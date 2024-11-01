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    Mudita Center

    Manage your Mudita Kompakt, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Pure - all from your desktop.



    Enjoy easy setup, seamless updates, and smooth file management across your Mudita devices.

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    Mudita Center overview showing Kompakt status, system version and backup

    Your desktop command center for all Mudita devices.

    Mudita Center does not store personal data from your devices. We only collect minimal in-app analytics to improve the software - it's never shared with third parties.

    • Smooth Connectivity

      Connect and manage your Mudita devices effortlessly with a unified desktop app

    • Stay Up-To-Date

      Quickly update your device software to access the latest enhancements and improvements.

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      File Management

      Upload music or backup files directly to your Mudita devices with a straightforward interface.

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      Open Source

      Mudita Center is open-source, providing transparency into how your data is handled. Check us out on [GitHub].

    Mudita Kompakt
    Contacts list of a Mudita Kompakt in Mudita Center

    Contacts

    Easily display, import (from Google, Outlook, or via CSV), and delete contacts on your Kompakt.

    Mudita Center showing Kompakt status, MuditaOS K version and backup

    Backup & Restore

    Create secure backups of your contacts, call logs, messages, alarms, and notes - then restore them anytime.

    Choosing which data to transfer: notes, alarms, call log, contacts and messages

    Data Migration

    Seamlessly transfer all your data from Mudita Pure to your new Mudita Kompakt.

    Phone storage breakdown by music, photos and e-books in Mudita Center

    Music, Photos & Ebooks

    Display and upload your favorite media files to Kompakt with a single click.

    Mudita Center warning before installing a third-party app on Kompakt

    Sideloading Apps

    With Mudita Center 3.1.0, you can now easily sideload applications to your Kompakt and personalize your experience.

    Harmony status and time synchronisation in Mudita Center

    Effortless Time & Date Sync

    Instantly sync Harmony’s time and date with your computer.

    Managing Harmony alarm and relaxation sounds in Mudita Center

    Custom Alarm Sounds

    Upload your favorite alarm tones to personalize your wake-up experience.

    Mudita Center showing Harmony status, system version and time sync

    Reliable Updates

    Keep your Harmony alarm clock running smoothly with the latest software improvements.

    Mudita Harmony
    Mudita Pure
    Contacts list of a Mudita Pure in Mudita Center

    Contacts

    Import, manage, and delete contacts from Google, Outlook, or a CSV file.

    Mudita Center showing Mudita Pure status, system version and backup

    Backup & Restore

    Create and restore backups of contacts, messages, and settings.

    Mudita Center messaging view with a conversation open

    Messaging

    Send and receive SMS directly from your computer.

    Mudita Center showing Pure status, MuditaOS version and backup options

    Mudita OS Update

    Update your device to the latest available version.

    View full changelog

    Explore the full changelog to see all the latest improvements, fixes, and new features for Mudita Center and your devices.

    Check the changelog

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