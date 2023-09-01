Kids & Sleep: The importance of Sleep Hygiene in Children

Sleep Hygiene Should Be A Priority for Your Kids

Sleep affects everyone, no matter how young or old they are. However, in our bustling, always-on, ever-connected world, sleep often takes a backseat. It's easy to forget how fundamental it is, especially for our little ones who are navigating the crucial stages of physical and mental development. It’s important to remember that sleep is not just a “nice-to-have”; it's a pillar of health and well-being which sets the stage for a child's future.

Let's go over why sleep hygiene matters so much and how you can make sure to prioritize it in your children's lives.

The Power of Sleep in Early Life

Sleep is a non-negotiable part of human existence, no matter our age. Yet, it assumes an even more pivotal role in children. Those initial hours of slumber are golden; they allow a child's brain to process and consolidate the learnings of the day. Just like a nightly reset button, sleep equips youngsters with the essential rest needed for growth and learning.

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How Much Sleep Do Kids Really Need?

While babies require a whopping 12 to 16 hours of sleep to flash those gummy smiles, toddlers and preschoolers need slightly less—but it's still a lot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights that nearly 35% of children aged 4 months–17 years are sleep deprived. This lack of rest can snowball into long-term repercussions on their health, behavior, and emotional well-being. For school-aged children and teens, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends:

Ages 1-2 years: 11-14 hours (including naps)

Ages 3-5 years: 10-13 hours (including naps)

6 to 12 years: 9 to 12 hours per night

13 to 18 years: 8 to 10 hours per night

Yet, concerning data from the CDC reveals that only one in four high schoolers actually achieves at least 8 hours of sleep per night.

Why Sleep is a Non-Negotiable

Sleep is the building block of brain functionality. Not only does it cement memories, but it also sweeps away the brain's daily "clutter," enhancing our cognitive abilities. Sleep deprivation isn't just about tired eyes and yawning; it's linked to serious health concerns like obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Sleep is also a crucial ally of the immune system, and skimping on it can make kids more susceptible to illness.

Quality and quantity go hand in hand when it comes to sleep. Poor sleep quality can manifest in a variety of ways, including reduced academic performance and heightened mood swings. Simply put, poor sleep can set kids up for a challenging day at school and at home.

The Modern Challenges: Screens Before Bedtime

While it's tempting to hand over an iPad or phone to entertain your kids before bed, this can be detrimental to their sleep quality. The blue light emitted by screens can fool the brain into "daytime mode," disrupting the natural production of the sleep hormone, melatonin.

The Mudita Way: Crafting a Restful Sleep Environment

To ensure your child gets the restorative sleep they need, consider incorporating technology mindfully. Swapping out smartphones for a classic alarm clock like the or can make a world of difference. These traditional alarms remove the temptation of late-night scrolling, setting the stage for a tranquil night and a serene morning.

Promote an offline bedtime ritual which involves reading or listening to calming music, rather than screen time.

DID YOU KNOW? Both and have a unique Relaxation Library, which lets you upload your own custom audio, so that you can create the perfect atmosphere to promote sleep .

Mudita Harmony 2 & Mudita Harmony

By creating a sleep-friendly environment, you can help your child achieve the quality sleep they truly deserve.

Tackle The Day Ahead

Sleep hygiene is more than just a trendy term or a buzzword; it's an essential practice that has a direct impact on your child's physical and mental development.

Understanding the sleep needs based on your child’s age is the first step in creating an optimal sleep environment. Mindfully limiting screen time, opting for a , and setting a serene offline bedtime routine are all actionable steps parents can take to set their children on the path to high-quality rest.

So, let's prioritize sleep as a family value, because when our kids rest well, they're not just dreamers—they're achievers, ready to conquer the world one well-rested day at a time.

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