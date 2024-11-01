RESPONSIBILITY

It is forbidden to publish on the Website illegal content, content offending to public decency, infringing the rights or goods of third parties, including intellectual property rights and personal rights, as well as untrue content that may harm other Users, harm Mudita's business and reputation, or may adversely affect the security of the Website's operation.

In the event of a breach of the provisions of 3.1 above, Mudita shall be entitled to temporarily block or permanently delete (at its discretion) the Account of the User who has committed such a breach.

The User shall be fully responsible for the content posted by them on the Website (including posts and comments); as well as for any damage caused as a result of violation by the User of generally binding legal regulations or provisions of the Terms and Conditions.

The User is aware of the risks associated with the Internet, such as the possibility of infecting with a computer virus or unauthorized access to the User’s Account and the damage that may arise from this. Therefore, the User is obliged to protect the logging data against obtaining them by third parties, including not disclosing them to such persons.

Should the User become aware of any information about the occurrence or possibility of threats referred to in 3.4 above, they must immediately notify Mudita by sending a message to the following e-mail address: .

Mudita shall take every effort to ensure the continued operation of the Website to the best of their ability. However, Mudita reserves the right to interrupt the operation of the Website, in particular in connection with technical work on the Service, or possible breakdowns. Mudita shall not be liable to Users for any inactivity or interruption in the operation of the Website.

Mudita informs that, should the equipment or network used by the User fail to meet the requirements of the Terms and Conditions, as well as other problems or technical limitations arise from the use of such equipment or network, they may limit or prevent the User's access to the Website or adversely affect the quality and continuity of providing services by means of the Website.

Mudita is not responsible for the content of any sites or Internet portals that were linked in the Website and that are not owned or operated by Mudita.