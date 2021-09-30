Purify The Air and Improve Your Sleep: Bedroom Plants to Help You Sleep Better

One way to ensure a better quality of sleep is to fill your home with beautiful flowers and plants. Not only do they look great and bring vitality and life to your living spaces, but they can have fantastic relaxing and purifying benefits, which in turn can promote a healthy sleep routine and improve sleep hygiene. If you are considering adding some greenery to your sleeping environment, let’s take a look at some very common and easy-to-find bedroom plants, which would be a great addition to any room.

1. Boston Fern (Nephrolepsis exaltata) The Boston Fern is an attractive addition to your bedroom with its droopy leaves, and it will get rid of the formaldehyde in your bedroom while you sleep. Although Boston ferns can be trickier to take care of, the payoff is totally worth it for restful sleep.

2. Lavender (Lavandula) Studies have shown that the smell of lavender can reduce stress in crying babies while helping them sleep. Lavender also decreased the stress of their mothers, making this plant a win-win for improving sleep quality. Additionally, studied have found that inhaling lavender while falling asleep has the potential to improve sleep quality.

3. Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum) Like other plants on this list, peace lilies are also amazing air cleaners. The added benefit of a peace lily is that it can increase room humidity by up to 5%, which is great for breathing while asleep. This plant is also great at removing mold spores from the air, and filtering out chemicals like alcohol and acetone, which are common in hairsprays and nail polish removers. Peace lilies also have beautiful white flowers and need little light and watering just once a week – great for better sleep hygiene.

4. English Ivy (Hedera helix) If allergies keep you from getting your best night’s sleep, then the English ivy is the plant that you should have in your bedroom. This particular plant reduces airborne mold and other contaminants. The leaves of the English ivy help alleviate asthma symptoms. The English Ivy is an air-purifying power player which you should definitely have in every bedroom.

5. Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata) These unique-looking plants, also known as viper’s bowstring hemp, increase the oxygen in your room during nighttime which helps improve air quality while you sleep, aiding in a healthy sleep schedule.

6. Aloe Vera (Aloe vera) Aloe vera plants are great for helping you sleep. This medicinal plant produces oxygen at night, improving the air in your bedroom and aiding in restful sleep. The gel from these leaves can be used to treat minor cuts and burns, insect bites, and dry skin. Keep your Aloe Vera plant in a sunny place to ensure it stays healthy.

7. Pothos (Epipremnum aureum) This beautifully cascading plant, also known as devil’s ivy, is great for hanging in the bedroom. Pothos can help remove pollutants such as benzene, toluene, and formaldehyde from the air, according to NASA’s study, and it increases air humidity—great for sleeping spaces with dry air.

8. Rubber Tree Plant (Ficus elastica) This low-maintenance, evergreen beauty is easily identified by its large, waxy, dark green leaves. It’s a powerful air purifier and toxin eliminator, making it excellent at cleaning indoor air, which is beneficial for good sleep hygiene.

9. Parlor Palm (Chamaedorea elegans) With its exotic-looking leaves and ability to act as a natural humidifier, this large palm is ideal for those who suffer from sinus problems at night. Palms are also great at removing toxins from the air, contributing to a healthy sleep environment.

10. Spider Plant This plant, with its skinny leaves, is fantastic at absorbing and filtering toxins in the air, such as the volatile organic compound formaldehyde. It also absorbs odors and fumes. Spider plants are great at increasing oxygen in the air to help you breathe easier in the evening, contributing to better sleep quality.

If you are looking to improve your sleep quality in order to be more productive, have more energy, and positively impact your overall well-being, you’re in the right place.

We invite you to take a look at our resource page which covers all the important factors that impact our quality of sleep. You can also learn more about our mindful alarm clocks, and .

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