At our office in Warsaw, Poland we’ve gathered a dream team of experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create unique products, that put physical and mental wellbeing first.
Our team
People are the key to success
Michał
Chairman
Michał
Managing Director
Artur
Finance & Legal Director
Bartek
Sales & Marketing Director
Ola
IT Director
Aliaksandr
Head of Mobile and Software Project Management
Adam
Senior Technical Project Manager
Maciej
Embedded Developer
Daniel
Front-end Developer
Harry
UX Writer
Magdalena
QA Team Lead and Interim Engineering Manager (Android Team)
Karolina
Senior Business Analyst
Krzysztof
Mechanical QA Engineer
Michał
Head of Hardware Engineering
Urszula
Copywriter & Community Manager
Aleksander
Community Engagement Assistant
Sharaz
Creative Manager
Renata
Sales Support Specialist
Olga
Scrum Master
Ola
Financial Manager
Karol
Supply Chain Manager
Hanna
Administration & Logistics Specialist
Karolina
HR Manager
Misiek
Pawsitive Vibes Coordinator &
CSO - Chief Snack Officer
Join us
We’re always on the lookout for talented individuals to join our team.
Drop us a line if you think Mudita is the place for you.