Mudita Bell 2
A Minimalist Alarm Clock.
Reimagine your wake-up routine with 1 of 9 gentle melodies and a light-enhanced, gradual alarm. When it is time for bed, wind down smartphone-free with a meditation timer. Available in Pebble Grey and Charcoal Black.Shop now
Selected features
9 gentle wake-up sounds
A selection of acoustic and nature-inspired tones for a peaceful start.
Wake-up light
A warm glow gradually brightens with your alarm to support natural waking.
Gradual alarm volume
Sound that starts quietly and increases slowly to reduce morning stress.
Meditation timer
Silent, screen-free intervals for calm moments during day or night.
Long-lasting battery
Up to 6 months on a full charge.
Tech-free bedroom
No smartphone needed for healthy sleep routines.
As Seen In
Recommended by Users
"It's a great alarm clock with soothing sounds and a nice warm light. Battery lasts forever."
Mudita Bell 2
Adam
"Does exactly what I need."
Mudita Bell 2
Nil
"The alarm clock is great in almost every way."
Mudita Bell 2
Seraph
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Mudita products available in retail stores:
Fabryka Form
Warszawa