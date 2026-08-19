PRIVACY NOTICE – DEVICE: MUDITA KOMPAKT

Version dated: 19.08.2026

Thank you for choosing our mobile phone brand. Mudita focuses on delivering high-quality products while respecting your privacy. We believe that personal data protection is important, and, thus, we try to minimize the amount of data being processed while making sure you enjoy the highest level of protection when using our products.

This document explains what data we collect, how we use it, and what your rights are with respect to data processing. Our objective is to ensure transparency and clarity in privacy matters, and to provide you with a sense of security while using our products.

We do our best to limit the collection of personal data to a minimum. If it is possible and economically reasonable, we use technologies that do not require us to store user information. However, if data collection is necessary for our products and services to function properly, we will collect the data in accordance with applicable regulations, using an appropriate legal basis, and follow good market practices with regard to privacy protection.

We recommend that you read this privacy notice and contact us if you have any questions or doubts.

1. WHAT IS THIS DOCUMENT ABOUT?

Please note that this “Privacy Notice” specifically applies to the processing of personal data in relation to the use of the phone you purchased (Mudita Kompakt), not the processing of personal data related to your use of the Mudita Center service. Information on personal data processing related to the use of the Mudita Center service is available at .

The provision of your personal data is voluntary, but necessary to achieve the objectives specified in item 4 below.

2. WHO IS THE CONTROLLER OF YOUR PERSONAL DATA?

The controller of your personal data processed in relation to your use of the purchased phone is Mudita sp. z o.o., ul. Jana Czeczota 6, 02-607 Warsaw, number of entry in the National Court Register KRS: 0000467620, Tax ID (NIP): 5252558282 (hereinafter: “ Mudita ” or “ We ”).

3. HOW TO CONTACT US

If you have any questions concerning personal data processing, you may contact Mudita via email: or by sending a written letter to the address stated in item 2 above.

We strive to respond to every message swiftly, but in more complicated cases, the response time may be extended. Mudita may also ask you for additional information to properly ascertain your identity, provide you with a complete answer or, in specific cases, inform you that Mudita needs more time to respond.

4. FOR WHAT PURPOSES MAY YOUR PERSONAL DATA BE PROCESSED, WHAT IS THE LEGAL BASIS FOR PROCESSING YOUR DATA, AND FOR HOW LONG MIGHT IT BE PROCESSED?

4.1 Ensuring the proper functioning of the device

[Purpose] To make sure that our devices function properly, we may process personal data to provide you with technical support and bug fixes, notify you of available software updates, verify warranty validity, and process warranty claims. Moreover, if you consent, in the case of errors and active data transmission, the device will automatically send us data regarding the device and the error to diagnose the error and improve our products.

[Data categories] In such situations, Mudita will be authorized to process, in particular, data included in system logs, the IMEI number, other characteristic identifiers of the device, application and network.

[Legal basis / processing period] Data processing is necessary for us to act at your request, before the agreement is concluded or to perform such an agreement (Article 6(1)(b) of the GDPR) and for us to pursue our legitimate interest, in particular based on continuous improvement of our products and services (Article 6(1)(f) of the GDPR). Mudita may process such data for a period of time in order to achieve the purposes specified above, except for the IMEI number, which will be stored indefinitely to ensure the unique identification of our devices.

4.2 Prevention of misuse, assertion of claims, and defense against claims

[Purpose] We strive to detect fraud and attempts of other forbidden use of our devices, violation of our rights, etc., and to prevent such occurrences; moreover, we handle possible legal violation reports. Further, we may take action related to establishing and asserting Mudita’s claims, or to defend against claims filed against Mudita.

[Data categories] In order to effectively pursue the objectives mentioned above, we may process personal data, including, in particular, data in system logs, the IMEI number, other unique device identifiers, application and network data, as well as information on the market in which a given device was marketed.

[Legal basis / processing period] Data processing for the above purposes is necessary for Mudita to pursue its legitimate interest of being able to establish and assert claims, defend against claims lodged against Mudita, and prevent fraud or misuse (Article 6(1)(f) of the GDPR). Mudita may process data for a period of time in order to achieve the purposes specified above, in particular during the period of limitation of Mudita’s claims or claims against Mudita, as stipulated in legal regulations.

4.3 “Maps” application

[Purpose] The provision of up-to-date maps made available by OpenStreetMap, from our servers to your device, requires data to be transmitted via a mobile network or through Wi-Fi / WLAN and the device to be identified.

[Data categories] To deliver maps to your device, we may process the identification details of your device, including its IMEI number.

[Legal basis / processing period] Data processing is necessary for us to act at your request or to uphold the agreement (Article 6(1)(b) of the GDPR). Mudita may process such data for a period of time in order to achieve the purposes mentioned above.

If you use the “Maps” application, the device’s location may be established with the use of a satellite-based communication system (GPS), and – after you enable Assisted GPS (A-GPS) – also with the use of auxiliary data downloaded through the network (e.g., data regarding satellite location or approximate location based on network infrastructure). You may grant or withdraw your consent to the activation of A-GPS in the device settings.

Mudita does not collect or save user location data in this regard. Such data is processed only on the user’s device or as part of system services.

5. DATA RECIPIENTS

Mudita may transfer your personal data to third parties, within the scope necessary to achieve its objectives. Data recipients may include, in particular: IT support providers, including, among others, hosting providers, and professional advisers, i.e., lawyers and auditors.

Mudita may also transfer your data to local or foreign public administration authorities and law enforcement authorities if it is required by law. The authorities may be located both in your country of residence and abroad.

6. AUTOMATED DECISION-MAKING / PROFILING

No decisions based on automated personal data processing, including profiling, will be made with respect to you.

7. RIGHTS OF THE DATA SUBJECT

In relation to your personal data being processed, you are afforded the following rights as provided for in valid legal regulations:

the right to access your data, including the right to obtain a copy thereof,

the right to request that your data be corrected,

the right to restrict data processing,

the right to delete data (in certain situations),

the right to transfer the data that you provided and that is subject to automated processing, and the processing is based on a consent or agreement, e.g., to another data controller,

the right to object to personal data processing within a scope in which the processing is based on a legitimate interest of the Controller or a third party.

To the extent that your data is processed on the basis of consent, you have the right to withdraw the consent within the scope in which the data is processed on that basis. The withdrawal of your consent does not affect the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal.

If you have any objections as to the method of personal data processing by Mudita, you can lodge a complaint to a competent supervisory authority handling personal data protection; a list of such authorities is available here: .

To exercise the rights mentioned above, you should contact Mudita as indicated in item 3. We will respond to your requests within a period of time that is stipulated in legal regulations.

8. IS YOUR DATA TRANSFERRED TO THIRD COUNTRIES?

In principle, personal data will be processed within the European Economic Area (EEA). However, data may be transferred to Mudita’s partners that process data outside the EEA, but only in the necessary scope related to the cooperation between Mudita and such partners.

In such situations, Mudita takes all possible measures to guarantee the safety of transferred personal data, which includes, in particular, transferring data to countries with an adequacy decision issued by the European Commission, and if no adequacy decision was issued, the safety of personal data is ensured by security measures applied by Mudita, which include, among other things, the use of standard Contractual Clauses approved by the European Commission.

More information on the relevant means of protection, including a copy thereof, may be obtained by contacting Mudita as indicated in item 3 above.

9. OTHER PRIVACY INFORMATION

9.1 “Weather” application

If you use the “Weather” application only to check the weather conditions for a particular city or town, your personal data will not be processed.

Please note, however, that if you use the “Weather” application in the mode that allows you to check the weather forecast based on the current location of your device, the data concerning the device’s location may be processed, to some extent, by third parties that provide the weather and location data. Location data may be established with the use of GPS, or – after you enable Assisted GPS (A-GPS) – also with the use of auxiliary data downloaded through the network (e.g., data regarding satellite location or approximate location based on network infrastructure).

Below, you will find a list of entities that constitute sources of data used in the “Weather” application – please visit their websites and read their privacy notices:

Mapbox (location data):

OpenUV (UV index):

OpenWeather (weather data):

Please note that we have not verified all of the documents regarding the processing of personal data by the listed providers, and the links provided above are included herein only to facilitate your access to such documents. Mudita shall not be liable for the contents of such notices.

You may withdraw your consent to the use of the location data in the device settings at any time. Mudita shall not be liable for actions taken or use of data by third parties, and it does not make any guarantees or declarations in this regard.

9.2 “Calendar” application

If you only use the “Calendar” application locally, without connecting to Google Calendar (e.g., to check the date, view or save events), event and calendar information is only stored on the device.

However, if you wish, you may link the “Calendar” application to Google Calendar. In order to do so, you will be requested to grant access to your Google account with the use of Google authentication. The application does not gain access to your Google account password. For synchronization purposes, the application uses technical authorization tokens which are stored locally on the device.

After enabling synchronization, Google Calendar data may be downloaded and viewed in the “Calendar” application on the device. This may include information regarding calendars and events, especially calendar names, event titles, dates and times, descriptions, locations, and participants. Depending on the scope of permissions granted, synchronization may also include the creation, modification or deletion of events or calendars in Google Calendar.

Calendar data is stored locally on the device. Other applications may gain access to it in a scope based on the permissions granted to them in the OS. You can manage these permissions in the device settings.

With Google Calendar synchronization, you are using Google services. Google processes data according to its own privacy policy. You can find more information in the appropriate Google document regarding privacy and data protection.

You may disable synchronization, unlink your Google account or withdraw permissions at any time in your Google account settings. After disabling synchronization, the application will not download new data from Google Calendar or upload any changes to it. Locally saved data will remain available on the device until deleted.

9.3 Fingerprint authentication

In order to secure data and information on your device, you may activate fingerprint-based access control.

Mudita does not process any data related to the use of this feature in any way and is not able to obtain access to fingerprint data. We do not store fingerprint data on our servers. Any information required to use the fingerprint reader authentication is collected and stored locally on your device, and it is not possible to recreate an actual fingerprint when using the device.

You can remove your fingerprint images and fingerprint model at any time in the device settings.The data will be stored on the device until it is removed.

9.4 Kompakt OS API

The Kompakt OS API allows for the transfer of data (such as contacts, messages, photos) stored on the phone onto other devices (such as a laptop) or Mudita Center.If you decide to transfer data to Mudita Center, we will be able to process that data in order to ensure the proper operation of features.

For more information regarding personal data processing as it relates to the use of the Mudita Center service, please visit our website: .

9.5 Other applications

All other default applications and features that are not described in this document only collect data locally on your devices. This means that Mudita does not process personal data in relation to you using those applications and features and such information is not stored on our servers.

10. FINAL PROVISIONS

This revision of the Privacy Notice shall be valid as of 16.11.2026 .