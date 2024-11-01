See MuditaOS K 2.0 in action
Take a look at the new ways in which Mudita Kompakt empowers you to live a minimalist life on your terms.
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With MuditaOS K 2.0, you decide how simple your phone should be. Keep it focused on the essentials or add the tools you need. It's minimalism on your terms, with a level of choice no minimalist phone has offered before.
Start with the essentials or keep more tools close at hand. Switch between the Kalm and Standard Launchers, choosing an icon or text layout for your home screen.
Whether Kompakt is your main phone or a secondary companion, two-way Google Calendar sync keeps your plans within reach. Check your schedule and add events directly on the phone.
Choose which apps earn a place on your phone. InkApps is a curated collection of E Ink®-optimized apps created by Mudita and our Community, ready to install directly on Kompakt.
Need an Android app that is not yet in InkApps? Install a compatible app from your computer, then manage it directly on Kompakt. Close apps running in the background or uninstall those you no longer need.
Use your own audio files as ringtones and assign a different sound to each SIM, so you immediately know which number is receiving the call.
Decide what going offline means to you. Control exactly what the mode switches off: choose separately whether Bluetooth and the camera remain available when Offline+ is on.
Choose from new artistic wallpapers made specifically for Kompakt's E Ink® display. If you notice ghosting, use Force Refresh to clear the screen manually.