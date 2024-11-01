How to clean and care for the covers
Mudita Oasis is made for regular use. Simple care helps keep the covers clean and fresh. Only the removable covers are intended for washing. Do not wash the internal filling or inserts.
How to clean and care for the covers
- Remove the covers carefully.
- Separate the covers from the buckwheat hull core, inserts, bolsters, and other internal elements.
- Make sure the internal parts stay dry.
- Wash covers by hand or machine at 30 °C / 85 °F with a gentle detergent.
- Do not use bleach or strong cleaning agents.
- Let it fully dry before reassembly.