How to use Mudita Oasis outdoors
You can use Mudita Oasis outdoors, especially with the optional Mat Protector.
To practice outdoors
- Check that the surface is flat enough for sitting.
- Avoid wet grass, mud, sharp stones, and surfaces that may stain or damage the fabric.
- Place the Mat Protector on the ground.
- Place the meditation mat on top of it and pull the protector over its edges.
- Make sure the mat lies flat.
- Set the modular meditation cushion near the back part of the mat.
- Add bolsters where your body needs support.
- Sit down and check whether you feel stable.
After outdoor practice
- Shake off sand, dust, grass, or small debris before folding the set.
- If damp or wet, let the set dry fully before storing it.
- If the covers need cleaning, follow the care instructions before your next practice.
Outdoor practice comes with its own challenges. Wind, sound, temperature, and uneven ground can all change how the body feels. Adjust the setup, shorten the session, or use fewer elements if that makes the practice easier. And, most of all, observe your reactions without attachment. The annoying fly won't go away, but the annoyed feeling can.