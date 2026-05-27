Meet Mudita Oasis: A New Meditation Experience Is Coming Soon

We all know that finding moments of stillness isn’t always easy. Even when the intention is there, creating a consistent meditation or mindfulness practice can feel surprisingly difficult.

Sometimes, the hardest part is simply beginning. Finding a comfortable position. Creating the right atmosphere. Making space in the day to slow down & disconnect from constant noise.

At , we believe those moments matter. That’s why we’re preparing to introduce something new: , a thoughtfully designed meditation set created to make daily practice feel more natural, comfortable, and inviting.

Designed to support both beginners and experienced practitioners alike, transforms meditation into something easier to return to. Whether used at home, during retreats, or while traveling, the complete modular setup creates a dedicated personal space designed for calm, presence, and intentional living.

Meditation begins with comfort.

At the center of is an ergonomic meditation cushion system designed to adapt to the body and support a more relaxed, stable posture.

The modular seat allows users to adjust height and firmness using interchangeable inserts, making it easier to find a setup that feels natural and sustainable for longer sessions.

Supportive flip-height bolsters help reduce pressure on the hips, knees, and lower back while also providing additional support for the arms and shoulders. The included floor mat creates a grounding practice space while adding comfort and stability beneath the body.

Rather than approaching meditation as something rigid or intimidating, was designed around flexibility, comfort, and simplicity.

The entire set folds into a portable carry system with integrated handles and toggle fasteners, making it easy to bring along wherever life leads. From quiet mornings at home to meditation centers, retreats, or time spent outdoors, is designed to move with you.

The natural hemp-cotton covers provide a breathable, durable texture designed for everyday use and lasting comfort. Over time, the material develops character through regular practice, reflecting of creating products designed to age beautifully and remain part of daily rituals for years to come.

Every detail of reflects intentional design. The original shape, created by long-time meditation teachers and shaped by years of personal practice, is protected across the European Union as a Registered Design®.

will be available in two versions:

Mudita Oasis Designed for practitioners seeking a more grounded, traditional meditation experience with firm natural stability.

Mudita Oasis Memory Foam A softer, more adaptive version featuring an additional memory foam layer for enhanced pressure relief and a more cloud-like feel.

Both versions are designed to support mindfulness, meditation, breathwork, relaxation, and everyday moments of stillness.

reflects a simple idea: creating the right environment can make it easier to return to yourself.

The VIP Waitlist for opens today, giving early supporters an opportunity to be among the first to experience before its official release, while also unlocking exclusive early access pricing.

Head to sign up for the VIP waitlist & stay tuned for more details.