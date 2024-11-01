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    How to start meditating with Mudita Oasis

    Mudita Oasis gives the body support. The practice remains the same. Sit down, make yourself stable, and stay for a few minutes.

    How to start meditating with Mudita Oasis

    How to start meditating with Mudita Oasis

    1. Sit comfortably.
    2. Set a timer for a few minutes.
    3. Let your eyes close slowly, or keep them softly open.
    4. Notice the feeling of sitting.
    5. Notice the breath moving in and out.
    6. When attention wanders, return to the body or the breath.
    7. Stay until the timer ends.
    8. After the practice, take a moment before getting up. Notice how your body feels.
    9. Fold the set away, or leave it ready for the next session.
    Small, regular practice is enough. You can start with a few minutes and let the habit grow from there.

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