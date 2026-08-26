Mudita Announces the Release of MuditaOS K 1.6 for Kompakt

Warsaw, Poland, August 27th 2026— Mudita has announced the release of MuditaOS K 1.6, the latest software update for Mudita Kompakt. The update introduces support for 38 keyboard languages, an improved maps setup, voicemail functionality for supported networks, task lists in Notes, more precise vibration controls, and numerous security and reliability improvements.

MuditaOS K 1.6 focuses on making everyday interactions more intuitive while preserving the calm, intentional, and minimalist experience at the heart of Mudita Kompakt.

Key Features and Improvements

Kompakt Keyboard in 38 languages: Language support has expanded from 10 to 38 languages, with new Latin and Cyrillic layouts. Personalized word learning and predictive next-word suggestions help users type with fewer taps and corrections.

Improved Maps experience: After updating to MuditaOS K 1.6, all users will complete a one-time guided setup when they next open Maps, even if they have used the app before. It helps configure location permissions and A-GPS, recommends regional maps, and flags settings that may affect downloads. Address search and positioning have also been improved.

Voicemail support: On compatible mobile networks, particularly in the United States and North America, voicemail notifications can appear on the launcher and in the Phone app. Users can press and hold 1 to call voicemail and manually configure their voicemail number.

Task lists in Notes: Notes now supports checklists, allowing users to create simple to-do lists and tick off completed items.

More vibration control: Users can configure vibration separately for each alarm. A new global Notification vibration switch also makes it possible to disable vibrations for SMS, calendar, and third-party application alerts.

Security and system hardening: The release includes new security patches and improvements to factory-reset protection, Offline+ restart security.

Everyday reliability improvements: Fixes across Weather, Messages, Phone, Contacts, eSIM, Calendar, and Voice Recorder create a smoother and more dependable experience. Legal documents have also been reformatted for improved readability.

“With MuditaOS K 1.6, we focused on the everyday interactions that have the greatest impact, from communicating in your own language to navigating more easily and managing notifications on your own terms,” said Michał Kiciński, founder of Mudita. “Many of these improvements were shaped by feedback from our community, helping Kompakt become more useful without adding unnecessary complexity.”

Availability

MuditaOS K 1.6 is now rolling out to Mudita Kompakt users. Availability can be checked directly on the device under Settings > Software Updates.

The complete list of changes and fixes is available in the official .

About Mudita Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity. Following the success of our minimalist phone, Mudita Pure, and our mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, we’re excited to continue the journey with Mudita Kompakt, a minimalist E ink® phone that helps users live with purpose in an increasingly digital world.

Join us on this journey and experience mindful technology for yourself. To learn more, please visit our website or the dedicated Mudita Kompakt page.

Useful Links: Mudita Website: Mudita Kompakt Product Page: Mudita full product offer – online store: