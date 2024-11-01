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    How to find your optimal sitting position

    There is no single correct way to sit on Mudita Oasis. Any position that supports your practice is a good position. It should feel stable and allow you to stay more or less still for a longer period.

    Cross-legged

    Cross-legged

    Cross-legged sitting is a simple starting point for many people.

    1. Sit on the front half of the modular meditation cushion.
    2. Let the pelvis tilt slightly forward.
    3. Cross the legs in a way that feels natural.
    4. Let the knees move toward the mat.
    5. Place bolsters under the knees or thighs if they feel suspended.
    6. Rest your hands on your legs or on a bolster across your lap if you don't need it under your knees.
    7. If your lower back rounds, try sitting a little higher. If the lower back feels compressed, try sitting lower or farther back on the cushion.
    Kneeling

    Kneeling

    Kneeling can feel clearer and more upright for some, especially if cross-legged sitting creates tension in the hips.

    1. Place the cushion or a bolster between your feet.
    2. Kneel with your shins on the mat.
    3. Sit back so your hips rest on the cushion or bolster.
    4. Keep the knees comfortable on the sides of the bolster, or touching the floor in front of the bolster.
    5. Add support under the ankles if the tops of the feet feel strained.

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