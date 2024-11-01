Mudita Oasis vs Mudita Oasis Memory Foam

What both versions include

Both Mudita Oasis and Mudita Oasis Memory Foam sets may include:

A modular meditation cushion with inserts. Flip-height bolsters. A foldable meditation mat with handles and toggle fasteners. An optional Mat Protector.

Mudita Oasis Memory Foam includes an additional memory foam layer in selected elements: the meditation mat includes a memory foam layer for a softer surface under the legs, ankles, and feet, and the stabilizing insert in the meditation cushion combines coconut fiber with memory foam. This keeps the supportive structure of the insert, while adding a softer feel.