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    Our team

    At our office in Warsaw, Poland we’ve gathered a dream team of experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create unique products, that put physical and mental wellbeing first.

    Starting a movement

    We feel, that to make a real change, we need more than a tool. We need education. That’s why, as much as we care about developing the best products, we concentrate on gathering valuable resources. We’re teaming up with like-minded individuals, researchers and organizations to ignite a conversation. If you’d like to get involved:

    Go to career

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    People are the key to success

    • MUDITA-05703-min

      Michał

      Chairman

    • Michal-Stasiuk-CEO

      Michał

      Managing Director

    • MUDITA-02476-min

      Artur

      Finance & Legal Director

    • Bartek-Filipek - CSMO & Performance Director

      Bartek

      Sales & Marketing Director

    • MUDITA-02222-min

      Ola

      IT Director

    • Aliaksandr-Karovin - Group Product Manager

      Aliaksandr

      Head of Mobile and Software Project Management

    • Adam-Grosik-Group-Product-Manager

      Adam

      Senior Technical Project Manager

    • Maciej-Gibowicz - Embedded Developer

      Maciej

      Embedded Developer

    • Daniel-Karski-Team-Leader-Center-Team

      Daniel

      Front-end Developer

    • Harry-Oaten-UX-Writer

      Harry

      UX Writer

    • Magdalena-Pakowska-Software-QA-Team-Leader

      Magdalena

      QA Team Lead and Interim Engineering Manager (Android Team)

    • Karolina-Ilnicka-Mądry - Business Analyst

      Karolina

      Senior Business Analyst

    • Krzysztof-Kryczka-Mechanical-QA-Engineer

      Krzysztof

      Mechanical QA Engineer

    • Michal-Kudraszew - Head of Hardware

      Michał

      Head of Hardware Engineering

    • MUDITA-02065-min

      Urszula

      Copywriter & Community Manager

    • Aleksander-Rozengaus-Community-Engagement-Assistant

      Aleksander

      Community Engagement Assistant

    • Sharaz-Tahir-Creative-Manager

      Sharaz

      Creative Manager

    • MUDITA-05483-min

      Renata

      Sales Support Specialist

    • Portrait of a woman in a tweed jacket with her arms crossed

      Olga

      Scrum Master

    • MUDITA-02139-min

      Ola

      Financial Manager

    • Karol-Rek - Supply Chain Manager

      Karol

      Supply Chain Manager

    • Hanna-Mlynek-Administration-Logistics-Specialist

      Hanna

      Administration & Logistics Specialist

    • Karolina-Wozniak-Recruiter-HR-Specialist

      Karolina

      HR Manager

    • Pies-Misiek-maintainer-of-a-good-atmosphere

      Misiek

      Pawsitive Vibes Coordinator &

      CSO - Chief Snack Officer





    Join us

    We’re always on the lookout for talented individuals to join our team.
    Drop us a line if you think Mudita is the place for you.

    Check our vacancies