For many of us, meditation begins with good intentions. We promise ourselves we'll make time for it tomorrow. We download an app, watch a video, or save an article. Yet, somehow, finding a comfortable place to sit and a quiet moment to slow down often feels harder than it should.

That's exactly why we created .

And today, we're excited to share that pre-orders for are officially open.

Your Daily Island of Calm

is a thoughtfully designed meditation set created to help make daily practice feel more inviting, comfortable, and sustainable.

Whether you're completely new to meditation or have been practicing for years, having a dedicated space can make a meaningful difference. It creates a simple ritual. A place where you can pause, breathe, and reconnect with yourself, away from the constant demands of modern life.

Mudita Oasis was designed to help remove some of the friction that often gets in the way of building a regular meditation habit.

What's Included?

Each set includes:

An adjustable meditation cushion

Supportive meditation bolsters

The foldable floor mat that transforms into a convenient carry system for easy transport and storage.

All made from carefully selected natural cotton-hemp materials designed for comfort and durability

Every element works together to create a stable, supportive foundation for your practice, whether you're meditating for five minutes or an hour.

Meditation begins with comfort.

It's time to pre-order your Mudita Oasis, a complete, portable meditation set designed for daily practice.

Handcrafted in Poland and made with durable hemp-cotton fabric, combines natural materials with thoughtful design to create a meditation space you'll want to return to every day.

Designed for Home, Travel, and Retreats

One of the things we love most about is its versatility. Use it in your living room, bedroom, meditation corner, garden, or take it with you on a retreat. The foldable design makes it easy to move and store, helping you create a moment of calm wherever you happen to be.

After all, mindfulness shouldn't be about finding the perfect place, but rather about making space for presence wherever you are.

Why We Created Mudita Oasis

Over the years, we've heard from many members of the who are looking for ways to spend less time distracted and more time living intentionally.

Meditation is one of the simplest and most accessible tools available for reducing stress, improving focus, and cultivating greater awareness. That’s why many of our mindful tech devices, like and , come with a meditation timer. Yet, many people struggle to maintain a regular practice because they never quite create an environment that supports it. was created to help bridge that gap.

Mudita Oasis creates a dedicated meditation space for your practice.

Rather than piecing together cushions, blankets, and makeshift setups, provides a complete meditation space designed with comfort, simplicity, and consistency in mind.

Part of a More Intentional Lifestyle

joins our growing family of products designed to support a healthier and more intentional way of living.

From mindful alarm clocks and minimalist phones to thoughtfully designed everyday objects, our goal remains the same: to create tools that help people reconnect with what matters most.

Mudita Oasis extends that philosophy beyond technology and into the simple practice of being present.

Pre-Order Today

Pre-orders for are now open through the Mudita website.

Customers who place a pre-order by July 31st can expect to receive their meditation set by Aug 7th 2026

If you've been thinking about starting a meditation practice, deepening an existing one, or creating a dedicated space for stillness in your daily routine, now is the perfect time.

Your daily island of calm awaits.

Pre-order today and begin creating a space for mindfulness, reflection, and intentional living.