.

    Long-lasting battery

    Up to 6 months on a full charge.

    Tech-free bedroom

    No smartphone needed for healthy sleep routines.

    As Seen In

    Geeky Gadgets
    Good e-Reader logo
    Fabryka Form
    techradar
    NotebookCheck
    mambiznes
    logo-oiot-bw-bg-invert-noT@2x 1
    dobreProgramy
    Geeky Gadgets
    Good e-Reader logo
    Fabryka Form
    techradar
    NotebookCheck
    mambiznes
    logo-oiot-bw-bg-invert-noT@2x 1
    dobreProgramy
    Geeky Gadgets
    Good e-Reader logo
    Fabryka Form
    techradar
    NotebookCheck
    mambiznes
    logo-oiot-bw-bg-invert-noT@2x 1
    dobreProgramy
    Geeky Gadgets
    Good e-Reader logo
    Fabryka Form
    techradar
    NotebookCheck
    mambiznes
    logo-oiot-bw-bg-invert-noT@2x 1
    dobreProgramy

    Certified for Calm and Mindful Design

    Mudita Bell 2 has been awarded the Platinum Calm Technology Certification 2025, the highest recognition for technology that respects attention and promotes well-being. Testers praised its thoughtfully balanced acoustic design, which delivers a natural wake-up experience free of jarring tones, and the approach taken to minimise light pollution. This certification confirms Bell 2’s role as a mindful companion, helping to create a calm start and end to each day.

    Bell Calm Institute x Mudita 1800x1800 01b

    Your new peaceful,
    smartphone-free morning routine

    Awaken gently with Mudita Bell 2

    Transform your mornings into a peaceful experience. Choose from 9 alarms – acoustic melodies and nature sounds – for a gentle start of the day.

    Listen here…

    Melodic Mirth

    Placeholder Lightbox

    High-quality speaker

    The 3.5 W TDA speaker allows you to fully experience the melodies and sounds: clear, natural, and undistorted.


    Adjustable volume

    Whether you are a light or a heavy sleeper, it is possible to adjust the volume of the alarm to meet your needs.

    Mudita-Bell-2-awaken-mindfully

    A good day starts with a good wake-up

    Gradual wake-up

    Your chosen alarm begins softly and progressively grows louder to your desired volume, allowing for a serene start of a new day.


    Snooze option

    Choose what works best for you. Rise and shine or enjoy 10 more minutes of peaceful sleep. Snooze and wake up at your own pace.

    Mudita-Bell-2-table

    Illuminated evenings

    Press a button to illuminate your Mudita Bell 2 with a warm, gentle 2700 K glow, and a minimal emission of sleep-disrupting blue light. Press again to turn the light off.


    Light-enhanced mornings

    What’s more, you can activate a light-enhanced alarm by pressing and holding the button for at least two seconds. The soft, warm light will turn on and gradually brighten when your alarm goes off.

    Mudita-Bell-2-dark-light

    Recommended by Users

    "It's a great alarm clock with soothing sounds and a nice warm light. Battery lasts forever."

    Mudita Bell 2

    Adam

    "Does exactly what I need."

    Mudita Bell 2

    Nil

    "The alarm clock is great in almost every way."

    Mudita Bell 2

    Seraph

    Wind down with Meditation Timer

    Calm your mind and reclaim your balance, meditating with a dedicated timer. Set it in convenient 15-minute intervals and dive deeper into your practice.
    When your designated time is up, a gentle sound will indicate the end of your session, helping you transition back to your activities with a renewed sense of calm.

    Placeholder Lightbox

    Simple navigation

    Mudita Bell stays true to the classic alarm clock design with its top button for seamless configuration. Press it to turn your alarm on or off. Twist it to fine-tune the light, volume, and tone of your preferred wake-up alarm. Enjoy a hassle-free and intuitive device.


    Quiet mechanism

    The mechanism of Mudita Bell 2 doesn't tick but flows, operating on a low-noise level. However, its sound may still be noticeable to those with sensitive hearing. If you require a completely silent alarm clock, consider choosing the Mudita Harmony 2.

    Mudita-Bell-2-Top

    A clear, minimalist dial

    The dial of Mudita Bell 2 balances minimalism with readability. Elegant hour markers on its clean surface make it even easier to read the time and precisely set your wake-up hour.

    Analog precision

    As with most clocks of this type, setting the alarm time comes with a natural margin of up to 5 minutes. This is standard for mechanical alarm clocks - a part of their timeless simplicity.

    Mudita-Bell-2-Half-White

    Up to 6 months on a full charge

    Mudita Bell 2 features a powerful rechargeable 2600 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance without the need for frequent charging, up to 6 months, depending on usage.
    And, when it is time to recharge, special audio alerts will kindly notify you of low battery levels.

    Designed to stand upright

    For reliable timekeeping, Mudita Bell 2 should be placed upright on its flat bottom part. Placing the clock in other positions may affect its precision.

    Mudita-Bell-2-Paper

    Customers also loved

    • Harmony2 packshot 01 1

      Mudita Harmony 2

      Go to page

    • element products

      Mudita Element Automatic

      Go to page

    • Moment NR white cork FOLD

      Mudita Moment Automatic

      Go to page

    Mudita products available in retail stores:

    Fabryka Form

    ul. Spokojna 7
    Warszawa
    Fabryka Form
    Newsletter img

    Enjoy 10% off your first purchase

    Sign up to receive early access to product news, offers, and curated stories from Mudita.

    By providing your e-mail, you agree to receive marketing content and commercial offers from Mudita Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw. Your personal data will be processed according to provisions of Privacy Policy at the same time you accept the Terms & Conditions of Newsletter.