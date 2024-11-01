Mudita Center

Mudita Kompakt

Contacts Easily display, import (from Google, Outlook, or via CSV), and delete contacts on your Kompakt.

Backup & Restore Create secure backups of your contacts, call logs, messages, alarms, and notes - then restore them anytime.

Data Migration Seamlessly transfer all your data from Mudita Pure to your new Mudita Kompakt.

Music, Photos & Ebooks Display and upload your favorite media files to Kompakt with a single click.