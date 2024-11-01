How to use the flip-height bolsters

Mudita Oasis bolsters give extra support where your body needs it. You can use them under the knees, thighs, ankles, arms, or shoulders. You can also place one across your lap to support your hands during meditation. Or sit on one. Or sit on both of them. Any setting that supports your practice is a correct setting.

To support the knees in cross-legged sitting Sit on the cushion. Let your knees move naturally toward the mat. Place one bolster under each knee. Rotate each bolster until both sides feel supported. Keep the support even on both sides when possible. Rest your hands on your legs. If one hip is tighter than the other, the two sides may need different support. Adjust and avoid pressing the knee downward.

To support kneeling positions You can use the bolsters to support kneeling positions. You can sit with a bolster between your heels and under your hips if sitting all the way down feels uncomfortable or too low. In this position, either keep knees and feet on the bolster's sides, or bring your knees together in front of the bolster, shins angling back.

You can place a bolster under your ankles or shins if the tops of your feet feel sore or tight.

Keep your knees comfortable. If you feel any discomfort in your knees, adjust your position.

To support the arms and shoulders Sit in your chosen position. Place one bolster across your lap. Rest your hands, wrists, or forearms on the bolster. Let your shoulders soften without collapsing through the chest.

To use a bolster as a travel cushion You can use one Mudita Oasis bolster on its own when you do not want to travel with the full set. Sit on it for short meditation or a quiet pause.

This doesn't replace the full Mudita Oasis setup, but it can help you create a small oasis of comfort when you have less space or time.