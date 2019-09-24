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    Back Our Project

    We’ve been preparing for this moment for a while and we’re finally ready to start pre-orders of Mudita Pure on Kickstarter!

    A lot of hard work, talent, creativity, discussions, busy days and some long nights were involved but we’re excited to finally be able to share our efforts with you. Our Kickstarter page is live! 

    KS is Live

    This is the first time we’ve published all of the current features and specs of Mudita Pure. We also recommend checking out our Kickstarter video - we put a lot of thought into it. It features not only Pure, but also our whole team.

    Back Our Project

    We’ve spent a few really fun days (in the sunshine) shooting it this summer! This is a really important moment for Mudita and we’re happy to receive so many warm and positive words from all around the world. It is a great milestone and the beginning of a new chapter - please be a part of it and BACK OUR PROJECT!

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