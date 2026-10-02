Do dedicated devices actually help with digital minimalism?

We can all probably admit that this has happened to us more than once: You reach for your phone to check the time. There’s a message on the lock screen. You answer it, open another app, and suddenly you’re reading something you never intended to read, or you’ve found yourself doomscrolling when you never really wanted to, in the first place.

By the time you put the phone down, you may have totally forgotten why you picked it up in the first place.

Are you guilty of bad smartphone habits?

While it’s true that smartphones have made everyday tasks remarkably convenient, there’s always a downside. One device can wake us up, take our photos, play our music, and keep us connected. However, when all those activities share the same screen, even a small task can become an invitation to stay longer.

This is exactly where dedicated devices become interesting. An alarm clock by the bed. A camera in your bag (yes the ones we used to have years ago). An automatic watch on your wrist. A minimalist phone for everyday communication.

At Mudita, we believe that using a few thoughtfully chosen tools can help us simplify our digital lives because they help us change what happens after we pick them up.

When convenience comes with company

Setting an alarm takes seconds. So, does checking the time or taking a photograph. On a traditional smartphone, however, those simple actions happen alongside everything else: work email, group chats, news alerts, and social feeds.

You might open your camera to capture the afternoon light and emerge several minutes later from a conversation. You might set tomorrow’s alarm and decide to check one last thing before bed. And when that “one last thing” turns out to be a rabbit hole on Wikipedia about the National Parks of Zambia (because your coworker is going on a trip there), you can forget about getting a good night’s sleep.

Dedicated devices give these activities their own space. A camera invites you to take pictures. A watch gives you the time. An alarm clock lets you prepare for tomorrow without opening a window onto everything happening tonight.

That boundary can be useful precisely because it’s completely ordinary. You don’t have to make the same decision to resist another app every time you need a basic tool.

Mudita Kompakt keeps everyday connection manageable

For many people, the phone is the most useful place to start. It travels with us, sits within reach, and brings together the largest number of competing demands.

Mudita Kompakt offers a different starting point. Its E Ink display, simple interface, and tools such as calls, texts, and offline maps support everyday communication and practical tasks. Its dedicated Offline+ switch also gives you a physical way to step away from connectivity when you want to.

It’s true, Mudita Kompakt isn’t exactly a single-purpose device. It does bring several useful functions together, and this matters when you want a manageable daily setup. Digital minimalism still needs to work when you’re finding your way somewhere, contacting a friend, or dealing with an ordinary Tuesday.

The choice becomes more personal: which functions belong in your pocket, and which would you prefer to give their own space?

You might use Mudita Kompakt for everyday communication and carry a separate camera when you want to spend an afternoon taking photographs. At home, a dedicated alarm clock can let you put your phone away for the night. These tools can work together to create boundaries that suit your life.

An alarm clock gives your bedroom a boundary

“I need my phone for the alarm” is a practical reason to keep it beside the bed. However, that type of setup also puts messages, email, and everything else within reach at the end of the day and the beginning of the next.

A dedicated alarm clock, such as Mudita Bell or Mudita Harmony, takes care of that one essential task. You can set your wake-up time and leave your phone elsewhere.

There is something refreshingly uneventful about checking the time at night and finding only the time. No conversation to catch up on, no cat videos from a friend, and no scandalous headline to investigate. There’s basically no reason to start scrolling.

In the morning, the same boundary gives you room to begin at your own pace. You can open the curtains, make coffee, or exchange a few words with someone at home (or spend time in silence) before checking what arrived overnight.

While an alarm clock won’t create an offline bedtime routine for you, what it can do is make the routine you want easier to follow. READ:

A dedicated camera changes the experience of taking pictures

There’s no doubt that smartphone cameras are super convenient. They let us capture unexpected moments with a device we already carry. You can share it with a friend the second you take the photo. However, at the same time, a dedicated camera can create a different kind of outing.

Pick up a DSLR, a mirrorless camera, or an old school film camera, and photography becomes the reason you’re holding the device. You might spend more time noticing light, exploring a composition, or waiting for someone to step into the frame. You may even find that it allows you to explore the world in a slower and more intentional way.

READ:

The controls can become part of the pleasure: turning a focus ring, choosing an aperture, pressing a shutter. With film, a limited number of exposures and the wait to see the results can encourage a slower approach. There is room for uncertainty, too. You don’t always know immediately whether you got the shot. That’s actually what makes the process so appealing.

The useful boundary is between taking a photograph and everything that might follow on an always-connected phone. Posting, checking reactions, and answering messages can happen later, if you choose.

You can spend the afternoon making photographs and return home with something to look through. The moment gets a little more time to be a moment before it becomes a post or content for engagement (if that’s your thing).

A wristwatch lets a glance stay a glance

Checking the time is one of the smallest interactions we have with technology. However, when you think about it, a smartwatch can attach quite a lot to that small moment.

An incoming message, a calendar reminder, or a work notification can turn a quick glance, to check the time, into another moment of being available. For people who want those functions, that constant connection, that can be quite useful. For someone trying to create more distance from their phone, it can keep the same demands close at hand. Quite literally.

A dedicated wristwatch, like the automatic Mudita watches, make that interaction simpler. Look down, check the time, carry on. It’s that simple.

Automatic watches also add a mechanical quality to that experience. Their self-winding movements use the motion of the wearer’s wrist to help power the watch. There can be pleasure in wearing an object whose workings are physical and whose purpose is clear.

Mudita’s automatic watches bring this approach into everyday timekeeping. There is no message waiting behind the dial. Checking whether you’re running late can remain exactly that.

More devices, fewer distractions?

It can sound contradictory to simplify your life by using several devices. However, counting objects tells us very little about how much attention they ask for.

A watch, an alarm clock, and a camera may each have a place in your day without asking you to keep checking them. One connected screen can bring dozens of unrelated activities into every single interaction.

Still, buying more (or additional) equipment is no guarantee of a quieter life. Dedicated devices bring their own costs and responsibilities, and a camera can become another shopping habit just as easily as it can become a creative outlet. If you buy a film camera, there’s the cost of the film and the additional cost of the film development. Plus the time it takes to get the pictures back. However, there’s something calming about the whole process.

Start with a moment you would like to change. If bedtime scrolling is the problem, try an alarm clock and leave your phone in another room. If checking the time keeps pulling you into messages, try using a wristwatch you already own. If you want to enjoy photography without immediately sharing it, take an existing camera on your next walk.

Ask yourself: does this tool help me put my phone away? Does it make an activity more enjoyable? Is the boundary useful enough that I’ll keep it? READ:

Give each activity a little room

Dedicated devices can help with digital minimalism because they make certain choices easier to carry out. The alarm is set without a final scroll. The photograph is taken without checking a feed. The time is checked without opening a conversation. Over time, your daily moments can become more intentional.

With Mudita Kompakt handling everyday communication, you can decide where those other activities belong. Some may fit comfortably on your phone. Others may feel better, perhaps, on a laptop.

It’s important to note that there’s no perfect collection to assemble. Start with one useful boundary and see what it changes.

Which everyday activity would you like to give its own space?