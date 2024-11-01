What is Mudita Oasis
Mudita Oasis is a modular meditation set that creates a stable, comfortable space for daily practice. You can use the full set, or just the cushion, or a combination of parts you need for meditation, breathwork, gentle stretching, quiet sitting, or any other seated or prone practice that demands physical support.
What makes up Mudita Oasis
Depending on the version you have, your set may include:
- A modular meditation cushion with inserts.
- Flip-height bolsters.
- A foldable meditation mat with handles and toggle fasteners.
- An optional Mat Protector.
How the system works
Each part of Mudita Oasis is designed to make your body's position more stable and comfortable. The modular meditation cushion is the part you sit on. It supports your hips and pelvis, and helps extend your spine to a more natural upright position:
- The adjustable inserts let you change the height and firmness of the cushion.
- The flip-height bolsters give support where your body needs it: under the knees, thighs, ankles, arms, or shoulders. And there's more!
- The meditation mat designates your practice space and adds comfort under the feet and ankles. When the practice is finished, the mat folds around the set.
- The optional Mat Protector helps when you practice outdoors or want an extra protective layer.
You do not need to use every part each time. Play around and find the setting that works for you today, and be ready to adjust it tomorrow if your needs shift.