We hereby inform that we process your personal data. Details regarding this can be found below.

Who is the controller of your personal data and who can you contact about it?

The Controller of your personal data is Mudita sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw [contact details: ul. Jana Czeczota 6, 02-607 Warsaw, Poland], hereinafter referred to as “ Controller or Mudita ”.

In cases regarding the protection of your personal data and the exercising your rights you can contact us by e-mail: [email protected] or in writing to our address indicated in clause 1.

For what purposes and on what grounds do we process your personal data?

Your personal data is processed for the following purposes:

the purpose of the processing legal basis for the processing Mudita’s software users sharing and enabling the use of the offered software indispensability to perform the agreement (Article 6 (1) (b) of the GDPR) analyze of data provided your consent (Article 6 (1) (a) of the GDPR) Mudita’s website and forum users necessary cookies our legitimate interest (Article 6 (1) (f) of the GDPR) marketing, functional, analytical cookies or our partners cookies your consent (Article 6 (1) (a) of the GDPR) transferring marketing and promotional information including our partners our legitimate interest (Article 6 (1) (f) of the GDPR) or your consent (Article 6 (1) (a) of the GDPR) performance of the agreement concluded with us (forum users) indispensability to perform the agreement (Article 6 (1) (b) of the GDPR) sales leading to the conclusion of the agreement with us indispensability to perform the agreement (Article 6 (1) (b) of the GDPR) performance of the agreement concluded with us and handling complaints concerning the agreements concluded with us indispensability to perform the agreement (Article 6 (1) (b) of the GDPR) performance of additional services our legitimate interest (Article 6 (1) (f) of the GDPR) transferring marketing and promotional information including our partners our legitimate interest (Article 6 (1) (f) of the GDPR) or your consent (Article 6 (1) (a) of the GDPR) questions for us responding to the questions sent via: contact form, forum, email or phone number our legitimate interest (Article 6 (1) (f) of the GDPR) general analytical purposes (e.g. selection of the services to the needs of our clients, optimization of our products / services based on your comments on this topic, optimalization of the service processes based on the process of sales service and after-sales service, including complaint, clients’ satisfaction survey and determining of the quality of our service) our legitimate interest (Article 6 (1) (f) of the GDPR) possible establishment, investigation or defence against claims (i.e. evidence purposes) our legitimate interest (Article 6 (1) (f) of the GDPR) storage of accounting documents our obligation to keep accounting documents under tax law (Article 6 (1) (c) of the GDPR in conjunction with Article 86 § 1 of the Tax Ordinance Act)

Who has access to your personal data?

We may share your personal data with the following categories of entities:

employees and associates,

related undertakings and cooperating entities, including our partners,

entities supporting our activity, including but not limited to legal, accounting, IT, logistics, marketing terms, etc.

How long is your personal data stored?

Your personal data is processed:

in relation to conclusion and performance of the agreement or providing other services (using Mudita’s website/forum, software users, products sales, necessary cookies) - for the time necessary to perform the contract;

provided under your consent (cookies files or marketing data) – unless you withdraw your consent or further processing will be pointless;

related to answering to your inquiries - for the time necessary to perform the obligation and for the time necessary to achieve our goals;

for evidence purposes to establish the existence of claims, their pursuit or defence against them - until the end of the limitation period for possible claims in this respect (this period is determined by the provisions of the Polish Civil Code), and in the case of its use in public legal proceedings until the time when after their final termination, extraordinary appeal measures are not be applicable any more (such period shall be determined by the provisions of the Polish Code of Civil Procedure);

in connection with the storage of accounting documentation - until the expiry of the limitation period for the tax obligation related to the relevant transaction (this period is determined by the provisions of the Tax Ordinance Act);

for analytical purposes - for the period necessary to achieve our objectives.

What rights do you have in relation to the processing of your personal data?

You shall have the right:

to access to your data and receive a copy of it;

to rectify (correct) your data;

to delete data:

if, in your opinion, there are no grounds for us to process your data, you can request us to delete it;

to limit data processing:

you can request that we limit the processing of your personal data only to their storage or performance of the activities agreed with you, if in your opinion we have incorrect data about you or we process it unreasonably; or you do not want us to delete it because you need it to establish, pursue or defend claims; or for the duration of your objection to data processing;

to object to the processing of data:

objection due to special situation - you shall have the right to object to the processing of your data on the basis of a legitimate interest for purposes other than direct marketing, as well as when the processing is necessary for us to fulfil a task carried out in the public interest or the exercising public authority entrusted to us, then you should indicate your special situation, which, in your opinion, justifies the our discontinuation of the processing covered by the objection, we will stop processing your data for such purposes, unless we demonstrate that the grounds for processing your data override your rights or that your data is necessary for us to establish, pursue or defend claims;

to transfer data;

to lodge a complaint with the supervisory authority:

if you think that we process your data unlawfully, you can lodge a complaint to the supervisory authority responsible for overseeing compliance with the provisions on the protection of personal data (the President of the Office for Personal Data Protection);

to withdraw your consent to the processing of personal data:

at any time you shall have the right to withdraw your consent to the processing of your personal data, which we process on the basis of your consent, the withdrawal of consent will not influence the legal compliance of the processing which was performed on the basis of your consent before its withdrawal.



How to exercise your personal data rights?

In order to exercise your rights, send a request to the contact details indicated in clause 2. Before exercising your rights you shall remember that we will have to make sure it is you, that is, to appropriately identify you.

Is providing personal data mandatory?

Concluding the agreement with us is voluntary. However, providing personal data in connection with the agreement is a condition for its conclusion and then performance - without providing your personal data, it is not possible to conclude the agreement with us.

Cookies

Cookies are tiny text files that are downloaded to your computer, to improve your experience during using our website. They serve also many functions. They are very important for the proper operation of most websites, including those where we log in to our account. These files identify the computer and the user, they are not malicious programs or associated with any private data.

We use cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the our websites accordingly to our cookies policy. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they as essential for the working of basic functionalities of the our websites.

We also use marketing, functional, analytical or third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use our websites, to store user preferences and provide them with content and advertisements that are relevant to you. These cookies will only be stored on your browser with your consent to do so. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.

You can express your consent or objection to the use of cookies after entering our website. Before granting your consent, you can read the full list and details about cookies that we use on our website.

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