TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE MUDITA ONLINE STORE

Effective as of 19th June 2026

§ 1 Definitions

For the purposes hereof, the following meaning of the terms presented below is being adopted:

Buyer – a natural person, a legal person or a legal entity not having legal personality;

Consumer – a natural person concluding a sales contract with the Seller that is not directly related to that person’s business or professional activity, as well as a natural person concluding a contract directly related to that person’s business activity, where it follows from the content of that contract that it does not have a professional character for that person, arising in particular from the subject matter of that person’s business activity as disclosed pursuant to the provisions governing the Central Registration and Information on Business (CEIDG);

Regulations – these regulations available at the address: ;

Shop – the online shop functioning at the address: ;

Seller – Mudita limited liability company with its registered office in Warsaw at ul. Jana Czeczota 6, 02-607 Warsaw, entered in the Register of Entrepreneurs of the National Court Register kept by the District Court for the capital city of Warsaw in Warsaw, 13th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under National Court Register (KRS) number 0000467620, Tax Identification Number (NIP) 5252558282, Statistical Number (REGON) 146767613, with share capital of PLN 1 818 100,00 , phone number: +48 22 343 37 83, e-mail address: [email protected], hereinafter referred to as “Mudita” or the “Seller”.

Withdrawal Button – the clearly visible, unambiguously labelled online button maintained by the Seller on the Shop's interface, through which a Consumer may initiate the exercise of their statutory right of withdrawal from a distance agreement, in accordance with Directive (EU) 2023/2673 amending Directive (EU) 2011/83 and its implementing national legislation;

Durable Medium – any instrument enabling the Consumer or the Seller to store information addressed personally to them in a way that is accessible for future reference for a period of time adequate for the purposes of the information, and which allows the unchanged reproduction of the information stored, including in particular e-mail and SMS.

§ 2 Preliminary Provisions

Via the Shop, the Seller conducts retail sales, at the same time providing services electronically to the Buyers. Via the Shop, the Buyer may purchase the products shown on the sites of the Shop.

The Regulations determine the principles and terms & conditions of use of the Shop as well as the rights and obligations of the Seller and of the Buyers.

It shall not be necessary to fulfil any special technical conditions by the computer or by another device of the Buyer to use the Shop, including in particular to purchase in the Shop. The following elements shall be sufficient:

access to the Internet,

standard operating system,

standard web browser,

possession of an active e-mail address.

The Buyer may not purchase in the Shop anonymously or under a pseudonym.

It is forbidden to deliver illegal contents during the use of the Shop, in particular through sending of such contents via the forms available in the Shop.

All product prices determined on the sites of the Shop are gross prices.

§ 3 Electronically Provided Services

Via the Shop, the Seller provides services electronically to the Buyer.

The basic service provided electronically to the benefit of the Buyer by the Seller is making it possible for the Buyer to place an order in the Shop.

The additional service provided electronically to the benefit of the Buyer by the Seller is maintaining an account of the Buyer and newsletter.

The services shall be provided electronically to the benefit of the Buyer free of charge. On the other hand, the sale agreement concluded via the Shop shall be payable.

In order to ensure security to the Buyer and data transmission in connection with the use of the Shop, the Seller shall take the technical and organisational measures, adequate to the degree of threat to the security of the provided services, in particular the measures used for prevention of acquisition and modification of personal data by unauthorised persons.

The Seller shall take actions aimed at ensuring of fully correct functioning of the Shop. The Buyer should inform the Seller on all irregularities or breaks in the functioning of the Shop.

Any complaints connected with the functioning of the Shop may be lodged by the Buyer via e-mail to the address: . In the complaint, the Buyer should determine name and surname, correspondence address as well as the type and date of occurrence of the irregularity connected with the functioning of the Shop. The Seller shall examine all complaints within 14 days from the date of complaint receipt and shall inform the Customer on its settlement to the e-mail address of the person lodging the complaint. In the case of complaint lodged in written form, reply shall be given in writing to the address indicated in the complaint.

§ 4 Order Placement

In order to place the order, the Buyer shall be obliged to take the following steps:

select the product or products being the subject of the order through clicking of the button: 'Add to basket';

from the view of the basket, click the button: 'Go to checkout';

determine their name and last name;

determine their e-mail address;

determine their phone number;

determine the address for shipment of the order and the invoice data;

select the method of delivery and payment for the order;

acquaint themselves with the Regulations and with the Privacy Policy and accept them - the Buyer shall accept the Regulations only if they have acquainted themselves with their content and actually accept their provisions; acceptance of the Regulations shall be voluntary but necessary for placement of the order;

click the button: 'I order with payment obligation'.

If the Buyer has selected the method of payment for the order in the form of payment by Adyen system or PayPal system, having clicked the button: 'I order with payment obligation', the Buyer shall be moved to the transactional site in order to make the payment for the order. Having made the payment, the Buyer shall be directed back to the site of the Shop with the order placement confirmation. As of that moment, the sale agreement for the products covered by the order shall be considered as concluded between the Buyer and the Seller.

The Buyer has to provide real personal data in the order form. The Buyer shall be liable for provision of untrue personal data. The Seller reserves the right to suspend realisation of the order in the situation when the Buyer has provided untrue data or when this data raises justified doubts of the Seller as to its correctness. In such case, the Buyer shall be informed on the doubts of the Seller via the telephone or via e-mail. In such situation, the Buyer shall be entitled to explain any circumstances connected with verification of the veracity of the provided data. In case of lack of the data allowing the Seller to contact the Buyer, the Seller shall provide all explanations after the Buyer contacts it.

The Buyer represents that all data provided by them in the order form is true, but the Seller is not obliged to verify its veracity and correctness, even though it has such entitlement in compliance with section 3 above.

§ 5 Delivery Forms and Payment Methods

The orders are delivered to the Buyer only via courier companies.

The delivery costs shall be borne by the Buyer. The Buyer is informed about the cost of delivery at the latest before clicking on the button 'I order with payment obligation'.

Irrespective of covering the costs of delivery (shipping costs), the Buyer shall be obliged to cover all other costs, including taxes and customs duties resulting from the execution of the order and delivery.

Deliveries shall be realised on the territory of the entire world; however, the Seller may limit their territorial scope (restriction of sales territory) at its sole discretion at any time, however, it does not apply to products already purchased.

The Buyer shall be able to select one of the following methods of payment for the ordered products:

payment via Adyen system,

PayPal system,

bank transfer.

The Buyer may make payment in the following currencies: Polish zloty (PLN), Euro (EUR), American dollar (USD).

§ 6 Order Realisation

After placement of the order by the Buyer according to the procedure described in §4 hereof, the order confirmation shall be sent to the e-mail address of the Buyer.

Order realisation shall consist in its preparation for shipment to the Buyer.

The order realisation time shall be each time indicated in the product description.

If the order includes more than one product, the order realisation time shall be the longest time indicated in the description of the product included in the order.

The order realisation time shall be counted from the first business day from the moment of making of the payment for the order, with respect to the public holidays in the territory of the Republic of Poland.

The Seller reserves the right to extend the delivery time due to independent reasons such as customs control or force majeure. Additionally, the Seller reserves the right to extend the delivery time in the case the Seller, in the description of the product included in the order, put information on pre-sale (pre-order).

After realisation of the order, the Seller shall send the order realisation confirmation to the e-mail address of the Buyer and shall start shipment of the order to the Buyer.

Shipment of the order to the Buyer shall be realised in the manner selected by the Buyer in compliance with §4 section 1 hereof.

The time of delivery of the order to the Buyer shall depend on the shipment method selected by the Buyer and shall be counted from the date of order realisation in compliance with §6 section 3 hereof.

§ 7 Consumer’s Withdrawal from the Contract

7.1 Right of Withdrawal

A Consumer who has concluded a distance contract with the Seller has the right to withdraw from the Contract without giving any reason. The withdrawal period shall expire after 14 days from the day on which the Consumer, or a third party indicated by the Consumer other than the carrier, acquires physical possession of the goods.

In the case of an order consisting of multiple goods delivered separately, in batches, or in parts, the 14-day withdrawal period shall expire after 14 days from the day on which the Consumer, or a third party indicated by the Consumer, acquires physical possession of the last good, batch, or part.

7.2 Partial Withdrawal from the Contract

The Consumer may exercise the right of withdrawal with respect to one or more individual products included in an order, without being required to withdraw from the Contract with respect to all products included in the same order. In such case, the withdrawal from the Contract and the refund shall apply only to the selected products from the order.

7.3 Method of Exercising the Right of Withdrawal

To withdraw from the Contract, the Consumer must inform the Seller (Mudita sp. z o.o., Jana Czeczota 6, 02-607 Warsaw, Poland, e-mail: ) of their decision to withdraw from the Contract by means of an unequivocal statement, in any form.

The statement of withdrawal from the Contract may be submitted, for example:

via the Withdrawal Button available in the Store in accordance with § 7a below (the Seller’s preferred method). The Withdrawal Button is accessible directly from the order status page and does not require creating an account or logging into an account in the Store;

electronically via e-mail to: .

The Consumer may also use the model withdrawal form available at this address, although this is not mandatory.

7.4 Compliance with the Withdrawal Deadline

With respect to withdrawal from the Contract via the Withdrawal Button, the Consumer shall be deemed to have exercised the right of withdrawal within the applicable deadline if the online statement of withdrawal from the Contract is submitted before the expiry of that deadline.

With respect to all other methods of withdrawal, in order to meet the withdrawal deadline, it is sufficient for the Consumer to send information concerning the exercise of the right of withdrawal before the withdrawal period expires.

7.5 Return of Goods

The Consumer shall return the product or products without undue delay, and in any event no later than 14 days from the day on which the Consumer informed the Seller of the withdrawal from the Contract, to the entity authorized by the Seller to receive returns referred to in section 2 below, unless the Seller has offered to collect the goods itself. The deadline shall be deemed met if the Consumer sends back the product or products before the expiry of the 14-day period.

Unless the Seller has offered to collect the goods at its own expense, returned goods shall be sent to: DTW Logistics Fulfillment Center, Sochaczewska 98C, 05-870 Błonie, Poland.

7.6 Costs of Return

The Consumer shall bear the direct costs of returning the goods, unless the Seller has expressly agreed otherwise in writing with respect to a specific order or promotion.

7.7 Refunds

In the event of withdrawal from the Contract, the Seller shall reimburse the Consumer for all payments received from the Consumer, including delivery costs (corresponding to the least expensive standard delivery method available in the Store), no later than 14 days from the day on which the Seller receives the returned goods or from the day on which the Consumer provides proof of having sent back the goods, whichever occurs earlier.

The refund shall be made using the same payment methods as those used by the Consumer in the original transaction, unless the Consumer has expressly agreed otherwise. In any event, the Consumer shall not incur any fees in connection with the refund.

7.8 Consumer’s Liability for Diminished Value of Goods

The Consumer shall be liable for any diminished value of the goods resulting from handling the goods in a manner beyond what is necessary to establish the nature, characteristics, and functioning of the goods.

7.9 Unavailability of the Withdrawal Button

In the event of temporary unavailability of the Withdrawal Button or technical issues preventing its proper use, the Consumer may exercise the right of withdrawal by submitting to the Seller an unequivocal statement of withdrawal in another form permitted under applicable law, in particular by e-mail to: or in writing to the Seller’s registered office address.

Using an alternative form of submitting the withdrawal statement for the reasons described above shall produce the same legal effects as submitting the statement via the Withdrawal Button.

Temporary unavailability of the Withdrawal Button shall neither limit nor exclude the Consumer’s rights under applicable law.

§ 7a Digital Withdrawal System

7a.1 Obligation to Maintain the Withdrawal Button

Pursuant to Directive (EU) 2023/2673 amending Directive 2011/83/EU and the applicable implementing provisions in force as of 19 June 2026, the Seller is obliged to maintain a clearly visible, easily accessible, and unambiguously labelled Withdrawal Button in the Store interface throughout the entire 14-day withdrawal period applicable to each order. The Withdrawal Button shall be labelled “Return Product” or another equivalent, unambiguous wording.

The Withdrawal Button:

is clearly visible and easy to identify, and is not hidden in submenus, settings, fine print, terms and conditions pages, or any other location that could constitute a dark pattern or barrier hindering its use;

is accessible directly from the Consumer’s order status page or from the Store’s dedicated returns section;

remains available throughout the entire 14-day withdrawal period calculated from the day on which the Consumer acquires physical possession of the goods;

is not preceded by unnecessary steps, discouraging questions, or obstacles.

7a.2 Online Withdrawal Process

The online withdrawal process via the Withdrawal Button shall proceed as follows:

Step 1 - Initiation: The Consumer clicks the Withdrawal Button labelled “Return Product” (or equivalent). Account login is not required.

Step 2 - Identification and Selection: The Consumer is presented with a simple online form containing only the fields necessary to identify the withdrawal request. If the Consumer’s data is already available to the Seller (e.g., from the order record), the form shall be automatically pre-filled to minimize the Consumer’s effort. The form includes the following fields:

order number (pre-filled where possible);

Consumer’s full name (pre-filled where possible);

Consumer’s e-mail address (pre-filled where possible);

selection of the product or products to be returned (if the order contains multiple items, the Consumer may select one or more products, enabling partial withdrawal from the Contract);

reason for return (optional, presented as a drop-down list; the Consumer is not required to provide any reason).

Step 3 - Confirmation: After completing the form, the Consumer is presented with a clearly labelled confirmation screen containing a summary of the withdrawal details. The Consumer must click a clearly labelled button marked “Confirm Product Return” (or equivalent unambiguous wording) to finalize the withdrawal statement. This confirmation step is intended to prevent accidental submissions and ensure that the Consumer’s intention is unequivocal.

Step 4 - Automatic Confirmation: Upon confirmation, the Seller’s system automatically generates and sends confirmation of receipt of the withdrawal statement to the Consumer on a durable medium (e-mail or, where appropriate, SMS), without undue delay and in any event within a timeframe equivalent to the dispatch of order confirmations. The confirmation shall include at least: the date and time of submission of the withdrawal statement, the order number, and the list of products covered by the withdrawal.

7a.3 No Account Requirement

Consumers may exercise the right of withdrawal via the online system without creating an account or logging into an existing account. The Seller shall provide a guest withdrawal path accessible using the order number and the e-mail address provided at the time of purchase.

7a.4 Partial Withdrawals via the Online System

Where the Consumer’s order includes multiple products, the online withdrawal form enables the Consumer to select only those products with respect to which the Consumer intends to exercise the right of withdrawal. The Consumer is not required to return the entire order. Refunds and the return procedure shall apply exclusively to the selected products.

§ 8 Liability for Defects

The Seller shall be obliged to deliver the product consistent with the agreement (which includes defect-free product) to the Buyer.

The Seller shall be liable towards the Buyer if the sold product is inconsistent with the agreement including any defect.

If the sold product is inconsistent with the agreement, the Consumer may demand its repair or replacement.

The Seller may replace the product when the Consumer requests a repair, or the Seller may repair the product when the Consumer requests a replacement, if bringing the sold product into consistency with the agreement in the manner chosen by the Consumer is impossible or would require excessive costs for the Seller. If repair and replacement are impossible or would require excessive costs for the Seller, the Seller may refuse to bring the sold product into consistency with the agreement.

When assessing excessive costs for the Seller, any circumstances of the case shall be taken into account, in particular the significance of the inconsistency of the sold product with the agreement, the value of the sold product consistent with the agreement and excessive inconvenience for the Consumer resulting from the change in the manner of bringing the sold product into consistency with the agreement.

The Seller shall repair or replace the product within a reasonable period of time from the date when the Seller was informed by the Consumer regarding inconsistency of the sold product with the agreement, and without undue inconvenience to the Consumer, taking into account the specificity of the product sold and the purpose for which the Consumer purchased it. The costs of repair or replacement, including in particular the costs of postage, transport, labour and materials, shall be borne by the Seller.

The Consumer makes the sold product available to the Seller for repair or replacement. The Seller collects the sold product from the Consumer at its own expense.

If the sold product was installed prior to the disclosure of the inconsistency of the sold product with the agreement, the Seller disassembles the sold product and reassembles it after repair or replacement, or orders these actions to be carried out at its own expense.

If the sold product is inconsistent with the agreement, the Consumer may lodge a statement of price reduction or withdrawal from the agreement if:

the Seller refused to bring the sold product into consistency with the agreement in accordance with section 4,

the Seller has not brought the sold product into consistency with the agreement in accordance with sections 6–8;

the inconsistency of the sold product with the agreement continues, even though the Seller has tried to bring the sold product into consistency with the agreement;

the inconsistency of the sold product with the agreement is significant enough to justify a price reduction or withdrawal from the agreement without prior use of the protection measures referred to in sections 3–8,

it is clear from the Seller's declaration or circumstances that the Seller will not bring the sold product into consistency with the agreement within a reasonable period of time or without excessive inconvenience to the Consumer.

In case of withdrawal from the agreement, the Consumer immediately returns the sold product to the Seller at the Seller's expense.

The Buyer may use the complaint form available at: , however use of this form is not mandatory.

The Buyer may contact the Seller in written form, via phone or via e-mail.

The Seller shall present its standpoint on the complaint lodged by the Buyer within 14 days from the date of delivery of the complaint in written form, via phone or via e-mail.

The details relating to the statutory warranty of the Seller for defects are governed by the provisions of Chapter 5a of the Act on Consumer Rights of 30 May 2014 (Journal of Laws of 2020, item 287, as amended).

The Seller excludes the possibility of exercising the rights arising from the statutory warranty for defect by the Buyers who are not Consumers.

Products sold as part of the Outlet category are covered by the seller's statutory liability for defects for a period of 6 months from the date of delivery to the Consumer.

§ 9 Personal Data and Cookies

The principles relating to personal data processing and use of cookies are found in the Privacy Policy available at the address: .

§ 10 Out-of-Court Manners of Settlement of Complaints and Pursuing of Claims

The Seller consents to submission of the potential disputes occurring in connection with the sale of the goods in the course of mediation proceedings. The details shall be determined by the parties of the conflict.

The Consumer shall have the possibility to use the out-of-court manners of settlement of complaints and pursuing of claims.

Inter alia, the Consumer shall be able to:

apply to the Permanent Consumer Arbitration Court for settlement of a dispute resulting from the concluded sale agreement,

apply to the Voivodeship Inspector of the Trade Inspection for institution of mediation proceedings relating to amicable settlement of the dispute between the Buyer and the Seller,

use the assistance of the poviat (municipal) Consumer Ombudsman or a social organisation, the statutory tasks of which include protection of consumers.

For customers who are citizens of the Republic of Poland, more detailed information regarding out-of-court complaint handling procedures and methods of pursuing claims is available at: .

The Consumer may use out-of-court procedures for handling complaints and pursuing claims related to the Contract. To make use of such alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, the Consumer may visit the website available at: .

§ 11 Final Provisions

The Seller reserves the right to introduce and cancel offers and promotions as well as to change the prices of the products in the Shop without prejudice to the rights acquired by the Buyer, including in particular the terms & conditions of the agreements concluded before making of the change.

The Seller reserves the possibility to change the Regulations. The Regulations being in force on the date of agreement conclusion shall be applicable to the agreements concluded before their change.

The Buyers having an account in the Shop shall be informed on every change of the Regulations via e-mail to the e-mail address assigned to the account. In case of lack of acceptance of the content of the new Regulations, the Buyer shall be entitled to terminate the account keeping agreement at any time through deletion of the account or submission of a relevant representation on termination of the account keeping agreement in any form to the Seller.

Provisions of the Polish law shall be applicable to the issues not governed herein.

§ 12 Entry into Force

These Regulations shall enter into force as of the 19th of June 2026.

These Terms and Conditions replace the Terms and Conditions that entered into force on 1 January 2023.