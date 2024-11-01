How to adjust the cushion height and firmness
The modular construction of Mudita Oasis allows you to adapt the cushion to your body and practice. Adjust the height and firmness of the seat by changing the cushion's internal setup.
To adjust the height
- Open the cushion cover.
- Check the current internal setup.
- Remove one insert if the seat feels too high. Add one insert if the seat feels too low (two inserts and a buckwheat hull core are included).
- Use the stabilizing insert when you want a firmer, more structured seat. Remove it if you want a softer, embraced feel.
- Keep both sides of the cushion balanced. Uneven support can make the pelvis tilt or rotate.
- Close the cushion cover.
- Sit on the cushion and check your posture.
- Re-adjust if needed.
Is my adjustment right?
Your setup is likely right when:
- Your pelvis feels supported and can tilt slightly forward without much effort.
- Your spine can extend without strain.
- You can lift through the chest without compressing the lower back too much.
- Your knees can rest either close to the mat or on the bolsters, and feel supported.
- You can breathe comfortably without forcing.
- Your abdomen has enough space to move naturally with the breath.
- You can stay still without fighting the setup.
You may need a different setup on different days. Practice length, fatigue, flexibility, and even your mood can all change what feels comfortable.