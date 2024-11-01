How to adjust the cushion height and firmness

Is my adjustment right?

Your setup is likely right when:

Your pelvis feels supported and can tilt slightly forward without much effort. Your spine can extend without strain. You can lift through the chest without compressing the lower back too much. Your knees can rest either close to the mat or on the bolsters, and feel supported. You can breathe comfortably without forcing. Your abdomen has enough space to move naturally with the breath. You can stay still without fighting the setup.

You may need a different setup on different days. Practice length, fatigue, flexibility, and even your mood can all change what feels comfortable.