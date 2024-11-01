How to use Mudita Oasis outdoors

After outdoor practice

Shake off sand, dust, grass, or small debris before folding the set.

If damp or wet, let the set dry fully before storing it.

If the covers need cleaning, follow the care instructions before your next practice.

Outdoor practice comes with its own challenges. Wind, sound, temperature, and uneven ground can all change how the body feels. Adjust the setup, shorten the session, or use fewer elements if that makes the practice easier. And, most of all, observe your reactions without attachment. The annoying fly won't go away, but the annoyed feeling can.