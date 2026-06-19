The Most Popular Community Apps for Mudita Kompakt

Discover the Apps Helping Users Make Mudita Kompakt Their Own

At Mudita, we know that no two people use technology in exactly the same way. Some people want a phone that helps them disconnect from social media and endless scrolling. Others need a handful of practical tools to stay connected, organized, or productive without returning to a traditional smartphone experience.

That's one of the reasons was designed differently.

While the minimalist phone embraces the principles of mindful technology & digital minimalism, it was also created with flexibility in mind. We like to call it a flexible minimalist phone because we understand that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't always work for everyone. Your journey toward a healthier relationship with technology is personal, and the tools that support that journey may look different from someone else's.

That's why allows users to install (often referred to as sideloading) additional apps if they choose, creating an experience that fits their individual needs while still maintaining the intentional nature of the device.

In April of this year, we launched the section on the , giving Kompakt users a place to share their experiences with apps they have installed on their devices.

Since then, the section has become one of the most active areas of the community.

In just a short time, users have reviewed approximately 35 distinct apps, ranging from popular communication tools like WhatsApp to language-learning platforms such as Duolingo. When combining reviews and discussion activity across the ranking pages, the community has contributed roughly 120 reviews and responses, creating a valuable resource for both current, new, as well as future Kompakt owners.

What makes this section particularly useful is that it’s powered by real-world experiences. members openly share what works well, what doesn't, and how different apps perform on an E Ink device.

Whether an app becomes a favorite daily companion or turns out to be a poor fit, every review helps other users make informed decisions.

If you haven't visited the yet, here are some of the apps currently receiving the highest praise from fellow users.

1. Katapult by @Gezimos

Community Rating: ⭐ 5.0/5 (28 votes)

Katapult currently holds the highest-rated position in the & has become a favorite among users looking to personalize their Mudita Kompakt experience.

Designed as a launcher replacement, Katapult preserves the simplicity of the default Kompakt interface while introducing thoughtful quality-of-life improvements. Users can reorder applications, hide apps they don't use frequently, create custom home-screen shortcuts, and view notification indicators without adding unnecessary complexity.

Katapult also supports swipe gestures and customizable layouts, allowing users to organize their device around their own workflow.

One reason many users appreciate Katapult is that it works alongside Mudita's firmware rather than replacing it entirely. If you decide it's not for you, it can be removed easily.

Its combination of simplicity, flexibility, and thoughtful design has earned it a perfect community rating and the largest number of votes in the rankings.

2. inkOS by @Gezimos

Community Rating: ⭐ 4.9/5 (22 votes)

If Katapult enhances the default experience, inkOS takes customization even further.

This text-focused launcher was designed specifically for E Ink devices and transforms the home screen into a highly configurable workspace. Users can create multiple pages, customize app organization, add widgets for essential information, and configure notification handling in ways that suit their preferences.

Features include:

Clock, date, battery, and media widgets

Multi-page home screens

Custom app names and aliases

Notification indicators and pop-up previews

Biometric protection for selected apps

Theme customization and font controls

Backup and restore functionality

Despite its extensive feature set, inkOS remains mindful of the limitations and strengths of E Ink technology, avoiding unnecessary animations and visual clutter.

For users who enjoy tailoring their devices while maintaining a focused experience, inkOS has become one of the most highly regarded options available.

3. KompaktX by @Jordan

Community Rating: ⭐ 4.9/5 (15 votes)

KompaktX was created for users who occasionally miss some of the conveniences found on traditional smartphones.

The app introduces a collection of advanced features that extend the functionality of Mudita Kompakt without compromising its mindful philosophy.

Among its most popular additions are:

Pull-down notification trays

Heads-up notification previews

Quick settings toggles

App recents view

Hardware button remapping

Manual E Ink refresh controls

Custom ringtone and alarm support

Notification filtering by app

For many users, KompaktX strikes a comfortable middle ground between simplicity and convenience.

Rather than turning Kompakt into a conventional smartphone, it gives users more control over how they interact with the device while helping reduce unnecessary interruptions.

Its strong rating demonstrates that many community members appreciate having these additional options available.

4. Calm QR by Jacob Moss

Community Rating: ⭐ 4.8/5 (13 votes)

Sometimes the simplest apps solve the biggest everyday frustrations.

Calm QR is a minimalist QR & barcode scanner built specifically for Mudita Kompakt and designed according to Mudita Mindful Design principles.

The app allows users to:

Scan QR codes and barcodes

Save codes for future use

Organize boarding passes, event tickets, membership cards, and returns

Quickly retrieve stored codes when needed

Since we, unfortunately, live in an increasingly QR-code-dependent world, this functionality has become surprisingly valuable.

The interface is optimized for E Ink displays, featuring large typography, strong contrast, and a clean layout that keeps the focus on the task at hand.

Its popularity shows that utility doesn't need to be complicated to be useful.

5. KompaktCalendar reviewed by @david-ger

Community Rating: ⭐ 4.8/5 (12 votes)

For users who rely on calendars to stay organized, KompaktCalendar has emerged as one of the most appreciated additions to the platform.

The app expands significantly on the capabilities of the stock calendar while maintaining a clean, E Ink-friendly interface.

Features include:

Month view with event indicators

Day view with adjustable time windows

Agenda view displaying upcoming events

Event creation and editing

Reminders and recurring events

Calendar search functionality

Calendar visibility controls

Customizable week settings

Perhaps most importantly, the experience feels native to the device rather than forcing smartphone-style complexity onto an E Ink interface.

For users managing work schedules, appointments, or personal commitments, KompaktCalendar offers a powerful yet mindful solution.

Honorable Mention: CalmCast by Jacob Moss (MMD)

Community Rating: ⭐ 4.9/5 (10 votes)

Just missing the Top 5 is CalmCast, a thoughtfully designed podcast application created specifically for de-Googled E Ink devices. This app is quickly becoming a favorite among Mudita Kompakt users.

Built using the Mudita Mindful Design framework, CalmCast focuses on delivering a simple and distraction-free podcast listening experience.

Users can follow their favorite podcasts, browse episodes, and enjoy audio content through a clean interface designed to work naturally on E Ink displays.

While it currently has fewer votes than the apps listed above, its excellent rating suggests that users who have tried it are extremely satisfied with the experience. Personally, it’s one of my favorite apps which I use daily.

For podcast enthusiasts looking to keep audio entertainment without the distractions of mainstream smartphone ecosystems, CalmCast is definitely worth exploring.

Make Mudita Kompakt Your Own

One of the most exciting things about the community is seeing how users continue to shape and expand the device's capabilities.

Whether you're looking for a better launcher, a more powerful calendar, QR code support, podcast listening, or entirely new ways to interact with your device, there's a growing collection of community-created apps waiting to be explored.

The has quickly become a valuable resource for discovering what works best on Mudita Kompakt, and its success is entirely thanks to the users who take the time to share their experiences.

If you've tried an app on your , we'd love to hear from you.

Visit the section, explore the apps that other users have reviewed, and consider sharing your own feedback. Tell us what worked, what didn't, and what you'd recommend to fellow Mudita Kompakt owners.

Because when it comes to building a mindful technology ecosystem, real experiences and honest feedback matter most.