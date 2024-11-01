A calmer return from summer. Now up to 26% off. Shop now

    MuditaOS K 2.0 Is Coming This Autumn

    With MuditaOS K 2.0, you decide how simple your phone should be. Keep it focused on the essentials or add the tools you need. It's minimalism on your terms, with a level of choice no minimalist phone has offered before.

    Join the waitlist
    Mudita Kompakt held in a hand next to a laptop and a cup of coffee

    Minimalist on your terms

    Choose your launcher

    Start with the essentials or keep more tools close at hand. Switch between the Kalm and Standard Launchers, choosing an icon or text layout for your home screen.

    Sync Google Calendar

    Whether Kompakt is your main phone or a secondary companion, two-way Google Calendar sync keeps your plans within reach. Check your schedule and add events directly on the phone.

    Browse InkApps

    Choose which apps earn a place on your phone. InkApps is a curated collection of E Ink®-optimized apps created by Mudita and our Community, ready to install directly on Kompakt.

    Manage Android apps

    Need an Android app that is not yet in InkApps? Install a compatible app from your computer, then manage it directly on Kompakt. Close apps running in the background or uninstall those you no longer need.

    Set custom ringtones

    Use your own audio files as ringtones and assign a different sound to each SIM, so you immediately know which number is receiving the call.

    Customize Offline+ Mode

    Decide what going offline means to you. Control exactly what the mode switches off: choose separately whether Bluetooth and the camera remain available when Offline+ is on.

    Personalize & refresh screen

    Choose from new artistic wallpapers made specifically for Kompakt's E Ink® display. If you notice ghosting, use Force Refresh to clear the screen manually.

    See MuditaOS K 2.0 in action

    Take a look at the new ways in which Mudita Kompakt empowers you to live a minimalist life on your terms.

    Join the MuditaOS K 2.0 waitlist

    Be among the first to know when MuditaOS K 2.0 becomes available - we'll let you know by email.

    No spam. Just MuditaOS K 2.0 updates, ideas for a calmer relationship with technology, and occasional Mudita news and offers.

    • Launch notification straight to your inbox
    • Closer look at upcoming features
    • Mudita news and offers
    Mudita Kompakt lying on a notebook next to a pen

    By providing your name and e-mail, you agree to receive marketing content and commercial offers from Mudita sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw. Your personal data will be processed according to provisions of Privacy Policy at the same time you accept the Terms & Conditions of Newsletter.

    No spam. Just MuditaOS K 2.0 updates, ideas for a calmer relationship with technology, and occasional Mudita news and offers.

    • Launch notification straight to your inbox
    • Closer look at upcoming features
    • Mudita news and offers