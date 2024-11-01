How to store Mudita Oasis between practices

Before storing, make sure all parts are dry. Shake off dust, hair, any debris. Check that the covers are clean enough for the next practice. Place the cushion and bolsters on the meditation mat. Fold the mat around the set. Use the handles to bring the mat together. Secure the toggle fasteners. Place the set in a dry place, away from direct heat and sunlight.

If you practice daily, you can leave the mat unfolded and the cushion ready to use. Keep the set somewhere calm and easy to reach. This makes practice feel less like a task and more like something you can return to. If you keep it on the floor, make sure it is protected from moisture, pets, dust, and anything that may stain or damage the fabric. If you will not use Mudita Oasis for a longer time, store it in a drawer, closet, storage box, or another clean, dry place. Keep it protected from dust, moisture, direct sunlight, and strong heat. Do not place heavy objects on top of the cushion, bolsters, or folded set. Long pressure can flatten the elements or change how they feel when you return to practice.