MUDITA CENTER – PRIVACY POLICY

This document explains in particular what personal data we collect, how we use it, and what rights you have regarding its processing. Our goal is to ensure transparency and clarity on privacy matters so that you can feel safe while using our products and software along with all content, updates, related documentation, provided by Mudita and distributed under the name "Mudita Center" (hereinafter: "Mudita Center”).

We make every effort to minimize the collection of personal data. Whenever possible and economically justified, we use technologies that do not require us to store user information. However, if data collection is necessary for the proper functioning of our products and services, we do so in compliance with applicable regulations (e.g. Regulation (EU) 2016/679 - General Data Protection Regulation / “GDPR”), with a valid legal basis, and in accordance with industry best practices for privacy protection.

We encourage you to review this Privacy Policy and contact us if you have any questions or concerns.

ABOUT DOCUMENT

Please note that this Privacy Policy applies only to the processing of personal data related to the use of the Mudita Center. It does not cover the processing of personal data related to your use of Mudita devices (e.g., Pure, Kompakt, Harmony). Information in this regard is available within the legal documents of the respective product (e.g. “About Phone” tab”).

Providing personal data is voluntary but necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in section 4 below.

DATA CONTROLLER

The controller of personal data processed in connection with your use of the Mudita Center is Mudita sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw (02-607), Jana Czeczota 6 street, KRS no: 0000467620, Tax Identification Number: 5252558282 (hereinafter: "Mudita" or "We").

CONTACT

If you have any questions regarding the processing of your personal data, you can contact Mudita via email at [email protected] or by writing to the address specified in section 2 above.

We strive to respond promptly to every message. However, in more complex cases, the process may take longer. Additionally, Mudita may request further information to properly verify your identity, provide a comprehensive response, or, in special situations, inform you that more time is needed to address your inquiry.

PURPOSES AND LEGAL BASIS FOR THE PROCESSING OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA / RETENTION PERIOD

Proper Functioning of the Mudita Center / Services

[Purpose] In order to properly provide electronic services (functioning of Mudita Center and provide services through it), including in particular technical support and bug fixes, informing you about available software updates, and processing statutory claims, we may process your personal data.

[Categories of Data] In such cases, Mudita may process, in particular, data contained in system logs, the IMEI number, the device's serial number, and other identifiers specific to the software / application, network, or device (e.g., device ID).

[Legal Basis / Retention Period] The processing of data is necessary to take action at your request before entering into a contract or for its performance (Article 6(1)(b) of the GDPR) and to fulfill our legitimate interests, particularly in continuously improving our products and services (Article 6(1)(f) of the GDPR). Mudita may process this data for the period necessary to achieve the above-mentioned purposes, and in particular, this period will not exceed the duration of the use (and installation) of the Mudita Center in the case of the legal basis under Article 6(1)(b) of the GDPR. In the case of the legal basis under Article 6(1)(f), the processing will continue until the legitimate interest no longer exists or until an effective objection is raised.

Fraud Prevention / Claim Pursuit / Defending against claims

[Purpose] We strive to detect and prevent fraud, unauthorized use of our software / application (Mudita Center), violations of our rights, etc., as well as handle any reports regarding legal violations. Additionally, we may take actions related to asserting and pursuing claims or defending against claims brought against Mudita.

[Categories of Data] To effectively achieve these purposes, we may process personal data, including, in particular, data contained in system logs, the IMEI number, the device's serial number, and other identifiers specific to the software / application, network, or device (e.g., device ID).

[Legal Basis / Retention Period] The processing of data for the above purposes is necessary to pursue Mudita's legitimate interest in asserting or defending legal claims, as well as preventing fraud and misuse (Article 6(1)(f) of the GDPR). Mudita may process the data for the period necessary to achieve these purposes, particularly for the duration of the limitation periods for claims applicable to or against Mudita, as provided by law.

Contact

[Purpose] In case of any inquiries regarding Mudita Center, you have the option to contact Mudita. In such situations, the personal data of the user initiating contact may be processed.

[Categories of Data] In such cases, Mudita may process the user's contact details and any other personal data provided by the user during the communication.

[Legal Basis / Retention Period] The legal basis for processing your personal data for this purpose is the Controller's legitimate interest – Article 6(1)(f) of the GDPR. Personal data will be processed for the period necessary to review your inquiry and provide a response.

DATA RECIPIENTS

Your personal data may be shared or entrusted by Mudita to third parties to the extent necessary to achieve the intended purposes. The recipients of personal data may include, in particular: (i) entities affiliated with us, (ii) IT services and support providers (iii) professional advisors, such as lawyers, auditors, accountants, and (iv) other entities cooperating with Mudita, if justified or necessary for the purposes of data processing.

Mudita may also share your personal data to local or foreign public administration authorities and law enforcement agencies if required by law. These authorities may be located both in your country of residence and abroad.

AUTOMATED INDIVIDUAL DECISION-MAKING / PROFILING

No decisions based on automated processing of personal data, including profiling, will be made concerning you.

RIGHTS OF THE DATA SUBJECTS

In connection with the processing of your personal data, you have the following rights under applicable laws:

The right to access your data, including obtaining a copy of your data,

The right to request rectification of your data,

The right to restrict the processing of your data,

The right to request the deletion of your data (in certain situations),

The right to data portability for data you have provided and that is processed automatically based on your consent or a contract, e.g., to another controller,

The right to object to the processing of personal data – to the extent that processing is based on the legitimate interest of the controller or a third party.

If your data is processed based on consent, you have the right to withdraw your consent to the extent that the data is processed on this basis. The withdrawal of consent does not affect the lawfulness of processing carried out before its withdrawal.

The scope of each of these rights and the situations in which they can be exercised are determined by legal regulations. The specific right you may exercise will depend, among other factors, on the purpose and legal basis of the data processing. To exercise the above rights, you should contact Mudita in the manner specified in section 3. We will respond to your inquiries within the timeframes provided by applicable law.

If you have concerns about how Mudita processes your personal data, you may file a complaint with the appropriate data protection authority. A list of such authorities is available at this . The jurisdiction of authorities is governed by the applicable law.

TRANSFER OF PERSONAL DATA TO THIRD COUNTRIES

Your personal data will generally be processed within the EEA. However, data may be transferred to Mudita's partners who process it outside the EEA, but only to the extent necessary for Mudita’s cooperation with these partners.

In such cases, Mudita takes all possible measures to ensure the security of the transferred personal data, including, in particular, transferring personal data to countries that the European Commission has determined, by decision, to provide an adequate level of protection. In the absence of such a decision, Mudita ensures the security of personal data through safeguards such as the standard contractual clauses approved by the European Commission.

For more information about the applied safeguards, including obtaining a copy of them, you may contact Mudita using the methods indicated in section 3 above.

OTHER INFORMATIONS ABOUR YOUR PRIVACY / BACKUP / MANAGE MUDITA DEVICE

The data stored on your device that is backed up using Mudita Center (e.g., contact list, call log, messages, alarms, notes, etc.) is not processed by us, and the backup is performed locally on the device where Mudita Center is installed. Similarly, when using other features of Mudita Center designed to manage your Mudita device (e.g., editing contacts, managing sounds, etc.), Mudita does not process this data.

In connection with your use of Mudita Center, besides the data specified in section 4, we may process also other information (e.g., summary records of Mudita Center or Mudita device updates). However, this data is collected in a way that prevents the identification of specific users (which means that these are not personal data), including through data aggregation.

FINAL PROVISIONS

This version of the Privacy Policy is effective as of 14.03.2025.

In connection with the Mudita’s development and application updates, Mudita reserves the right to amend this Privacy Policy.