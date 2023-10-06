Embrace the Night: Cultivate Habits for Optimal Sleep Health

Five Simple habits that can improve your sleep health

Sleep, a fundamental pillar of our well-being, often gets neglected in our fast-paced lives. Achieving optimal sleep health is not merely about the quantity, but also the quality of sleep. At , we are big believers in healthy sleep hygiene, and we often write about the various ways to improve your sleep and boost your well-being.

However, if you read only one article about improving your sleep hygiene, let it be this one with the FIVE pivotal habits that can enhance your sleep health, ensuring you wake up refreshed and revitalized every morning.

1. The Consistency Code: Synchronizing Your Sleep-Wake Cycle

Be Consistent. Yes, we can’t stress this one enough: consistency is KEY to healthy sleep hygiene. Establishing a regular sleep-wake cycle is paramount for sleep health. Going to bed and waking up at the same time daily, even on weekends and holidays, helps regulate your body's internal clock, promoting better sleep quality. Consistency signals your body when it's time to sleep and wake, reducing the likelihood of insomnia and daytime sleepiness. Our brains and bodies love routines, so keeping a regular sleep schedule takes the guesswork out and your brain and body will automatically know when it’s time for bed and when it’s time to wake up.

We understand that everyone is different and we all have different schedules, especially if your life revolves around school or you work in alternating shifts, or multiple jobs. However, it’s important to highlight that the more consistent your sleep schedule is, the easier it will be to fall asleep and wake up each day.

When you’re just starting out to adjust your schedule, the first step is to wake up at the desired time. We know it’s hard to fall asleep when you’re not tired, you’ll just end up tossing and turning for a long period of time, before, eventually, maybe falling asleep, just to wake up in the middle of the night.

Therefore, the best way to start making changes to your sleeping schedule is by setting up a consistent wake-up time and sticking to it. Yes, it’s going to be difficult in the beginning, if you’re accustomed to staying up late into the night. However, if you stick to it, after a few days, you will notice that you are feeling tired earlier and therefore you will fall asleep earlier.

2. Sanctuary of Serenity: Crafting a Conducive Sleep Environment

Make Sure Your Bedroom is Quiet, Dark, and Relaxing. Your bedroom should be a sanctuary devoted to sleep. It should promote tranquility and relaxation. Your bedroom should not be the place where you binge watch Netflix, scroll on your phone or answer work emails. To make sure your sleep environment is devoted to unwinding, rest, and relaxation, consider utilizing blackout curtains, earplugs, or to shield against disruptive external noises and lights. Here’s where and can come in handy. These unique alarm clocks let you upload your custom audio into their Relaxation Library. These amazing devices already come with a white and pink noise option installed, so you can start sleeping better right away.

Additionally, ensure a comfortable temperature, typically around 60-65 degrees Fahrenheit (16-19C). A cooler bedroom further facilitates a serene environment conducive to restful sleep.

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3. Digital Detox: Unplugging for a Restful Night

It’s true, screens have become an integral part of human life. Many of us check our phones first thing in the morning and right before bed. However, did you know that the blue light emitted by digital electronic devices, such as smartphones, TVs, and computers, can interfere with the production of the sleep hormone melatonin. Ideally, sleep experts recommend that we refrain from screen time and put away our electronic devices 60-90 min before bed.

This is why creating a digital-free zone in your bedroom encourages your mind to unwind, signaling that it's time to transition from the busyness of the day to a peaceful night of sleep.

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4. Culinary Caution: Mindful Evening Eating and Drinking Habits

Avoid Large Meals, Caffeine, and Alcohol Before Bedtime. This point might be somewhat confusing, however, consuming large meals, caffeine, or alcohol close to bedtime can disrupt your sleep. Although we all know caffeine is a stimulant, many of us might think that a glass of wine or a heavy meal before bed can help us fall asleep faster because, let’s be honest, we’ve all experienced food coma and sleepiness after food and alcohol consumption. However, the truth is, that although you may be able to fall asleep quickly, the quality of sleep you’re experiencing is not as good as it should be and your sleep cycle is disrupted.

Instead, opt for lighter meals in the evening and consider limiting caffeine and alcohol intake to earlier in the day to prevent them from interfering with your sleep cycle.

5. Active Days, Peaceful Nights: The Link Between Exercise and Sleep

Get moving. This may be a new tip, but we’ve covered this topic in a recent article on our blog. When you’re looking to get a good night's sleep, exercise can be a crucial ally, especially if you’re having a hard time falling asleep at night. You read that correctly: Exercise is a powerful tool for promoting healthy sleep patterns because engaging in regular physical activity can facilitate better sleep by promoting physical tiredness and regulating your sleep. However, timing is crucial - try to schedule vigorous workouts earlier in the day and consider gentle exercises, like yoga, and stretching closer to bedtime to avoid potential disruptions to your sleep.

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Mudita Harmony is a perfect companion for yoga or meditation practice

Prioritizing Sleep, Prioritizing Health

Quality sleep is not a luxury, but a necessity for maintaining our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. When we find ourselves entwined in the struggles of sleepless nights, it becomes imperative to take mindful steps towards improving our sleep hygiene.

Remember, your journey towards optimal health and well-being is not a solo endeavor. At , we champion the cause of healthy sleep hygiene, offering products like our mindful alarm clocks, , and , designed to support your journey towards serene nights and energetic days. Let's embark on this journey towards improved sleep health together, ensuring every night is a good night.

If you’d like to read more about topics connected to the subject of better sleep, please take a look at our page for more information and helpful resources.

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