How to set up Mudita Oasis

Set up Mudita Oasis on a flat surface in a quiet space, with enough room to sit comfortably. Adjust setup before each practice, depending on how you want to sit and how your body feels that day. If you are setting up outdoors, place the optional Mat Protector under the meditation mat. If you are using the modular meditation cushion on its own, follow the cushion steps and skip the mat and bolster steps.

To set up the full set Place the meditation mat on the floor and make sure it lies flat. Place the modular meditation cushion near the back part of the mat. Make sure the cushion is stable and does not tilt. Place the bolsters where your knees will be for extra support. Adjust the cushion, bolsters, or your sitting position until your posture feels steady. This is a simple starting setup for cross-legged sitting. You can also use Mudita Oasis for other seated positions, including kneeling positions. More sitting options are covered in Find your optimal sitting position.