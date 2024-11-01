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    Mudita Harmony 2

    Your Restful Sleep Clock

    Harmony 2 provides everything for a smartphone-free bedtime routine. Fall asleep easily, sleep deeply, and wake up gently, feeling refreshed & energized.

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    Mudita Harmony 2 Hero

    See how Harmony 2 can improve your sleep quality

    Eye-friendly E Ink® display

    Protect your eyes from blue light and strain. Your display is perfectly crisp during the day and discreetly dim at night, giving you control with a backlight only when you need it.

    Mudita Harmony menu shown in the hands of a user

    Gentle wake-ups

    Wake up on your terms. Choose from 17 gentle, nature-inspired sounds and let the gradual volume increase ease you into a calm, stress-free morning.

    Woman reading in bed, reaching towards a Mudita Harmony

    Enhanced sleeping routine

    Use the bedtime reminder to build your routine, find your center with the meditation timer, and drift off to soothing sounds, all to provide you with systematic support for improved sleep.

    Man reading a book in bed beside a Mudita Harmony alarm clock

    Phone-free bedroom

    Skip the late-night scroll and silence notifications for good. Harmony 2 helps you disconnect and sleep without interruptions.

    Woman sitting up in bed in the morning light

    Selected features

    E Ink® display

    Gentle on your eyes, kind to your sleep – no blue light distractions.

    17 gentle wake-up sounds

    Soothing melodies designed to replace loud alarms.

    Meditation timer

    A built-in tool for calm, screen-free moments before bed or during the day.

    Focus timer

    Distraction-free sessions for deep concentration.

    Relaxation sounds

    A library of calming audio to help you relax and wind down.

    Bedtime reminder

    Gentle sound that signals it’s time to start your sleep routine.

    Upload custom audio

    Add audio files that help you relax your own way.

    High-quality speaker

    Crystal-clear audio designed to soothe

    Long-lasting battery

    Up to 45 days on a full charge.

    As Seen In

    Geeky Gadgets
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    Fabryka Form
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    mambiznes
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    dobreProgramy
    Geeky Gadgets
    Good e-Reader logo
    Fabryka Form
    techradar
    NotebookCheck
    mambiznes
    logo-oiot-bw-bg-invert-noT@2x 1
    dobreProgramy
    Geeky Gadgets
    Good e-Reader logo
    Fabryka Form
    techradar
    NotebookCheck
    mambiznes
    logo-oiot-bw-bg-invert-noT@2x 1
    dobreProgramy
    Geeky Gadgets
    Good e-Reader logo
    Fabryka Form
    techradar
    NotebookCheck
    mambiznes
    logo-oiot-bw-bg-invert-noT@2x 1
    dobreProgramy

    Engineered for Peace of Mind

    In recognition of its user-respecting design, Mudita Harmony 2 has been awarded the Platinum Calm Technology Certification. This certification confirms that the Harmony 2 helps create a stress-free environment, excelling in areas like sound design, which testers noted was harmonious and free of sharp beeps. Its use of a non-glowing E Ink display and clear, glanceable information were also key factors in achieving the highest rating for respecting user attention.


    Mudita Harmony 2 on bedding showing 12:08, Calm Tech Certified at Platinum tier

    Say hello to smartphone-free evenings and mornings

    Natural E Ink® display.
    A paper-like feel for an eye-friendly reading experience.

    Optimized for clarity.
    Enjoy easy readability in any lighting condition.

    Minimal blue light.
    Prevents eye strain by minimizing blue light exposure

    Soft night light.
    A gentle front light that won't disturb your sleep.

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    Wake up to the gentle sounds of nature

    Mudita Harmony 2 offers a blissful array of enchanting nature sounds and acoustic melodies, meticulously crafted to guide you into the day with a soothing and mindful start.

    Listen here

    Delightful Morning

    Mudita-Harmony-2-trees

    Healthier sleep. Scientifically based.

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    Better sleep quality by reducing screen use before bed

    Source: Enhancing Sleep Quality: Assessing the Efficacy of a Fixed Combination of Linden, Hawthorn, Vitamin B1, and Melatonin, by Matteo De Simone, Rosario De Feo, Anis Choucha, Elena Ciaglia and Francis Fezeu, Med. Sci. 2024, 12(1), 2;

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    Times more likely to wake up refreshed with a consistent sleep schedule

    Source: National Sleep Foundation

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    Reduction in morning grogginess when waking up to natural sounds

    Source: Song, I. et al. ”Effect of nature sounds on the attention and physiological and psychological relaxation.” Urban Forestry & Urban Greening. Vol 86, August 2023.

    • Find comfort in a healthy, consistent sleep pattern

    A gentle start to your day

    Respect your body's natural rhythms. Allow the pre-wake-up tone and warm light to ease you out of sleep ten minutes before your main alarm. Wake up refreshed and ready for the day ahead.

    An optional snooze function may help get you ready for your morning routine. If you like, turn on a snooze chime to gently prevent you from falling back into a deep sleep.

    Establish healthy sleep patterns

    Build a habit of going to bed and waking up at the same time. As the day ends, The Bedtime Reminder melody will signal the start of your evening routine, helping you unwind. 

    This simple tool helps you maintain a regular sleep schedule and wake up refreshed and energized daily.

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    Soothe your evenings, smartphone-free. Discover relaxation.

    This is not just an alarm clock. It’s your mindful sleep companion, offering additional modes for resting, focus and more. 

    From serene nature sounds to ambient music, the Relaxation collection is designed to transport you to a peaceful and calm state of mind. Use them as a backdrop for your evening routine or let them help you drift off into dreamland.

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    Up to 45 days on a full charge

    We made several enhancements to your E Ink® sleep companion. Enjoy improved clock accuracy and up to 45 days of usage on a full charge. Choose either the classic Pebble Gray, or soft touch Charcoal Black color.



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    Modern. Minimalist. Functional.

    Mudita Harmony 2 combines the best of both worlds – advanced features curated to support your sleep hygiene and wellness goals with a sleek, minimalist design. 

    The design draws inspiration from the timeless elegance of Japanese and Scandinavian traditions. Its clean, curved lines evoke a sense of calm, and the round shape is a perfect fit for your palm. 

    As you turn it over, you'll be struck by the beauty of the speaker – meticulously crafted to resemble the delicate seeds of a sunflower.

    Stay up-to-date with Mudita Center

    Mudita Harmony 2 runs on MuditaOS, our open-source operating system. With regular software updates, we strive to improve and enhance your user experience based on valuable feedback.

    Software update

    Mudita-Harmony-2-bedside-cabinet

    Customize your nightime routine

    Additionally, you have the opportunity to personalize your device by effortlessly uploading your own audio content, using Mudita Center, allowing for a customized and immersive audio environment.

    Recommended by Users

    See what other customers love about their Harmony experience.

    "Sleep is great with my harmony. I love it."

    Mudita Harmony

    Verified Customer

    "The best way to wake up every morning!"

    Mudita Harmony

    Verified Customer

    "One of the best alarm clocks I ever bought."

    Mudita Harmony

    Verified Customer

    Concentrate. Meditate.

    The Meditation Timer in Mudita Harmony 2 is a wonderful tool designed with mindfulness enthusiasts in mind. 

    Choose the perfect length for your meditation sessions, enabling you to cultivate serenity and focus.

    Nap like a pro

    Indulge in a revitalizing sleep that replenishes your vitality, using the Power Nap mode.

    Fascinating research conducted by NASA, revealed the astounding benefits of a mere 26-minute power nap, skyrocketing performance by 34% and enhancing alertness by an astonishing 54%.

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    Sleep on your terms

    Mudita Harmony 2  is effortlessly user-friendly, while offering an extensive array of options, allowing you to personalize it according to your preferences and customize every facet of your bedtime and morning ritual.



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