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    Good Design Award for Mudita Pure

    We're proud to announce that the Mudita Pure phone has received the 2020 Good Design Award in the Electronics category from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Center for Architecture, Design, Art and Urban Planning.

    GOOD DESIGN represents the world’s critical mass of the design and manufacturing industry, representing the best consumer design for sustainability, superior construction, and unparalleled function.

    Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, GOOD DESIGN remains the oldest and the world’s most recognized program for design excellence worldwide.

    This year, the Museum received a record number of submissions from the world’s leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms representing the most important and critical mass of influential corporations in the design industry from over 48 countries.

    In November, the 70th GOOD DESIGN jury met on-line and selected over 900 product designs and graphics from over 48 nations worthy of the GOOD DESIGN Award for their Design Excellence.  

    The GOOD DESIGN is the third award recognizing the unique design of the Mudita Pure phone.

    Mudita Pure with three design awards

    Mudita Pure with three design awards

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