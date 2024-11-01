Mudita Oasis vs Mudita Oasis Memory Foam
Mudita Oasis and Mudita Oasis Memory Foam are built around the same idea: a modular meditation set that helps you create a stable, comfortable space for your practice. The difference is in the feel of selected parts.
What both versions include
Both Mudita Oasis and Mudita Oasis Memory Foam sets may include:
- A modular meditation cushion with inserts.
- Flip-height bolsters.
- A foldable meditation mat with handles and toggle fasteners.
- An optional Mat Protector.
Mudita Oasis Memory Foam includes an additional memory foam layer in selected elements: the meditation mat includes a memory foam layer for a softer surface under the legs, ankles, and feet, and the stabilizing insert in the meditation cushion combines coconut fiber with memory foam. This keeps the supportive structure of the insert, while adding a softer feel.
How the standard version feels
- The standard Mudita Oasis set gives a more grounded, structured feeling.
- The coconut-fiber stabilizing insert supports the seat and helps the cushion keep its form. This version can be a good choice if you prefer a firmer base, a clear seat, and a more direct connection to the floor.
How the Memory Foam version feels
- Mudita Oasis Memory Foam has a softer and more cushioning feel.
- The added memory foam layer can make the mat feel gentler. The layer in the stabilizing insert can make the seat feel more adaptive while keeping support. This version can be a good choice if you prefer more softness or sit for longer sessions.