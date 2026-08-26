MuditaOS K 1.6 Brings Many New Improvements for Kompakt

MuditaOS K 1.6 is now available for Mudita Kompakt, bringing meaningful improvements to the features you use every day. It's being released in batches, so if you still have to received it, you will in the coming days.

This release, like previous ones, is shaped by our Community feedback and introduces support for 38 keyboard languages, a more intuitive native Maps experience, as well as the long-awaited voicemail functionality for supported mobile networks.

Additionally, you can also create task lists in Notes, manage alarm and notification vibrations more precisely, and benefit from numerous security, stability, and reliability fixes.

As always we are grateful for all the feedback and support from the Mudita Community. Thank you to everyone who continues to share their experiences and help us improve Kompakt.

Here are the ten most important changes in MuditaOS K 1.6:

1. Type naturally in 38 languages

The updated Kompakt Keyboard now supports 38 languages, up from 10 in the previous release.

MuditaOS K 1.6 introduces dedicated Latin layouts for languages including Danish, Norwegian, Finnish, Swedish, Swiss French, and Latin Serbian. It also expands support for Cyrillic layouts, including Belarusian, Russian, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, and Serbian.

New text-correction settings allow the keyboard to learn the words you use most often and offer predictive next-word suggestions. You remain in control, as these features can be enabled or disabled according to your preferences.

With more languages, personalized word learning, and smarter suggestions, typing on Mudita Kompakt now requires fewer taps and corrections.

2. Navigate more easily with the new & improved Maps app

After updating to MuditaOS K 1.6, or factory resetting the phone after the update, every user will be guided through the new Mudita Maps setup process the first time they open the app, including those who have used Maps before. Once completed, the setup will not appear again unless the app is reset.

The setup helps you enable the necessary location permissions and A-GPS, then recommends maps for your current region. It also lets you know when Wi-Fi, available storage, or Offline Mode settings may affect the download process.

While Maps works to establish your precise position, you will see a circle showing your approximate location. Address search has also been improved to recognize more regional address formats, and “Driving” is now set as the default navigation mode.

These improvements build on the A-GPS support introduced in MuditaOS K 1.5, making Maps easier to configure and more dependable from the first launch.

3. Access to Voicemail directly from the native Phone app

With this new update, voicemail support is, now, available on compatible mobile networks, particularly those in the United States and North America.

When a voicemail is waiting, a notification can appear on the Phone app icon and at the top of your recent calls. You can also press and hold 1 on the dial pad to call your voicemail directly.

If necessary, your voicemail number can be added or updated manually in the Phone settings.

Availability depends on your mobile operator and the network’s support for voicemail indicators (MWI).

4. Create task lists in Notes

With MuditaOS K 1.6, Notes can, now, be turned into simple task lists with checkboxes.

Use them to create a shopping list, plan your day, write down errands, or keep track of small tasks. When something is complete, simply tick it off.

It’s a simple addition designed to make Notes more practical without turning it into another complicated productivity system. 5. Control vibration separately for each alarm

In the new Mudita Kompakt update, every alarm can have its own vibration setting. You can create a vibration-only alarm for an early morning, combine sound and vibration when you need a stronger reminder, or disable vibration entirely for a particular alarm.

This gives you more control over how each alarm gets your attention.

6. Turn off notification vibrations with one switch

MuditaOS K 1.6 also introduces a global Notification vibration setting under Vibration and Haptics.

With a single switch, you can disable vibration for SMS messages, calendar notifications, and alerts from third-party applications. It’s a small, but meaningful improvement for anyone who wants a quieter and calmer experience with Mudita Kompakt and this is something our community has been asking for us to implement.

7. Read legal documents more comfortably

At Mudita, we understand that not everyone likes to think about legal documents when they want to use their device, but in the interest of ease and transparency, the End User License Agreement (EULA) and documents in the legal section now use an improved, easier-to-read format.

The content itself remains accessible from the device settings, but its presentation has been refined to make important legal information clearer and more comfortable to review.

8. Enjoy a smoother everyday experience

MuditaOS K 1.6 also includes reliability and stability fixes across Weather, Messages, Phone, Contacts, eSIM, Calendar, and Voice Recorder.

These changes address a range of issues, including layout inconsistencies, translation problems, screen-refresh behavior, and other smaller glitches affecting everyday use.

Together, they make the overall Mudita Kompakt experience smoother and more dependable. 9. Benefit from stronger security and system protections

This update includes new security patches, as well as additional system safeguards. It also improves several important security-related situations, including factory reset attempts made with an incorrect password, PIN requirements when restarting the device with Offline+ enabled, and These changes help protect your device while reducing the risk of becoming locked out by mistake.

10. See waiting voicemail from the launcher

On mobile networks that support Message Waiting Indicators, commonly known as MWI, Mudita Kompakt can now display a voicemail notification directly from the launcher.

This means you can see that a voicemail is waiting without first opening the Phone app or checking your recent calls.

Operator support varies, so the availability of this indicator depends on your mobile network.

MuditaOS K 1.6 is officially here. Your feedback shapes everything we do. This latest update brings several highly requested improvements designed to make your intentional, daily experience even smoother. Check out the video of the key highlights & see what’s new in Mudita Kompakt.

A more capable Mudita Kompakt, shaped by your feedback

MuditaOS K 1.6 makes some of Kompakt’s most frequently used features more capable while keeping the overall experience focused and simple.

The expanded keyboard makes the device accessible to many more language communities. The improved Maps setup makes offline navigation easier to start using. Voicemail support addresses an important everyday need for customers in the United States and other supported markets.

Combined with task lists, more precise vibration controls, security updates, and fixes throughout the system, this release represents another significant step forward for Mudita Kompakt.

Thank you to everyone who continues to report issues, suggest improvements, and share their experiences on the . Your feedback helps us understand which changes matter most in everyday use.