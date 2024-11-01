How to fold, fasten, and carry Mudita Oasis
Mudita Oasis is designed to fold into a compact carry form, with the meditation mat wrapping around the set. For shorter trips, one bolster or the modular meditation cushion may be enough.
How to fold, fasten, and carry Mudita Oasis
- Place the meditation cushion and bolsters on the mat.
- Make sure all parts are clean and dry before folding.
- Fold the meditation mat around the set.
- Use the handles to bring the folded mat together.
- Secure the toggle fasteners so the set stays closed.
- Check that nothing is squeezed unevenly or sticking out.
- Hold the set by the handles and carry it close to your body.
- If the set feels too full or difficult to close, open it again and adjust the placement of the cushion and bolsters.