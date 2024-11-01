How to find your optimal sitting position
There is no single correct way to sit on Mudita Oasis. Any position that supports your practice is a good position. It should feel stable and allow you to stay more or less still for a longer period.
Cross-legged
Cross-legged sitting is a simple starting point for many people.
- Sit on the front half of the modular meditation cushion.
- Let the pelvis tilt slightly forward.
- Cross the legs in a way that feels natural.
- Let the knees move toward the mat.
- Place bolsters under the knees or thighs if they feel suspended.
- Rest your hands on your legs or on a bolster across your lap if you don't need it under your knees.
- If your lower back rounds, try sitting a little higher. If the lower back feels compressed, try sitting lower or farther back on the cushion.
Kneeling
Kneeling can feel clearer and more upright for some, especially if cross-legged sitting creates tension in the hips.
- Place the cushion or a bolster between your feet.
- Kneel with your shins on the mat.
- Sit back so your hips rest on the cushion or bolster.
- Keep the knees comfortable on the sides of the bolster, or touching the floor in front of the bolster.
- Add support under the ankles if the tops of the feet feel strained.