How to start meditating with Mudita Oasis

Sit comfortably. Set a timer for a few minutes. Let your eyes close slowly, or keep them softly open. Notice the feeling of sitting. Notice the breath moving in and out. When attention wanders, return to the body or the breath. Stay until the timer ends. After the practice, take a moment before getting up. Notice how your body feels. Fold the set away, or leave it ready for the next session.

Small, regular practice is enough. You can start with a few minutes and let the habit grow from there.