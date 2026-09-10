IFA 2026 Wrap-Up: Mindful Tech on the Global Stage
Discover how Mudita’s mindful tech stood out at IFA Berlin, from Mudita Kompakt and the upcoming release of MuditaOS K 2.0 to products designed to bring calm.
A calmer return from summer. Now up to 26% off. Shop now
Explore MuditaOS K 2.0 features for Mudita Kompakt, previewed at IFA 2026, including InkApps, new launchers, Google Calendar sync, and more.
Discover MuditaOS K 1.6 for Mudita Kompakt, featuring 38 keyboard languages, improved Maps, voicemail support, task lists, and more.
Discover how Mudita Kompakt, Bell and Harmony support healthier back-to-school routines, better sleep, less screen time and more focused mornings.
Discover 10 benefits of a screen-free summer, from better sleep and focus to stronger relationships, improved well-being, and more meaningful memories.
Pre-orders for Mudita Oasis are now open. Create your own daily island of calm with a meditation set designed for comfort, mindfulness, and intentional living.
Meet Mudita Oasis, an ergonomic, modular meditation cushion set designed for daily mindfulness. Join the VIP waitlist for exclusive early access pricing.
Explore the latest Mudita Kompakt update, MuditaOS K 1.5.0 brings a new keyboard, swipe call gestures, A-GPS, privacy controls & more.
Submissions are open for the Mudita Mindful App Design Challenge! Enter by June 1st to showcase your E ink app design & compete for recognition in ethical tech.
Mudita Radiant Automatic wins the Red Dot Design Award 2026. Discover the Swiss Made field watch built for clarity, presence, and timeless craftsmanship.
Mudita Kompakt users can now share and discover sideloaded app reviews in one dedicated Forum space. Find the best Android APKs for your E Ink minimalist phone.
Escape the noise this spring with Mudita Radiant Automatic, a Swiss-made field watch designed for presence and adventures. Keep time without the interruptions.
Refresh your mental health this spring with simple, mindful habits. Learn how to reduce stress, improve sleep, and create space for what truly matters.
An award-winning take on time. Mudita Radiant Automatic earns iF Design Award 2026, combining Swiss precision with intentional design and superb craftsmanship.
Learn why sleep is important, how good sleep supports health and emotional balance, and why protecting sleep matters in today’s always-on world.
Explore how constant phone use during couple time quietly erodes intimacy in relationships and how Mudita Kompakt helps couples reconnect with intention.
A gentle January reset. Start the new year with fewer distractions and learn how mindful tech use can support focus, rest, and more meaningful downtime.
Looking for the best minimalist phone? Learn which features matter most, what to avoid, and how Mudita Kompakt combines simplicity, focus, and mindful design.
Mudita Radiant Automatic moves to regular sale with immediate availability. Experience a Swiss Made automatic field watch built for durability & everyday wear.
Mudita presents 8 Days of Mindful Gifting. One new promotion each day, Dec 5–12 at 12:00 CET. Visit daily for meaningful, intentional gift ideas.
Discover what’s new in MuditaOS K 1.4.0, including group messaging, music player upgrades, eReader updates, default app selection & systemwide improvements.
Explore how disconnection has become a modern luxury and how Mudita’s mindful products make calm, presence, and digital balance easier to achieve.
Mudita Radiant Automatic’s Kickstarter campaign has ended with success. Preorders are now open on our website. Discover our mindful Swiss automatic field watch.
Enter the Mudita Kompakt Giveaway for a chance to win two minimalist E ink phones designed for digital detox, calm, privacy, and presence.
Discover Mudita Radiant Automatic, a Swiss automatic field watch combining precision, durability, and minimalist design. Now live on Kickstarter.
Mudita Kompakt, Harmony 2 & Bell 2 earn Platinum Tier Calm Tech Certification for promoting calm, focus, and better sleep.
Discover why the Swiss Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré movement makes Mudita Radiant Automatic a durable and reliable field watch built for real-world adventures.
MuditaOS K 1.3.0 adds music playlists, manual network selection, better security, SMS stability & photo preview/ downloading in Mudita Center.
Discover the new Custom Quotes feature in Mudita Harmony & Harmony 2. Personalize your wake-up routine with inspiration that starts your day right.
Discover Mudita Radiant, a Swiss Made automatic field watch with Sellita movement, 3 sizes, 5 dials, 6 straps, and Super-LumiNova for perfect legibility.
Quality sleep is the foundation of every good habit. Discover how better rest helps you regain focus, energy, and routine after summer.
A new update is here! MuditaOS K 1.2.0 brings offline navigation, easier sideloading & 150+ improvements to Mudita Kompakt- it's all shaped by your feedback.
Travel intentionally with Mudita Kompakt, the minimalist E Ink phone for digital detox. Enjoy long battery life, dual SIM, Offline Maps, and zero distractions.
Explore upcoming Mudita Kompakt updates, including many bug fixes, navigation, easier sideloading, SMS improvements, and more in the July 2025 software release.
Mudita Kompakt is now available for regular purchase. Both the Global and North American versions are in stock and ready to ship, no pre-orders, no delays.
The North America Optimized Mudita Kompakt, our minimalist phone designed for mindful living, is now shipping. See what to expect and how to track your order.
Mudita Kompakt is shipping to North America! Get the latest updates on delivery, tariffs address deadlines, and our commitment to our North American Backers.
We are marking the end of the pre-order phase for the Global Version of Kompakt. The Mudita Kompakt Global Version now in stock & ready to ship at €439.
Last chance to get the Global Optimized version of Mudita Kompakt at pre-order pricing! Secure yours by May 7th, 2025 before the price increases.
It’s happening! Mudita Kompakt has officially started shipping. The first phones are on their way to backers. Get all the exciting details in our latest update.
Is Mudita Kompakt a dumbphone? Explore why it’s better described as a minimalist phone built for privacy, focus, and distraction-free living.
Mudita Kompakt is ready to ship. Last call for pre-order pricing ends April 20. Experience this award-winning minimalist E Ink phone & discover digital balance.
Mudita Kompakt is a minimalist phone designed for digital detox—no feeds, no tracking, just essential tools to help you reclaim focus, calm, and privacy.
Mudita Kompakt wins the Red Dot Award 2025, its second major design honor. Shipping begins soon, with Global and North American versions on the way .
Discover what a digital detox is, why it matters, and how unplugging can boost sleep, reduce stress, and help you reconnect with what really matters.
Pre-order Mudita Kompakt now, on Mudita.com, at 27% off & embrace mindful tech with minimal distractions, privacy-first features & an E Ink display.
March is Sleep Awareness Month! Learn how sleep impacts health, focus & well-being, and get expert tips to reset your routine for better, healthier rest.
Mudita Kompakt wins the iF Design Award 2025 for its minimalist, distraction-free design. Explore how this mindful phone redefines digital well-being & privacy.
Escape digital distractions & rediscover presence. Learn how mindful tech use can help you connect deeper, reduce stress & fully experience life beyond screens.
Learn how mindful tech use can enhance your life. Check out our tips for reducing screen time, improving sleep & building meaningful connections in 2025
Wake up to a new you in 2025 with better sleep. Discover tips to improve sleep hygiene, build healthier routines & achieve restful nights with Mudita.
Using your phone in bed harms sleep and well-being. Learn how to break the habit with mindful tips and Mudita alarm clocks for restful nights
Our first gen Mudita Bell is officially SOLD OUT. This minimalist device transformed sleep hygiene and inspired a movement toward mindful living.
Missed Mudita Kompakt on Kickstarter? Here’s Your Second Chance-Get Mudita Kompakt at a low price on Indiegogo
Mudita Kompakt’s Kickstarter raised €353,751 with 1,078 backers from 34 countries, redefining mindful tech for intentional living.
Over 200% Funded & Counting! Mudita Kompakt is taking Kickstarter by storm, redefining digital well-being with its minimalist design & privacy-first features.
Join the mindful tech revolution with Mudita Kompakt, launching today on Kickstarter!
Discover Mudita Kompakt, the minimalist phone designed to reduce screen time, protect your privacy, and support a mindful tech lifestyle.
Mudita announces pricing for its new mindful phone, Mudita Kompakt, designed for digital well-being and privacy.
Imagine a world where every buzz, beep, and flash doesn't pull you away from the moments that matter.
Explore how E Ink technology outshines LCD, LED & OLED screens with better outdoor readability, energy efficiency, and eye comfort in real-world applications.
Discover how Mudita Kompakt fosters mindfulness with minimalist design, essential features, and privacy-focused technology for a balanced lifestyle.
Mindless scrolling harms productivity & mental health. Reclaim time by setting limits through mindful tech use & tools like Mudita Kompakt for intentional use.
Unlock the secrets to falling asleep fast and sleeping better! Check out our tips on sleep hygiene, bedtime rituals & creating the perfect sleep environment.
The Sellita SW300-1 Swiss automatic mechanism is a popular movement used in various high-end watches. It is known for its reliability and performance.
Discover why titanium is revolutionizing luxury watchmaking with unparalleled strength, lightweight elegance, and self-healing properties.
Self-care is a deliberate activity that you do to take care of your mental, physical, and emotional health.
The heart of every watch is the movement. With its simple functionality and attention to detail, traditional SWISS timepieces are hard to fully replace.
Another exciting sneak peek of Mudita Kompakt! Join us in embracing a simpler, minimalist lifestyle.
Discover one of Mudita Kompakt's cool feature, promising a blend of mindful tech, simplicity, and function. Stay tuned for more updates!
The art of better sleep with Mollie Eastman & Mudita. Uncover expert insights on optimizing sleep hygiene & embracing Mudita's tech for improved well-being.
Mudita Kompakt is Mudita's upcoming minimalist phone with an E-Ink touchscreen, designed for simplicity and reducing digital noise.
Discover the transformative power of Mudita Bell and Mudita Bell 2 alarm clocks in enhancing your sleep hygiene.
Explore mindful gift-giving with Mudita. Discover how choosing thoughtful, wellness-focused presents can reduce stress, declutter lives, and enhance well-being.
Explore the rejuvenating power of silent walking, a modern twist on ancient walking meditation.
At Mudita, we believe sleep is a fascinating subject, and there's a lot we know—and a lot we don't know—about it.
Enhance your podcast experience with Mudita Harmony. Mudita’s expertly curated list features soothing soundscapes and stories perfect for drifting off.
Discover the benefits of soothing sleep sounds for improving sleep hygiene with our insightful guide.
From boosting melatonin production to improving air quality, learn how a cooler environment can enhance your sleep quality.
How your sleep habits are shaping your life, productivity & relationships and why prioritizing rest is a crucial step towards safeguarding your well-being.
Discover 5 effective sleep hacks to seamlessly transition into the end of Daylight Saving Time.
Ensure every night is a good night. Unlock the secrets to revitalizing sleep with Mudita's guide to 5 crucial habits for impeccable sleep hygiene.
Discover the art of mindful tech use with actionable tips for digital well-being.
Discover the science behind restful sleep and craft a serene autumn sleep haven with expert tips on light control, soothing sounds, cozy bedding, and aromas.
Unveiling the Role of Rest in Boosting Brain Power and Well-being
These self-care rituals can serve as a comforting guide, enriching your journey as you shift from the balmy embrace of summer to the golden allure of autumn.
Sleeping is essential for the body to recuperate and get ready for the following day.
From white to pink to brown, find out which sound frequency is your ticket to dreamland. Plus learn how Mudita Harmony can be your ultimate sleep companion.
The convenience of using a smartphone as an alarm may be appealing, but are the potential negative impacts on your sleep quality & overall health worth it?
Good sleep is like a song you haven't learned yet. Check out our secrets to keeping a regular schedule, staying calm, and not letting worries take over.
We are thrilled to announce that our recent Kickstarter campaign for the Harmony 2 and Bell 2 alarm clocks has been a success!
With a focus on precision, design, and user experience, these new alarm clocks are set to revolutionize your mornings and elevate your overall well-being.
Winning the 2023 Red Dot Award for Product Design is a testament to the innovative and mindful design of the Mudita Moment Automatic watch.
Waking up with the sun is important for our circadian rhythms and can improve our overall health, mood, and energy levels.
Practical mindfulness practices to help declutter and organize your thoughts for a clearer and more focused mind.
Beneath the canopy of trees and the melody of birds, the healing power of nature encompasses us, soothing the soul and restoring balance to the mind and body.
Creating a mindful morning routine can be a powerful way to start your day with clarity, focus, and calmness.
Mindful tech use is a growing trend, where people are becoming more conscious of how they interact with technology & use it in a way to promote well-being.
Understanding & overcoming isolation is not only crucial for our mental health, but also for our overall well-being.
Winter's stillness serves as a reminder to slow down, to recharge, and to refocus. Embrace the stillness, and let it guide you towards growth and renewal.
Let's make a conscious effort to establish positive habits which will transform our lives and lead us to success and happiness.
Learn how to improve sleep quality, establish a consistent sleep schedule, and adopt effective sleep hygiene practices with our easy sleep hygiene checklist.
Gifts which are practical and useful make for happy holidays.
Self-care is an important if you want to feel your best. Here's a checklist to help make sure you're getting the most from your self-care routine.
If you suffer from insomnia, it might help to take a holistic approach to your sleep hygiene in order to experience more restful, uninterrupted night's rest.
We can always find some time to slow down and find our inner peace.
Technology has become an integral part of how we communicate & relate to one another in the twenty-first century.
When you're ready to simplify your life, it opens the door to better health, happiness and peace of mind.
Making small changes has the potential to greatly improve your sleep hygiene, so you can get a better night’s rest.
Our team member shares her wellness non-negotiables and how they help to guide her towards a life of health, happiness and fulfillment.
Help your child adjust to a back-to-school sleep schedule with tips that reduce screen time and improve rest using Mudita Kompakt and Mudita Harmony.
Our Backers & the Mudita Community helped us bring this AWESOME campaign to completion!
Unlock the secrets of beauty sleep with science-backed insights. Learn how quality sleep rejuvenates your skin, boosts immunity, and slows aging.
“One way to keep momentum going is to have constantly greater goals.”– Michael Korda
To mark Mental Illness Awareness Week, we’re offering five essential tips to boost your mental health.
Here's the most recent shipping update & a software update roadmap.
The April update is HERE! More devices are come along with a MuditaOS & MuditaCenter update.
More & more devices are coming! This week we already shipped out 144 phones and are preparing to ship out another 288 units.
Today, we shipped out over 200 devices & in the next couple of days, approximately 150 more Mudita Pure devices will be shipped to our Backers.
Gen Z are true digital natives. Can they manage to take a step back from constant connection & try Mudita Pure?
In this update, we outline our strategy on how we plan to scale up production & increase the amount of devices which are being shipped out each week.
Selfless love creates an instant connection, whether brief or eternal and even the smallest act of kindness can have far-reaching consequences.
Shipping has resumed & new Mudita Pure devices are being shipped every week.
Sometimes, when things get to be “too much,” the best way to recharge & unwind is with an offline strategy. Discover the art of disconnection!
Join Mudita at the Breath Festival in Warsaw this weekend: Jan 21-23
We are back on track with production & shipping.
Although mindfulness is indeed rooted in the present moment, it can help us step in to the New Year with more peace & clarity.
What is FLOW state & how can it help you get more things done.
Mudita begins shipments of its much-anticipated, award-winning minimalist feature phone to its early Backers.
The wait is OVER! Both MuditaOS & Mudita Center code is now FULLY Open Source!
We know you’re all looking forward to receiving your Mudita Pure, so we have some firm mass production & shipping dates to share with you.
Find out why switching to an alarm clock may be the secret to a better night's sleep!
In a world of constant connection and ever-present technology, making mindful choices, for better sleep, positively impacts our health and overall well-being.
We're back with another exciting update. We're almost at the finish line!
Are you sleeping with a phone under your pillow? Is that dangerous for your health? Are there other ways to wake up on time?
Here's a new update to let you know where we are in the development of Mudita Pure.
It’s that time again! A new month means more progress and development when it comes to Mudita Pure.
We're not as busy as we think we are!
Things are moving forward quite quickly! We’ll do our best to update you on all of our progress.
At its core, minimalism isn’t anything complicated. It's a very simple idea. It’s intentional simplicity.
As the global pandemic shuttered cities, emptied offices and accelerated existing trends in remote work, most of us moved our lives online.
We know that you are eagerly awaiting the delivery of Mudita Pure, so we would like to share our most recent progress with you.
Zoom, as well as other video-conferencing software, has helping us stay connected, however, it has also given rise to some peculiar habits.
We're excited to announce that Mudita Pure, our minimalist E Ink phone, has been honored with another prominent award!
Smartphones may be here to stay, but there are plenty of reasons to make the switch to a less-mainstream feature phone or a more mindful phone.
Here’s a summary of the progress we’ve made in the last month and our plans for the upcoming weeks.
Algorithms. They are everywhere. And they can even go rouge. Whether we are aware of it or not, algorithms have become a ubiquitous part of our everyday lives.
Becoming accustomed to predictive text software may have some, unconsidered, albeit, far-reaching consequences, especially in younger individuals.
We are truly sorry to announce that due to the circumstances which we will further cover in this update, we have to postpone the release date of Mudita Pure.
Dogs know: a wandering mind is an unhappy mind. Dogs are undeniably remarkable mindfulness teachers, if we take the time to notice the lessons.
The matte screen of an E ink display, like in Mudita Pure, does not trigger visual strain in the same way as staring at an LCD screen does.
With a lot of activities moving forward in the Mudita Pure production process, we’re here with another update.
Relationships are complex; whether you choose to live hyper-connected to your digital devices or choose a more basic, unplugged, analog type of life.
Consumers are expecting privacy, and if companies fail to provide adequate safeguards, they will find someone who can.
Convenience always comes at a cost. Every click you make, Every step you take, Someone’s watching you.
Over the last couple of weeks, our team members have been able to test the Mudita Pure in real life.
Mindfulness is a mind exercise, intended not only for people experiencing difficulties coping with stress and negative emotions.
We have 60 fully functional Mudita Pure devices in our hands!
Somehow, technology missed the memo that deep down, humans want to be treated as a priority instead of an option.
We’re happy to announce that we’re open-sourcing MuditaOS - our operating system for Mudita Pure.
The latest tests revealed a problem, which we need to fix before starting the mass production. It means that we are forced to revise our production calendar.
The progress we’ve made in the last weeks allows us to give you the information we’ve been all waiting for: the shipping dates of Mudita Pure.
As we’re getting ready for the release of the phone, we’ve opened pre-orders of Mudita Pure on our website.
In this blogpost we will be publishing the latest updates about Breath development.
As we have just crossed another milestone in Mudita Harmony development, we are ready to share some sneak peeks with you.
Mudita Pure phone has been granted the Iron A' Design Award in Digital and Electronic Devices Design Category.
Introduction to zen meditation with Zen Master Alexander Poraj-Żakiel that will help you regain balance and focus on the present moment.
As a humane technology company, by providing solutions making users' everyday lives more mindful and slow, we’ve got slowness in our DNA.
We are happy to inform you that our debut product campaign on Kickstarter was a success, exceeding our initial goal by 262%, thanks to more than 1,000 backers!
We want to thank all of you that follow and support Mudita. It shows us that our mission is shared by many people all over the world.
Personal experiences of the founder of Mudita had a major impact on the decision of establishing it. We asked Michal to tell his story in a short documentary.
Discover how Mudita’s mindful tech stood out at IFA Berlin, from Mudita Kompakt and the upcoming release of MuditaOS K 2.0 to products designed to bring calm.
Explore MuditaOS K 2.0 features for Mudita Kompakt, previewed at IFA 2026, including InkApps, new launchers, Google Calendar sync, and more.
Find calm through daily meditation with Mudita Oasis. Explore simple ways to build a mindful routine, reduce digital distractions, and make space for stillness.
Even though it's a small device, a smartphone holds the power to shape the world and influence the mind of your child.
Discover MuditaOS K 1.6 for Mudita Kompakt, featuring 38 keyboard languages, improved Maps, voicemail support, task lists, and more.
Explore how technology shapes childhood and society, and how mindful tech and tools like Mudita Kompakt can help combat its downsides.
Reset your routine after summer with simple, mindful habits that support better mornings, calmer evenings, focused work, and intentional technology use.
Ease your child into the back-to-school routine with expert tips on adjusting sleep schedules, reducing screen time, and creating a calming bedtime atmosphere.
Discover how Mudita Kompakt, Bell and Harmony support healthier back-to-school routines, better sleep, less screen time and more focused mornings.