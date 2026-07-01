Mudita Oasis Orders Shipped & Pre-Orders Extended Until July 31st

Over the past weeks, we've been deeply moved by how strongly Mudita Oasis has resonated with our community. From thoughtful messages to enthusiastic pre-orders, it's clear that many of you are eager to bring more calm and intention into your daily lives with this meditation set.

In response to this incredible support, and to give more people the opportunity to be part of this journey, we're extending the pre-order period through July 31st.

We're excited to share that the first batch of Mudita Oasis pre-orders has already started shipping, ahead of schedule, marking an important milestone as we prepare for the official retail launch.

As we continue getting ready for regular sales, we're keeping the pre-order window open through July 31, 2026.

This gives anyone who hasn't yet reserved their Mudita Oasis the opportunity to take advantage of our introductory pre-order pricing, which is guaranteed only until July 31.

Updated Shipping Timeline

If you place your order by July 31, your Mudita Oasis will ship by August 7, 2026.

Why Pre-Order Now?

Once Mudita Oasis enters regular sales, prices will increase. Pre-ordering is the best way to secure introductory pricing before the official retail launch.

Because every Mudita Oasis meditation set is thoughtfully handcrafted in Poland, availability of individual variants during the pre-order period is limited. While we'll do our best to keep every configuration available, we can't guarantee that every version will remain in stock throughout July.

If you've had your eye on a particular Mudita Oasis configuration, we encourage you to pre-order it sooner rather than later.

We're incredibly grateful for the warm reception Mudita Oasis has received so far. Seeing the first orders leave our warehouse is an exciting moment for our team, and we look forward to helping even more people create meaningful moments of calm in their everyday lives.

Pre-order Mudita Oasis by July 31 to secure introductory pricing. Orders placed during the pre-order period will ship by August 7.