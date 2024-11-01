How to start meditating with Mudita Oasis
Mudita Oasis gives the body support. The practice remains the same. Sit down, make yourself stable, and stay for a few minutes.
How to start meditating with Mudita Oasis
- Sit comfortably.
- Set a timer for a few minutes.
- Let your eyes close slowly, or keep them softly open.
- Notice the feeling of sitting.
- Notice the breath moving in and out.
- When attention wanders, return to the body or the breath.
- Stay until the timer ends.
- After the practice, take a moment before getting up. Notice how your body feels.
- Fold the set away, or leave it ready for the next session.
Small, regular practice is enough. You can start with a few minutes and let the habit grow from there.