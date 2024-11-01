How to find your optimal sitting position

There is no single correct way to sit on Mudita Oasis. Any position that supports your practice is a good position. It should feel stable and allow you to stay more or less still for a longer period.

Cross-legged Cross-legged sitting is a simple starting point for many people. Sit on the front half of the modular meditation cushion. Let the pelvis tilt slightly forward. Cross the legs in a way that feels natural. Let the knees move toward the mat. Place bolsters under the knees or thighs if they feel suspended. Rest your hands on your legs or on a bolster across your lap if you don't need it under your knees. If your lower back rounds, try sitting a little higher. If the lower back feels compressed, try sitting lower or farther back on the cushion.