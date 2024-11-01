What is Mudita Oasis

How the system works

Each part of Mudita Oasis is designed to make your body's position more stable and comfortable. The modular meditation cushion is the part you sit on. It supports your hips and pelvis, and helps extend your spine to a more natural upright position:

The adjustable inserts let you change the height and firmness of the cushion.

The flip-height bolsters give support where your body needs it: under the knees, thighs, ankles, arms, or shoulders. And there's more!

The meditation mat designates your practice space and adds comfort under the feet and ankles. When the practice is finished, the mat folds around the set.

The optional Mat Protector helps when you practice outdoors or want an extra protective layer.

You do not need to use every part each time. Play around and find the setting that works for you today, and be ready to adjust it tomorrow if your needs shift.