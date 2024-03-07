Meditation: Fixed problem with missing gong at beginning and end of meditation process. Fixed issue with setting a time of 0 minutes for meditation. Fixed issue with the inability to delete characters when entering the meditation duration. Fixed problem with missing interval gong in default settings.

Messages: Fixed problem with receiving messages in offline mode. Fixed problem with previewing longer messages as they are entered.

General: Fixed problem with restarting a fully discharged Pure. Fixed a problem with navigating through longer lists available in the system. Fixed problem with no sound for incoming calls/messages. Fixed problem with keyboard stuttering. Fixed problem with the phone hanging up after connecting/disconnecting the USB cable.

Alarm: Fixed problem with alarm turning off when Pure is locked. Fixed problem with alarm going off during active snooze time.

Home Screen: Fixed problem with incorrect display of time on Home Screen. Fixed problem with leaving emergency call dialing screen on locked screen. Fixed problem with keyboard unlock instructions disappearing too quickly. Fixed an issue with unread messages/missed calls appearing on the lock screen when opened.

Settings: Fixed problem with displaying the list of available languages in non-alphabetical order. Fixed problem with wrong order of items - date and time editing screen.

Contacts: Fixed issue with text in other languages being cut off too long. Fixed problem with editing/adding numbers when there is a dash in the phone number. Fixed problem with alphabetical sorting of contacts that do not contain the last name. Fixed problem of being able to edit a deleted contact.

Onboarding: Fixed issue with the text informing about the Mudita OS update that appears during onboarding.

Call: Fixed problem with using call log when more than 900 accounts are loaded. Fixed problem with missing call information from the private number in the notification. Fixed issue with the inability to interrupt an incoming quick call. Fixed translations when adding, editing and deleting contacts from the call log.

Restore: Fixed issue with restoring data on Pure using Mudita Center.

Music Player: Fixed issue with FLAC file playback. Fixed problem with Music Player application crashing when appearing on file with unknown formats. Fixed problem with resuming music playback after connecting a headset.

Pure’s life on battery: Fixed problem of battery discharging of phone without SIM card.