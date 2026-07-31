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    Mudita Oasis Pre-Orders Extended AUG31st
    Wellness
    Meditation and mindfulness
    Mudita Products

    Mudita Oasis Pre-Orders Extended Through August 31st

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    The positive response to Mudita Oasis continues to mean a great deal to us. From thoughtful messages to enthusiastic pre-orders, it's clear that many of you are looking for ways to bring more calm, comfort, and intention into your daily lives.

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    Discover Mudita Oasis & elevate your meditation practice.

    To give more people the opportunity to discover Mudita Oasis before its regular sales launch, we have decided to extend the pre-order period once again, this time through August 31, 2026.

    The first Mudita Oasis pre-orders have already shipped, marking an important milestone for our team. As we continue preparing for regular sales, this additional extension gives anyone who has not yet reserved their set another opportunity to take advantage of introductory pre-order pricing.

    Updated Shipping Timeline

    Place your order by August 31, and your Mudita Oasis will ship by September 7, 2026.

    Why Pre-Order Mudita Oasis Now?

    Once Mudita Oasis enters regular sales, prices will increase. Pre-ordering allows you to secure your preferred meditation set at the current introductory price.

    Every Mudita Oasis set is thoughtfully handcrafted in Poland. Because individual configurations are produced in limited quantities, we cannot guarantee that every variant will remain available throughout the extended pre-order period.

    If you already have a particular Mudita Oasis configuration in mind, we encourage you to place your order sooner rather than later.

    We are incredibly grateful for the warm reception Mudita Oasis has received. Seeing the first sets leave our warehouse has been an exciting moment for everyone involved, and we look forward to helping even more people create a comfortable space for mindful breathing, meditation, and stillness.

    Pre-order Mudita Oasis by August 31st to secure introductory pricing. Orders placed during the extended pre-order period will ship by September 7th.

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