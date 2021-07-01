11 GREAT books to help boost your productivity
“Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort.” ~ Paul J. Meyer
At Mudita, we are passionate about promoting ideas and creating solutions designed to help you be more productive and achieve your goals. Contrary to popular belief, it IS possible to increase productivity, without increasing stress.
These eleven books offer expertise and practical tools for staying focused and productive which can ultimately lead to being more successful at work and satisfied with life.
Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World
By: Cal Newport
It’s no secret that, at Mudita, we’re fans of Cal Newport. His book, Digital Minimalism, is a very useful book for reducing your addiction to and reliance on technology, while increasing the benefits you derive from it. Good for being mindful about controlling your tech, instead of letting tech control you.
How to be a Productivity Ninja: Worry Less, Achieve More and Love What You Do
By: Graham Allcott
In the age of information overload, traditional time management techniques simply don’t cut it when it comes to overflowing inboxes, ever-expanding to-do lists and endless, pointless meetings. Thankfully there is a better way: The Way of the Productivity Ninja.
Using techniques including Ruthlessness, Mindfulness, Zen-like Calm and Stealth & Camouflage you will get your inbox down to zero, make the most of your attention, beat procrastination and learn to work smarter, not harder.
Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones
By: James Clear
No matter your goals, Atomic Habits offers a proven framework for improving--every single day. James Clear, one of the world's leading experts on habit formation, reveals practical strategies that will teach you exactly how to form good habits, break bad ones, and master the tiny behaviors that lead to remarkable results.
Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less
By: Greg McKeown
Essentialism is about deliberately distinguishing the vital few from the trivial many, eliminating the non-essentials, and then removing any obstacles so the essential things have a clear , smooth passage. If you don't prioritize your life, someone else will. Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most
By: Greg McKeown
Another book by the talented Mr. McKeown. While Essentialism is about choosing where to focus your energy, the book, Effortless, is about how you functionally structure your work to make the most essential activities the easiest ones to achieve. It’s aim is to help reduce the feeling of burnout by focusing on working more efficiently; instead of over-complicating our lives and constantly working harder with minimal success.
Eat That Frog!: Get More Of The Important Things Done Today
By Brian Tracy
Mark Twain once said, “Eat a live frog first thing in the morning and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day.” We all know that sometimes there’s just not enough time for everything on our 'To Do' list. It’s time to stop procrastinating and get more of the important things done! After all, successful people don’t try to do everything. They focus on their most important tasks and get those done. They eat their frogs.
Working Hard, Hardly Working: How to achieve more, stress less and feel fulfilled
By Grace Beverley
This book is full of practical advice for helping you focus when you're finding it hard to get stuff done and for stepping back when you're on the edge of burnout. Working Hard, Hardly Working provides a productivity blueprint for a new generation. Insightful, curious and refreshingly honest, it will make you reflect on what you want from your life and work - and then help you chart a path to get there.
Getting Things Done: The Art of Stress-Free Productivity
By David Allen
The Art of Stress-Free Productivity presents the reader with a simple yet detailed system for increasing productivity. David Allen believes one of the best ways to be more productive is to start acting, rather than just thinking about taking action. In the book, the author outlines a detailed workflow that allows you to be more relaxed, energized, yet accomplish more with less effort. In a way, it’s like having your cake & eating it too.
Hyperfocus: How to Work Less to Achieve More
By Chris Bailey
This book is a practical guide to managing your attention – the most powerful resource you have to become more creative, get stuff done, and live a more meaningful life. This book is a practical guide to managing your attention – the most powerful resource you have to become more creative, get stuff done, and live a more meaningful life.
Zen to Done
By Leo Babauta
Zen to Done is actually a productivity system created by Leo Babauta of Zen Habits. Its goal: Help people build individual habits, step by step, as they work through a workflow management system. ZTD teaches you how to take a simple approach to improving your productivity by encouraging you to focus on forming one habit at a time.
Free to Focus
By Michael Hyatt
The key to productivity today is not to try and squeeze in more stuff. Instead, you should be focused on getting the right things done in the face of 24/7 distractions and sidetracks. If you can start each day with clarity about your highest value priorities and then end each day with a feeling of accomplishment, you'll be doing well.
Free to Focus by Michael Hyatt is a great system to help you focus on working on the right things. First, you'll stop and define what productivity means to you by formulating, evaluating, and reformulating. Then, you'll cut the nonessentials by eliminating, automating, and delegating.
If you are looking to enhance the way your mind works in order to be more productive, effective and happy, you’re in the right place. Please check out similar articles featured on our blog and learn more about how to increase your concentration and boost productivity.
You might also consider joining our FORUM Community where we discuss ideas and exchange information about all things connected to wellness and digital well-being.
Related stories
How Nature Restores Focus (Without You Even Trying)
Feeling mentally drained? Go outdoors and discover why time in nature helps restore focus, reduce stress, and clear mental fog, no wellness routine required.
What If Boredom Is Exactly What Your Mind Needs?
Discover why your mind needs stillness, how constant stimulation causes mental fatigue, and how embracing boredom can boost creativity and self-awareness.
Mudita’s Community-Curated Wintertime Reading List
Slow down this winter with our community-curated reading list from the Mudita Forum Community, featuring books on well-being, focus, simplicity & mindful tech.
If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.