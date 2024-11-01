Mudita Harmony 2
Your Restful Sleep Clock
Harmony 2 provides everything for a smartphone-free bedtime routine. Fall asleep easily, sleep deeply, and wake up gently, feeling refreshed & energized.Shop now
Selected features
E Ink® display
Gentle on your eyes, kind to your sleep – no blue light distractions.
17 gentle wake-up sounds
Soothing melodies designed to replace loud alarms.
Meditation timer
A built-in tool for calm, screen-free moments before bed or during the day.
Focus timer
Distraction-free sessions for deep concentration.
Relaxation sounds
A library of calming audio to help you relax and wind down.
Bedtime reminder
Gentle sound that signals it’s time to start your sleep routine.
Upload custom audio
Add audio files that help you relax your own way.
High-quality speaker
Crystal-clear audio designed to soothe
Long-lasting battery
Up to 45 days on a full charge.
As Seen In
Healthier sleep. Scientifically based.
Better sleep quality by reducing screen use before bed
Source: Enhancing Sleep Quality: Assessing the Efficacy of a Fixed Combination of Linden, Hawthorn, Vitamin B1, and Melatonin, by Matteo De Simone, Rosario De Feo, Anis Choucha, Elena Ciaglia and Francis Fezeu, Med. Sci. 2024, 12(1), 2;
Times more likely to wake up refreshed with a consistent sleep schedule
Source: National Sleep Foundation
Reduction in morning grogginess when waking up to natural sounds
Source: Song, I. et al. ”Effect of nature sounds on the attention and physiological and psychological relaxation.” Urban Forestry & Urban Greening. Vol 86, August 2023.
Find comfort in a healthy, consistent sleep pattern
Recommended by Users
See what other customers love about their Harmony experience.
"Sleep is great with my harmony. I love it."
Mudita Harmony
Verified Customer
"The best way to wake up every morning!"
Mudita Harmony
Verified Customer
"One of the best alarm clocks I ever bought."
Mudita Harmony
Verified Customer
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Mudita products available in retail stores:
Fabryka Form
Warszawa