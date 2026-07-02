How to Disconnect and Enjoy Summer More

Summer has a way of inviting us to slow down. The days are longer. The light feels softer. Meals move outside. Daily walks stretch a little further and evenings seem to ask for less planning & more presence.

And yet, many of us move through summer the same way we move through the rest of the year: distracted, overstimulated, and constantly connected. We check messages at the beach. Scroll through social media during quiet mornings. Reach for our phones the moment there is a pause.

The result? Summer can pass us by before we’ve truly experienced it.

However, disconnecting doesn’t have to mean disappearing completely or rejecting technology altogether. It can simply mean creating more space for real life. More space for rest, conversation, nature, boredom, creativity, and the small sensory details that make summer feel like summer.

Here are a few simple ways to disconnect and enjoy summer more.

Start with small, offline moments

You don’t need to begin with a full digital detox. In fact, for many people, that can feel unrealistic. Summer doesn’t mean responsibilities stop, but it can give us a little bit more breathing room.

So, instead of unending your whole schedule (and then being frustrated that it didn’t work), start small, instead.

Choose one part of your day to keep screen-free. It could be your morning coffee, your lunch break, your evening walk, or the first hour after waking up. These small moments can help you build a healthier relationship with technology without making the process feel restrictive.

Daria reading a book outside sitting on a Mudita chair

Try leaving your phone in another room while you eat. Go for a short walk without headphones. Sit outside for ten minutes without checking notifications.

The aim shouldn’t be to create the perfect constant offline routine. The goal should be to notice what changes in your life when your attention is no longer being pulled in every direction.

Let summer be something you experience, not just document

There is nothing wrong with taking photos. Summer memories are worth capturing, especially when the experiences are once in a lifetime, like a bucket list trip to Kangaroo Island in Australia. Everyone will take some pictures in that case.

However, when every beautiful moment becomes content, we risk stepping out of the experience itself. We start thinking about angles, captions, and whether something is worth sharing before we’ve fully enjoyed it.

Two girls sitting outside having a laugh

This summer, try taking a few photos and then putting your phone away. Let some moments remain private. Watch the sunset without recording it. Enjoy a meal without photographing it. Take a walk without tracking every step.

It’s worth mentioning that some memories don’t need to be optimized, posted, or preserved perfectly. Sometimes it’s just enough to simply be there & enjoy the moment.

Reconnect with your senses

One of the easiest ways to feel more present is to tune into your senses.

Summer gives us so many natural reminders to do this: warm sunlight, fresh fruit, the smell of cut grass, the smell of the air after a summer rain, cool water, birds singing, the feeling of sand, stone, or grass under your feet.

When you feel the urge to reach for your phone, pause for a moment and notice what is around you.

What can you hear? What can you smell? What does the air feel like? What small detail would you have missed if you were looking down at a screen?

Mudita Oasis: You Daily Island of Calm

This kind of sensory awareness is simple, but powerful. It brings your attention back to where you actually are.

Make room for boredom

We often treat boredom like something to avoid. The moment we feel even slightly restless, we reach for a screen.

But boredom can be valuable. It gives the mind space to wander, reset, and create. It allows thoughts to surface. It helps us notice what we actually want, rather than simply reacting to the next notification, video, or headline.

This summer, allow yourself to be a little bored.

Wait in line without checking your phone. Sit on a bench without immediately filling the silence. Let your mind drift during a walk. Spend an afternoon without a strict plan.

Not every quiet moment needs to be filled. Sometimes, the empty space is exactly what we need. READ:

Create simple screen-free rituals

Rituals & screen-free activities help us return to what matters. They don’t need to be complicated. A ritual can be as simple as opening a window in the morning, drinking tea outside, journaling before bed, stretching after work, meditating for a few minutes, or taking an evening walk around the neighborhood.

The key is repetition. When you create small offline rituals, they become anchors in your day. They remind you to pause, breathe, and reconnect with yourself.

For example, you could create a summer evening ritual: put your phone away, step outside, take a slow walk, and let the day end without the noise of another screen.

Over time, these small rituals can make life feel more spacious.

READ:

Spend time in nature without multitasking

Nature is one of the most effective places to practice disconnection because it gives your attention somewhere softer to land.

So, go to a park. Maybe sit by the water, if you can. Walk through the forest. Lie on a blanket. Look at the sky. Notice the way the light changes throughout the day.

And when you do, try not to turn the experience into another task. You don’t have to listen to a podcast, answer messages, count steps, or take photos the entire time. Let nature be enough. Just be in the here & now.

Even a few minutes outside can help shift your attention away from constant stimulation and back toward the present moment. READ:

Choose analog activities

Summer is a wonderful time to rediscover slower, more tactile, screen-free activities and hobbies that don't involve screens.

Read a physical book. Write in a notebook. Bring a board game to a picnic. Send a postcard. Sketch something you see. Cook from a printed recipe. Listen to music without doing three other things at once.

Analog activities ask for a different kind of attention. They’re usually slower, quieter, and more intentional. They give your hands something to do and your mind something to settle into. They also remind us that not every enjoyable experience needs to happen through a screen. READ:

Set boundaries with your phone

Your phone isn’t the problem. It’s usually a lack of boundaries around the use of the phone. However, making a few small changes can make a big difference:

Keep your phone away from the table during meals & turn off nonessential notifications. Try using airplane mode during walks, reading time, or meditation. That way, you’re not disturbed by calls and notifications. Additionally, it helps if you charge your phone outside the bedroom. Then decide in advance when you will check messages.

You can also create physical distance. Leave your phone in your bag instead of your pocket. Put it in another room while you rest. Take a walk with only what you truly need.

The easier your phone is to reach, the more often you will reach for it. The more intentional you are about where it lives, the more freedom you create for your attention.

Redefine what it means to be available

Many of us stay constantly connected because we feel we should be reachable at all times. However, being available to everyone, all the time, often means being unavailable to yourself. Think about it: You’re always on someone else’s time.

This summer, consider what availability really needs to look like. Do you need to reply immediately? Do you need to check every notification as soon as it arrives? Do you need to bring your phone into every moment of rest?

Healthy boundaries aren’t selfish, but a way of protecting your attention, energy, and peace of mind.

You can still stay connected to the people who matter while creating more space between yourself & constant digital noise.

Use technology more intentionally

Disconnecting or doing a digital detox doesn't have to mean abandoning technology. It just means using it with greater awareness.

Technology can support a more intentional life when it’s designed & used thoughtfully. The question isn’t always, “How do I use less?” Sometimes the better question is, “How do I want to use this?”

At Mudita, we believe technology should support your well-being, not compete with it. Devices like are designed to help you stay connected without pulling you into endless distraction. Tools like can help you create a dedicated space for meditation, stillness, and daily offline rituals.

Mudita Oasis is extremely comfortable.

The point isn’t to reject the digital world completely. After all, we do live in the modern world. However, the point is to choose when you engage with it, and when you return to offline life.

Choose a slower summer

Summer doesn't need to be jam-packed with activities, documented, or optimized to be meaningful. It can be simple. A quiet morning. A long walk. A conversation that goes on longer than expected. A book read in the shade. A swim. A nap. A meal outside. A few minutes of stillness before the day begins.

Disconnecting gives you the chance to notice these moments while they are happening.

So this summer, try putting your phone down a little more often & let yourself move slowly. Let your mind wander. Let ordinary moments feel enough.

Because the best parts of summer are often the ones we experience fully, with our attention right where we are.